SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AdaptHealth Corporation (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AHCO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AdaptHealth and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 13, 2021, AdaptHealth issued a press release stating that the Company “has learned that authorities in Denmark have formally charged Co-Chief Executive Officer Luke McGee with alleged tax fraud arising from certain past private activity. The alleged personal conduct occurred between March 2014 and August 2015 and had no connection to AdaptHealth’s business.” AdaptHealth further stated that it “has placed Mr. McGee on unpaid leave from his roles as Co-CEO and a Director of the Company while this matter is pending.”

On this news, AdaptHealth’s stock price fell $7.69 or 19.74%, to close at $29.69 on April 13, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


  • Gold falls as firmer bond yields dull appeal

    Gold fell on Wednesday as an uptick in U.S. Treasury yields weighed on bullion's appeal, while investors awaited speeches by several Federal Reserve officials in the wake of data showing higher inflation. Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,739.00 per ounce, as of 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT). The uptick in bond yields seem to be "adding some very light pressure to the (gold) market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at High Ridge Futures.

  • World stocks dip after new highs, dollar falls

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday before shedding gains that anticipated a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, fueled by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation heating up as economies reopen.

  • China Huarong’s Worsening Bond Rout Stokes Market Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing panic over the financial health of one of China’s largest bad-debt managers spilled into the broader market, as traders circulated a Caixin report that openly considered the worst-case scenario for the company.China Huarong Asset Management Co.’s $300 million 3.375% bond due May 2022 tumbled 13.1 cents on the dollar to 76.1 cents, while a 5% bond maturing in 2025 fell 12.1 cents to 77.3 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. In a commentary dated Monday, Ling Huawei, managing editor of Caixin Media and Caixin Weekly, discussed the possibility of a China Huarong bankruptcy.The firm’s dollar bonds edged up from session lows after Bloomberg reported China’s finance ministry is mulling transferring its stake in China Huarong to a unit of the nation’s sovereign wealth fund that invests in financial companies. Some notes rose as much as 2 cents, though are still set for record closing lows.Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings said Tuesday they will review their ratings of China Huarong for a potential downgrade, following a similar announcement from rival S&P Global Ratings last week. The company is considered an investment-grade issuer by all three agencies.The selloff spread to other high-yield Chinese dollar notes on Tuesday, with some property bonds falling by a record. Asia’s investment-grade dollar debt spreads widened as much as 3 basis points, while a gauge of Asia credit risk widened for a seventh straight day, set for the longest rising streak since 2018.Chinese investment-grade dollar bond spreads widened by as much as 8 basis points, while prices on the nation’s high-yield notes fell as much as 3 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders. The CSI 300 Index of stocks fell 0.2%.“Huarong is a $22 billion curve and as a distressed situation it dwarfs anything that we have seen in the Asia credit market before,” said Owen Gallimore, head of trading strategy at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. “This is a fatal event for a few trading desks and small funds.”Bonds linked to the company have plunged this month after China Huarong failed to publish its 2020 preliminary results by the March 31 deadline, with Caixin attributing the delay to plans for a significant financial restructuring. The stock has been suspended in Hong Kong since April 1. The company has until the end of the month to release its final earnings report. China Huarong’s biggest shareholder is the country’s Ministry of Finance.“Market speculation of a restructuring with haircuts for Huarong International bondholders is heavily damaging investor sentiment,” said Chang Wei Liang, a macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. in Singapore. “The continued silence of Chinese authorities on the predicament of a strategic state-owned institution as large as Huarong is also worrisome, as investors had anticipated at least a modicum of reassurance.”It’s unclear whether Chinese leaders have discussed the fate of China Huarong’s bondholders or outlined specific measures that the fund would take if it assumes control of the China Huarong stake.China Huarong has been under a shadow since its then-chairman Lai Xiaomin came under investigation in 2018. Under his watch, the company expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt. Lai was put to death earlier this year for bribery after a brief trial, an unusually harsh sentence for such a crime.The company is one of the four state-owned entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. It listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015.China Huarong and its subsidiaries have some $42 billion worth of offshore and local bonds outstanding and 41% of that will come due by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Dollar bonds make up about $22 billion of its outstanding notes.Because the debt load is so large and the company was previously seen as a safe bet, the securities are widely held by both local and international investors. Institutional investors such as BlackRock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. previously disclosed they held Huarong bonds, had exposure to them via fund products or both, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.China Huarong has started trimming non-core assets amid regulatory pressure to return to its roots. Net income slumped 92% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier as the value of some assets dropped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s stock market value has tumbled to about $5 billion from $15 billion when it listed.