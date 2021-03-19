U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,928.00
    +48.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,791.50
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.90
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.03
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.31 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9130
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.08
    -1,033.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.58
    -22.63 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,786.43
    -430.32 (-1.42%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Clover Health Investments Corporation - CLOV

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Clover Health Investments Corporation ("Clover" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLOV). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Clover and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled "Clover Health: How the 'King of SPACs' Lured Retail Investors Into a Broken Business Facing an Active, Undisclosed DOJ Investigation." The report alleged that Clover "has not disclosed that its business model and its software offering, called the Clover Assistant, are under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals[.]" The report further noted that "multiple former [Clover] employees explained that much of Clover's sales are fueled by a major undisclosed relationship between Clover and an outside brokerage firm controlled by Clover's Head of Sales, Hiram Bermudez."

On this news, Clover's stock price fell $1.72 per share, or 12.33%, to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-clover-health-investments-corporation---clov-301250736.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • China Facing Shortages Seeks to Cut Corn and Soymeal Use in Feed

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of corn and soybeans, is seeking to reduce their use in livestock feed in an attempt to curb the country’s dependence on foreign supplies, according to an official publication.The top global pork producer has been buying record amounts of both commodities as demand for animal feed, cooking oil and industrial products outstrips the nation’s ability to produce them. China is tackling the issue by boosting support for farmers, raising productivity and reducing wastage, but demand continues to expand driven by economic growth and affluence.The agriculture ministry has drafted a plan to partly replace usage of corn and soybean meal with alternatives such as rice, wheat, potatoes and other oilseed meals, the China Swine Industry Journal said, posting an official ministry document, but gave no details on the target for substitution.The country’s corn demand may exceed 300 million tons by the year 2030, while soybean consumption could hit 120 million tons, which will have a huge impact on food security, the Journal said, citing unidentified experts. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates corn consumption at 289 million tons in 2020-21 and soybean demand at 116.7 million tons.The domestic corn market climbed to a record in January on increasing use of the grain for hog feed and for refining into starches and syrups, and on depleted state stockpiles. The government has encouraged feed mills to purchase wheat and rice from state stockpiles to replace corn.The country’s soybean imports exceeded 100 million tons in 2020 and corn shipments were more than 11 million tons. The USDA expects corn imports to reach 24 million tons in 2020-21, more than triple a year earlier.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Extend Drop as Treasuries, Oil Hold Decline: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks weakened Friday and Treasury yields steadied around the highest levels in over a year, after U.S. shares fell from a record as the Federal Reserve’s tolerant stance on inflation unnerved investors.Shares in China and Hong Kong underperformed, with technology stocks leading a retreat in MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific index. U.S. equity futures edged higher after a bruising session in which rising yields dented demand for technology shares. The Nasdaq 100 Index tumbled 3.1% and the S&P 500 Index fell 1.5%.U.S. Treasury yields steadied after a spike drove the 10-year benchmark to 1.75% for the first time since January 2020. Crude prices were steady after a 7% plunge that owed partly to concerns that new virus-related curbs in Europe will sap demand. The dollar held its gains from the prior day.The Bank of Japan in its policy decision widened the amount of movement it allows for 10-year government bond yields to fluctuate around its 0% target, specifying a range of 25 basis points. It added it would focus ETF purchases on the Topix index. The gauge pared losses.Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on InflationFed Chairman Jerome Powell’s willingness to let the economy run hotter with central bank support has spurred bets on faster inflation, sending market expectations of price pressures to multi-year highs. Across the Atlantic, France announced a lockdown of areas including Paris to fight the pandemic, raising fresh doubts about the speed of Europe’s recovery as the region struggles to roll out vaccines.“Economic recovery is on its way and we have central banks around the world very committed to easy monetary policy,” said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners, who sees value stocks benefiting in the recovery. “All of that together will indicate this is just short-term profit-taking and the underlying fundamentals of the equity market are looking very strong.”Traders were also bracing for quadruple witching Friday, a major expiration of options and futures contracts that can exacerbate swings in asset prices.Elsewhere, the first senior-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials since Joe Biden became president immediately descended into bickering and recriminations. And a number of European nations will start using AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine again after the European Union’s drug regulator declared it safe.These are some of the moves in markets as of 12:50 p.m. in Tokyo:StocksS&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, after the benchmark closed down 1.5%.Nasdaq 100 Index futures edged up 0.1%. The index fell 3.1%.The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slipped 1.4%Japan’s Topix Index was down 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.94 per dollar.The offshore yuan was down 0.2% to 6.5170 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro was at $1.1913.The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.3913.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries held at about 1.70%.Australia’s 10-year yield was about three basis points higher at 1.82%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $60.13 a barrel.Gold slipped 0.2% to $1,732.98 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Nasdaq drops 3%, tech stocks slide as Treasury yields jump

