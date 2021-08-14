SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation - SRRK

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (“Scholar Rock” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SRRK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Scholar Rock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 3, 2021, Scholar Rock issued a press release announcing the abrupt departure of Company President and Chief Executive Officer Tony Kingsley, who had served in both roles since August 2020, without providing any explanation.

On this news, Scholar Rock’s stock price fell $4.07 per share, or 11.85%, to close at $30.27 per share on August 3, 2021.