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Selloff After Trading Debut Spills Into Bitcoin Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc.’s highly anticipated direct listing had touched off a frenzy in demand for all things crypto. A tumble shortly after its debut dented the euphoria.Bitcoin pulled back from an all-time high as the biggest U.S. crypto exchange tumbled to close down 14%. It opened at $381 a share in its direct listing shortly before 1:30 p.m. in New York and spiked as high as $429 in the first 10 minutes of trading before turning lower. It closed at $328.28. Bitcoin fell to its session low when Coinbase turned, before paring losses. It was trading around $63,160 as of 8:12 a.m. in Hong Kong.The listing is seen pushing crypto even more into the mainstream of investing, exposing legions of potential buyers to digital tokens, which have grown into a $2 trillion industry in little more than a decade. Bitcoin, the original and biggest crypto coin, is valued at more than $1 trillion alone after a more than 800% surge in the past year.At the closing price, Coinbase’s valuation on a fully diluted basis is about $86 billion. Given its size and visibility, Coinbase is likely to be popular with actively managed equity funds, particularly growth managers, essentially making a large swath of stock holders passive investors in crypto.“It’s a huge step forward for the industry and the legitimacy it brings in the eyes of investors and regulators,” Mati Greenspan, founder of Quantum Economics, said on Bloomberg TV.Read more: Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SECGrowing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin to a 120% rally since December, as well as lifting other tokens to record highs. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment. Attention from regulators is poised to intensify as Coinbase becomes a public company.“As the direct listing on the Nasdaq will reach a wider investment base other than the usual crypto evangelists, investors must expect much greater government scrutiny,” said Nigel Green, CEO and founder of deVere Group.(Updates prices in the third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Showdown Reveals Beijing’s Tougher Stance on Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Market turmoil surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. intensified on Wednesday as investors interpreted government silence on the embattled firm as a lack of official support.The Communist Party has yet to comment on the distressed-debt manager, which is controlled by the finance ministry, even as concern about a potential restructuring sent its dollar bonds plunging to distressed levels. China’s State Council, the country’s top administrative body, instead reinforced the idea that struggling state-backed companies shouldn’t rely on government support.In a statement late Tuesday, the State Council urged local government financing vehicles to restructure or enter liquidation if they can’t repay their debts. While it’s unclear if the comments were meant to send a veiled message about China Huarong, they added to the perception that the government is taking a tough stance on reining in risks to the financial system.The resulting turbulence in the offshore debt market is having an impact on fundraising for even blue-chip Chinese firms. Tencent Holdings Ltd., which along with other tech giants has also faced increased government scrutiny in recent months, is holding off marketing a planned dollar bond deal Wednesday to raise as much as $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.Meanwhile, the selloff in China Huarong’s bonds is deepening, with the notes set for another day of record lows. The firm’s 4.5% perpetual dollar bond fell 9.7 cents on the dollar to 61.2 cents, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The company, which has yet to publish its full-year earnings after missing a March 31 deadline, has said it has access to liquidity and is making payments on time.“The lack of information is being taken negatively,” said Paul Lukaszewski, head of corporate debt for Asia Pacific at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore. “Investors are increasingly concerned about the broader implications if Huarong’s offshore bonds are pushed into financial restructuring.”Withdrawing support from weak or badly run companies is becoming an increasing trend in China as President Xi Jinping seeks to restrain growth in debt in the world’s second-largest economy. One consequence is that state-owned enterprises have replaced private firms as the country’s biggest source of defaults.SOEs reneged on a record 79.5 billion yuan ($12.1 billion) of local bonds in 2020, lifting their share of onshore payment failures to 57% from 8.5% a year earlier, according to Fitch Ratings. The figure jumped to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.The dilemma for authorities is how to avoid contagion spilling over into the financial system as investors reprice risk and sell bonds previously considered immune from default because of an implicit state guarantee.An onshore default by a state-linked coal producer in November triggered a brief selloff in the nation’s credit market. Further defaults, including by chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co., also caused short-term market volatility.But failure to successfully tackle rising debt levels could fatally undermine the government’s efforts to build a world-class economy to rival that of the U.S.Local government debt is of particular concern. Hidden debt at local levels was elevated to a “national security” issue at China’s annual legislative meetings last month. Local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($2.3 trillion) of hidden debt last year, and the figure could climb further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.Like much of China’s debt issues, the problem with local government financing vehicles, or LGFVs, dates back to 2009 and the central government’s response to the global financial crisis. Barred from borrowing through official channels but facing funding shortfalls to pay for infrastructure stimulus, local governments created off-balance sheet financing vehicles.No LGFV has defaulted on a public bond, and sales in 2020 hit a record 4.4 trillion yuan, but cracks have started to appear. Chongqing Energy Investment Group Co. this year failed to repay 915 million yuan of commercial bills.“It is only a matter of time before an orderly breaking of the implicit guarantee for public-issued bonds, including LGFVs,” said Wu Qiong, executive director at BOC International Holdings Ltd.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse offers big blocks of Discovery, iQIYI shares related to Archegos: sources

    Credit Suisse has not yet finished unwinding its Archegos positions, said one source familiar with the matter. The bank has taken a $4.7 billion hit from dealings with Archegos Capital, prompting it to overhaul the leadership of its investment bank and risk divisions. Shares in Discovery and IQIYI fell in U.S. afterhours trading after news the offers, which were pitched below the stocks' closing prices.

  • First Inverse Bitcoin ETF to Debut for Betting on Crypto Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is once again beating the U.S. in a Bitcoin milestone, as the first inverse Bitcoin exchange-traded fund will debut Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.While regulators south of the border hold off approving any ETFs that track the cryptocurrency, Horizons ETF is releasing a fund (ticker BITI) that will allow investors to take short positions on Bitcoin futures, according to a statement.“Many investors have a view on Bitcoin and this new ETF will provide an opportunity for those that believe the current price is not justified and that Bitcoin is overdue for a correction,” said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF research for CFRA Research.The launch comes as applications for a standard Bitcoin ETF pile up in the U.S., with at least eight firms throwing their hat in the ring, including Fidelity Investments Inc. and Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. The firm that gains first approval is likely to see huge demand, prompting issuers to press ahead with proposals despite ongoing regulator reluctance.Since 2013, the SEC has rejected every Bitcoin ETF application, citing concerns about manipulation and criminal activity. Meanwhile, Canadian regulators have proved more lenient than the U.S. by granting approvals for ETFs tracking Bitcoin, blank-check companies, psychedelics and marijuana. The first Bitcoin ETF in North America launched less than two months ago in Toronto and has already reached $1 billion (C$1.25 billion) in assets.Horizon’s BetaPro Inverse Bitcoin ETF will provide up to 100% the inverse daily performance of an index that, according to the statement, “replicates the returns generated over time through exposure to long notional investments in Bitcoin futures.” It will charge a 1.45% management fee, while a sister product called BetaPro Bitcoin ETF (HBIT), also debuting Thursday, will cost 1.00% and track Bitcoin futures.“Buying HBIT and BITI is as easy as buying any stock or other ETF through a broker, and doesn’t require investors to open up separate cryptocurrency accounts,” said Steve Hawkins, chief executive officer of Horizons ETFs, in the statement. “Additionally, BITI will offer a way for investors to achieve ‘short’ exposure to Bitcoin without having to use a margin account or shorting futures.”The cryptocurrency breached the $64,000 level for the first time on Wednesday, on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.’s first day of trading. Bitcoin fell back to around $62,100 as of 4:15 p.m. in New York.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Hits $100 Billion Then Slips in Landmark Crypto Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs and tech stocks fell across the board.The massive valuation, which dwarfs more traditional financial companies including Intercontinental Exchange Group Inc. and Nasdaq Inc. itself, is a landmark moment for the crypto industry and for Coinbase, which was started almost a decade ago when few people had even heard of Bitcoin, and many exchanges were run by amateurs from their garages and homes.Coinbase shares traded at $332.99 apiece on Nasdaq at 2:56 p.m., after earlier climbing as high as $429.54. Bitcoin, which along with Ethereum made up 56% of Coinbase’s 2020 trading revenue, dipped below $62,000 after earlier hitting a record price.The early rally isn’t just a mark of success for Coinbase, which was valued at just $8 billion in its most recent funding round in 2018. It’s also a win for Nasdaq, which hosted its first direct listing after beating out the New York Stock Exchange for Coinbase’s debut. Coinbase is the biggest company to take the direct listing route to market.Coinbase Chief Financial Officer Alesia Haas said in an interview Wednesday morning that one of the reasons that the company picked Nasdaq was because the bourse offered the ticker symbol “COIN,” which wasn’t part of the New York Stock Exchange’s pitch.“Ultimately that they had the ticker COIN, and that was a really great ticker for us to get,” Haas said.Nasdaq on Tuesday set a reference price of $250 a share for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization. Every major direct listing has so far opened significantly above its reference price, with Roblox shares debuting at $64 each –- 42% higher than the number set by the exchange.Coinbase shares changed hands at a roughly $90 billion valuation in early March, Bloomberg News reported at the time, in what was one of the last chances for investors to trade its private stock before the company went public.Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert, who’s built an empire that spans the crypto world, tweeted Tuesday that his shares would definitely not be changing hands at the reference price, in an early sign that the stock was set for a pop at the open.Direct listings are an alternative to a traditional initial public offering that has only been deployed a handful of times. Until Wednesday, every company to pursue one -- including Slack Technologies Inc., Palantir Technologies Inc. and most recently Roblox Corp. -- listed on the New York Stock Exchange.As well as the ticker, Nasdaq’s ability to provide a private market for the shares, as well as services it offers such as investor relations work, were among its selling points to Coinbase, according to a person familiar with the matter.Appropriately for a company that in May said it was committing to a “remote-first” work culture and doesn’t list a headquarters on its filing, Coinbase’s pitch meetings with Nasdaq happened virtually, the person added.“We evaluated both NYSE and Nasdaq and ultimately felt that the Nasdaq platform was aligned with our value as a tech company,” Haas said.In a direct listing, a company’s shares begin trading without it issuing new shares to raise capital. That avoids diluting the shares and also, unlike a traditional IPO, often allows the company’s existing investors to put their shares on the market without waiting for lockup period -- typically six months -- to expire.Luring Coinbase was a win for Nasdaq, whose years-long fight for a larger share of mega listings gained traction in the past year. Half of the 10 largest U.S. IPOs, excluding blank-check companies, were on on Nasdaq, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That included the third largest, Airbnb Inc.’s $3.8 billion IPO in December, which was the biggest listing on Nasdaq since Facebook Inc.’s $16 billion monolith in 2012.Crypto UpstartsPutting his trust in the stock exchange is Coinbase Chief Executive Officer Brian Armstrong, who started the company with Fred Ehrsam in 2012. Unlike most rivals, Coinbase’s founders always envisioned strict regulatory compliance as a cornerstone of the operation, which has helped the exchange to grow in the U.S., where many early Bitcoin traders and investors were located.Ehrsam left the company in 2017, and is now investing in crypto startups. Both Armstrong and Ehrsam own huge swaths of Coinbase.Coinbase last week said it expects to report a first-quarter profit of $730 million to $800 million, more than double what it earned in all of 2020.“They are going to build out a full financial services company,” said Barry Schuler, a co-founder of Coinbase investor DFJ Growth who until last year sat on the company’s board. “Like a crypto version of a Goldman Sachs or a Morgan Stanley.”Skeptics, RegulationThe company’s rapid growth hasn’t been without controversy, ranging from frequent outages during periods of heavy trading to new restrictions Armstrong placed on employee discussions of politics last fall. In March, Coinbase also settled with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for $6.5 million, after the agency said the company reported inaccurate data about transactions and that a former employee engaged in improper trades.Then there are the crypto skeptics, as well as the regulators around the world who are stepping up oversight and casting doubt on Bitcoin’s usefulness as a currency.European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel, in an interview this month with Der Spiegel, called Bitcoin “a speculative asset without any recognizable fundamental value.”A publicly traded Coinbase was unimaginable several years back when Wall Street was full of crypto bears including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Jamie Dimon, who once called Bitcoin “a fraud.”Dimon later said he regretted saying that. His bank as well as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised on Coinbase’s direct listing.“I don’t think we sought Wall Street’s approval but we did seek to bring more transparency to crypto and to introduce crypto to more and more users,” Coinbase’s Hass said.Crypto Partners“Wall Street can become trader of crypto. They are going to be partners of us going forward,” she said.Coinbase’s early investors are celebrating.“I think Coinbase is this decade’s Microsoft, Netscape, Google or Facebook,” Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized Capital and an early-stage Coinbase investor, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Tuesday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Posts Investment-Banking Surge While Loans Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dealmakers just helped usher in the firm’s best quarter on record, but shares fell as the bank warned that loan demand remains tepid.Investment-banking fees soared 57%, beating analysts’ estimates and boosting net income to $14.3 billion, the most JPMorgan has ever earned in a single quarter, according to a statement Wednesday. A larger-than-expected reserve release added to the windfall as the bank determined it didn’t need as much socked away for future loan losses.Government stimulus programs and potentially massive infrastructure spending mean “the economy has the potential to have extremely robust, multiyear growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in the statement.Dimon said loan demand is still “challenged” but, on a subsequent conference call with journalists, he said he “made a mistake” in using that word. “What’s happened is the consumer has so much money they’re paying down their credit-card loans, which is good,” he said. “This is not bad news about loan demand, this is actually good news.”The CEO said last week in his annual letter to shareholders that he’s optimistic the pandemic will end with a U.S. economic rebound that could last at least two years. He pointed to an “extraordinary” amount of spending power from both consumers and corporations as the country opens back up.Still, investors are keen for signs that banks will soon expand their loan portfolios. Across the industry, credit-card balances have been dwindling and deposits soaring as a result of trillions of dollars of stimulus. Businesses have also been reluctant to borrow until the pace of the economic recovery becomes clearer.JPMorgan expects a pickup in consumer and small-business loan demand in the second half, Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak said on a conference call with analysts. Commercial-loan demand is muted and “probably will be for some time,” she said. “But, again, that’s incredibly healthy ultimately for the recovery.”At JPMorgan, loans fell 4% from a year earlier, driven by a 14% drop in card loans. Shares of the company slipped 0.7% to $153.04 at 10:06 a.m. in New York.Investment BankingInvestment-banking fees jumped to $2.99 billion, topping the $2.59 billion analysts were expecting. The bank posted a $5.2 billion reserve release, a metric Dimon said he doesn’t consider “core or recurring profits.” Piepszak said the bank expects more reserve releases because the forecast is for a robust economic recovery in the second half.Equity underwriting more than tripled to $1.06 billion, beating expectations as JPMorgan rode the wave in activity driven in part by a slew of special purpose acquisition companies that went public in the first quarter. The New York-based bank ranked 10th by volume in SPAC underwriting for the period, and fifth for global equity underwriting overall. Analysts had predicted the trend would boost revenue 176% in the first quarter for the five biggest U.S. banks.The bank’s traders generated $9.05 billion of revenue in the first quarter, up 25% from a year earlier and exceeding analysts’ expectations. That included a 47% increase in equities and a 15% jump in fixed income. Trading revenue remained elevated after a banner year as the coronavirus pandemic roiled markets and sent volatility soaring.The firm increased its full-year 2021 adjusted expense outlook to $70 billion, from $69 billion expected in February. Non-interest expenses were $18.7 billion in the first quarter, up 12% from a year earlier.Dimon and Piepszak again discussed JPMorgan’s appetite for acquisitions, a point that was punctuated last week when Dimon wrote in his letter that “acquisitions are in our future.” The CEO echoed previous comments that he prefers to use JPMorgan’s extra cash to invest in the business, rather than on share repurchases.“We’re buying back stock because our cup runneth over,” Dimon said. “We’re earning a tremendous sum of money and we really have no option right now. But I think the door’s open to anything that makes sense.”Also in JPMorgan’s first-quarter earnings:Net interest income was $12.9 billion, down 11% from a year earlier. The firm’s outlook for 2021 NII is about $55 billion.Total revenue was $32.3 billion in the first quarter, up 14% from a year earlier.The overhead ratio, a measure of profitability, was 58% in the quarter, up from 55% in the fourth quarter.(Updates with CEO, CFO comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Traders Face Reflation Fight That Will Echo Around World

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders searching for an opportunity to challenge central banks are starting to look Down Under, where a likely showdown over yield-curve control is set to test the power of policy makers to contain the next wave of reflation bets.The global trading day for bonds begins in earnest in Sydney each morning, giving developments in Australia’s $600 billion sovereign debt market an out-sized impact on sentiment. It was the scene of a dramatic “flash crash” last year when the yield program was announced, illustrating the potential for turmoil.While the Reserve Bank of Australia has largely tamed markets since then, as the economy’s recovery strengthens, wagers against the RBA’s ability to keep yields lower look poised to rise.“If inflation expectations do start to un-anchor, then I think the RBA will be one of the first central banks to be tested by bond traders,” said Shaun Roache, an economist at S&P Global Ratings in Singapore. “The RBA is a canary in the coal mine for central banks as it is ahead in its labor market recovery.”The RBA brought short-sellers quickly to heel when the global bond rout emboldened them to test its grip on yield control in February. After weeks of aggressive positioning by traders, the bank nudged up the cost of speculating on rising rates and the yield on benchmark three-year bonds fell neatly back into line with its 0.1% target.But keeping the market at bay next time may prove more difficult, as vaccination campaigns gather pace in major economies and the U.S. recovery nears an “inflection point,” emboldening traders. Pressure is already apparent in Australia’s three-year swap rate, which is increasing the costs of managing interest-rate risks for corporate borrowers.Read More: BOJ Seeks Only Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBIf yield control fails in Australia, it may fade away as a potential option for other monetary authorities in need of more policy ammunition. Especially because yield control’s record in Japan -- the only other country to officially employ it -- is patchy.Pinning the rate of one key bond maturity has helped the Bank of Japan reduce borrowing costs in general and also allowed it to slow the pace of bond purchases. But it has come at a cost. The nation’s debt market is lambasted as dysfunctional and an economic recovery strong enough to revive inflation looks as far away as ever.Widening GapBeneath the surface, problems are building Down Under too. While the RBA has its thumb on one specific bond line, there is a large gulf between the yield on this security and those maturing slightly later. There’s also a widening gap to rates on the suite of derivatives linked to three-year yields that flow through into borrowing costs for companies and consumers.The three-year swap rate surged through February and March, rising to four times the RBA’s target for three-year bonds amid pressure from higher U.S. yields and a rebounding economy at home.Australia’s bond futures tell a similar story. The yield implied by three-year futures doubled in the two weeks to Feb. 26 and remains elevated, even after retreating from its high point.“Lack of liquidity, a central bank that’s digging its heels in -- all that, for us, means there’s going to be more volatility in Aussie rates,” said Kellie Wood, a fixed-income portfolio manager at Schroders Plc’s Australian unit. “The RBA has succeeded in terms of round one. But we are starting to see cracks,” said Wood, who expects the market to challenge the 0.1% target again.Stephen Miller, an investment consultant at GSFM, an arm of Canada’s CI Financial Corp., agrees that higher yields may arrive in Australia sooner than the RBA thinks. “It will be powerless if the U.S. curve shifts upwards and other rates markets follow,” said Miller.Read More: Debate Over Next Move in Bonds Has Never Been FiercerNot everyone is prepared to bet against the RBA.For Fidelity International’s Anthony Doyle, taking on the RBA may be a recipe for steep losses if past lessons from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve are anything to go by.Nine years ago, then ECB President Mario Draghi vowed to do “whatever it takes” to save the euro, leading to quantitative easing and bond purchases that are still in place. The Fed said more than a year ago that it would buy unlimited amounts of Treasuries to keep borrowing costs at rock-bottom levels, and it’s still holding firm.Holding the Cards“I don’t think it’s ever wise to fight anyone that has a printing press,” said Doyle, a cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity in Sydney. “The RBA as a house holds all the cards. If they want yields lower, they’ll get it.”This caution is shared by JPMorgan Asset Management’s Kerry Craig.For now, the central bank “definitely has enough dry powder,” said Craig, a strategist in Melbourne. But he is concerned that with monetary policy and markets around the world moving in sync, “you can only fight so much if U.S. rates or global rates go higher -- it’s going to drag Australian ones up.”Yet Governor Philip Lowe isn’t doing everything he could to damp doubts over the RBA’s resolve. His reluctance to make an early switch in the yield target to bonds maturing in November 2024, from ones due in April 2024, is fueling debate about how soon the policy could be wound back.Lowe said at the conclusion of the latest board meeting on April 6 that a decision would be made later this year, without being more specific. He also indicated that the RBA expected to maintain “highly supportive monetary conditions” until at least 2024, even though the number of Australians with a job has returned to pre-pandemic levels.“We don’t think they’ll extend yield-curve control” beyond the current April 2024 bond, said Wood, who warned of potential taper tantrums.Lowe’s February win against short sellers, and a slide in yields at home and abroad over recent weeks, has given the RBA space to breathe. But it’s likely only a matter of time before bond traders come back for round two.“Everybody’s watching how this is going to unfold,” said S&P’s Roache. “The RBA may not want this role, but it is taking quite a starring role I think among global central banks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tristar Pulls IPO in Setback for Dubai’s Stock Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport has pulled its initial public offering in Dubai, dealing a blow to the city’s attempts to revive a stock market where just one company has listed in three years.Tristar has informed Dubai’s main bourse that the IPO has been withdrawn, Chief Executive Eugene Mayne told Bloomberg in an interview. The deal was likely withdrawn “largely due to a mismatch in valuation expectations and investor education,” he said.Tristar had set the price range for the offering at 2.20 dirhams to 2.70 dirhams per share. The firm was offering up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, valuing it at as much as 3.24 billion dirhams ($882 million), and the sale was scheduled to end on Thursday.“We have strong cash flow and cash balances, we have capital for growth,” Mayne said, adding that the firm is not in a hurry to tap the IPO market again in the short term.Setback for DubaiThe deal’s collapse is another setback for Dubai’s stock exchange after the recent delistings of major companies. Tristar’s IPO would have been only the second listing in three years in the Middle East’s financial hub.The bourse was already under pressure from shrinking volumes, with the total value of shares traded in the Dubai Financial Market PJSC at about $18 billion last year. That put it far behind Saudi Arabia’s exchange, which saw $557 billion worth of shares change hands in 2020, a jump of 137% from the previous year.Tristar’s valuation, on a relative basis, “is on the higher side -- at upper range of the price band -- when comparing with some of the global, regional peers in the logistics, transportation sector,” said Harshjit Oza, head of research at Abu Dhabi-based International Securities.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. are the global coordinators for the sale. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Societe Generale SA and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC are also involved in the sale. Moelis & Co is the financial adviser for the sale.Tristar operates in 21 countries across three continents, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Updates with CEO comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canaccord’s Vow to Sweeten Bid Sends RF Capital to 18-Month High

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian investment firm RF Capital Group Inc. jumped to its highest point since October 2019 after rival Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. said it’s willing to “substantially” raise its takeover offer.Toronto-based RF Capital rose as much as 12% to C$2.40 in Toronto after Canaccord Chief Executive Officer Dan Daviau told Bloomberg his firm is ready to boost its bid to seal a deal. RF rebuffed Canaccord’s initial proposal of C$2.30 per share.“We’re prepared to increase our price substantially, but we don’t know what price they’re looking for because they won’t talk to us,” Daviau said in an interview. A transaction would unite two of Canada’s largest remaining independent firms in wealth management, a part of the industry that’s dominated by the country’s large banks.The updated proposal would include improved terms for RF Capital’s investment advisers, Daviau said, allowing them to cash out some holdings of shares held in escrow. He declined to say what price Canaccord would be willing to pay. The current proposal values RF at C$367 million ($292 million).Richardson ControlCanaccord has little prospect of taking control of RF without winning the support of the Richardson family, whose closely held conglomerate, James Richardson & Sons Ltd., owns 44% of RF Capital, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.RF Capital’s minority shareholders “should be provided an opportunity to consider the proposal,” Canaccord said Wednesday in a written statement. “Canaccord Genuity is exploring legal options available, as well as options of taking our offer directly to RCG shareholders.”RF Capital shares gained nearly 8% Wednesday as of 12:48 p.m. Wednesday and are up 31% since Canaccord’s interest became public in March.Canaccord has said that combining the firms would provide RF Capital’s investors with better value for their shares and open opportunities for RF’s wealth advisers. By publicly disclosing the proposal, Daviau is making an open appeal to those advisers, who form an influential bloc within RF because they collectively own 31% of the shares.RF has repeatedly rejected Daviau’s approach. “After consideration, the Board has again determined that pursuing your proposal is not in the best interests of RF Capital Group Inc.,” Chairman Donald Wright said in a letter posted on the company’s website, without elaborating.Canaccord’s wealth unit had C$85.2 billion in client assets as of Dec. 31, according to an investor presentation. RF had C$32.7 billion in assets under administration as of March 31.Until last year, RF Capital operated under the name GMP Capital. It used to be a major player in investment banking and trading in Canada’s junior energy and mining markets, but it sold its capital markets business to Stifel Financial Corp. in 2019 to focus on wealth management and investment advice.(Updates with share price move and other new information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The monthly stimulus checks for families will start in July, IRS now says

    The IRS commissioner says the child credit payments will arrive on time after all.

  • U.K. Finance Regulators Seek ‘Ambitious’ Access to U.S. Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s financial markets watchdog is looking to upgrade its relationship with the U.S. and give U.K. firms permanent access to American securities and derivatives markets in the wake of Brexit.The Financial Conduct Authority is working closely with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission about a “permanent footing” for U.K. trading venues to operate in the U.S., Nausicaa Delfas, the FCA’s executive director of international, said at a conference on Tuesday.“If granted, this recognition will provide U.K. firms with the certainty they need to conduct their business in the U.S. with confidence,” Delfas said at the City & Financial Global virtual event.The FCA is also in discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission over access to the U.S. for swap dealers, and the regulator is supporting the U.K. government’s negotiations with the U.S. on a wider trade agreement. These efforts build on agreements made before Brexit came into effect at the start of the year, which pledged to minimize disruption in transatlantic financial markets.“There is much still to be agreed, but we are supportive of an ambitious outcome on financial services that benefits both U.K. and U.S. industries whilst preserving our regulatory objectives and safeguards,” Delfas said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions might get a refund with the $10,200 unemployment tax break — but filing an amended return could unlock even more money

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq up as tech stocks rise after J&J vaccine pause

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday and the Nasdaq jumped as investors flocked to technology-related stocks after the United States' pause in the rollout of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine sparked fears of a delay in a broader economic rebound. The drugmaker's shares fell 2.7% to a one-month low as calls for pausing the use of its COVID-19 vaccine after six women developed rare blood clots dealt a fresh setback to efforts to tackle the pandemic. The technology and consumer discretionary sectors, which house high-flying technology names that flourished during coronavirus-induced lockdowns last year, rose 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

  • Stocks, Bonds Rise With Inflation Concern Fleeting: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks climbed to record highs and bond yields fell as investors bet that a higher-than-forecast rise in inflation won’t be enough to slow economic stimulus measures.The S&P 500 closed at an all-time high even after the U.S. recommended pausing Johnson & Johnson vaccines amid health concerns. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also set a record while the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in the red. Consumer prices rose more than expected last month but investors speculated the acceleration was not fast enough to warrant any Federal Reserve policy change. The drop in yields weighed on bank shares.“The market has been skittish about rates for some time,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “While this may cause some short-term volatility, investors have been pretty steadfast in their faith in a full economic recovery.”J&J shares fell as officials agreed to the pause and started an investigation into a link from its shot to rare and severe blood clots, while rivals Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. advanced. The U.S. anticipates having enough other vaccines during the period.Fund managers across the world now see inflation, a taper tantrum and higher taxes as bigger risks than Covid-19, according to the latest Bank of America Corp. survey.“A lot of growth and inflation have already been priced into the market,” said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. “It’s almost as if you need to exceed those expectations in order to see a more pronounced reaction from markets.”Although policymakers at the Federal Reserve expect a bump in consumer prices to be short-lived, many traders disagree, with fears of faster CPI playing out across duration-heavy assets from bonds to tech stocks.Treasuries extended gains after the government’s auction of 30-year bonds was greeted with strong demand.Meanwhile, Bitcoin jumped to an all-time high as the mood in cryptocurrencies turned bullish before Coinbase Global Inc. goes public. Oil traded near $60 a barrel.Some key events to watch this week:Banks and financial firms begin reporting first-quarter earnings, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp., Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Economic Club of Washington hosts Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a moderated Q&A on Wednesday.U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on Wednesday.U.S. data including initial jobless claims, industrial production and retail sales come Thursday.China economic growth, industrial production and retail sales figures are on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase listing has fueled ‘a lot of frenzy’ and ‘that never ends well,’ bitcoin bull Novogratz tells MarketWatch

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz speculates that bitcoin could be worth $100,000 by the end of 2021 and sees that value increasing by five-fold by 2024, as the nascent crypto market continues to evolve and grow.