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were lower on Thursday as Treasury yields resumed their march higher, igniting another drop in technology stocks.

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Oil Falls By Most in 6 Months as Recovery Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil plunged by 7%, the most since September, as vaccination efforts in some parts of the world stalled, casting uncertainty over the speed of an economic recovery and a full rebound in global oil demand.West Texas Intermediate crude futures declined for a fifth session, the longest stretch of daily losses in more than a year. China lifting less crude and U.S. Gulf Coast refineries still recovering from a cold blast last month have put short-term pressure on physical oil demand. Meanwhile, some efforts to distribute Covid-19 vaccines have faltered and a stronger dollar is reducing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.The collapse in prices has wiped out more than two weeks of gains for the U.S. benchmark crude and represents a setback for a market that has otherwise staged a remarkable recovery since the depths of the pandemic. Oil futures are still up well over 20% since the start of the year with the world’s largest oil producers reining in supply and travel around the world recovering post-lockdowns.“Short-term supply and demand considerations are temporarily casting a shadow over the bright future that is likely to arrive in the third quarter of the year,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd.Global benchmark Brent also notched considerable losses, falling by the most since June on Thursday. Oil’s move lower may also be linked to some unwinding of long positions by commodity trading advisors as daily price gains or losses of more than 3% can often trigger funds to quickly unload. “This is a risk-off moment with some of the cyclical trades,” said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.Beyond headline prices, crude’s closest timespreads are signaling that, despite the outlook for a longer-term recovery, near-term demand remains fragile. WTI’s front-month contract is trading at a discount again to the following month, while Brent’s backwardation -- a bullish structure signaling tighter supplies -- is weakening.“The plunge is all about the demand outlook,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “This will be a temporary retreat, but the concern is that we don’t have any strong signs that Europe is about to turn the corner here.”The global recovery from the pandemic remains uneven. In Brazil, Covid-19 cases are expanding by record numbers and crimping activity, while in the U.K., delayed shipments of AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine will cut supply this month.“Demand hasn’t gotten as far back to normal as we expected, with the vaccine news out of Europe definitely concerning in terms of short-term demand,” said Michael Lynch, president of Strategic Energy & Economic Research. “That’s making people think that the time for $70 Brent has not yet come.”(An earlier version corrected the lead to say oil’s decline was the biggest since September.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Three Commodities Set To Boom As The Global Economy Recovers

    As the global economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, commodities are rallying, but three of them are booming in particular

  • Exclusive: Targeting Tesla, China's Geely to launch new premium EV brand - sources

    China's Geely plans to roll out electric vehicles under a new marque with different branding and sales strategies, people familiar with the matter said, as the Volvo owner looks to take on its main EV rival Tesla with higher-end vehicles. The brand, positioned in the premium segment and named "Zeekr", will be housed under Geely's to-be-launched EV entity Lingling Technologies, according to three people, who declined to be named as the plan is not yet public. Reuters reported the plans for Lingling last month.

  • 'Bullish cocktail' still in play for the stock market: strategists

    There is still a strong case to be made to be long the stock market, argues strategists at Merrill Lynch.

  • Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields breached key levels as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to overshoot amid an economic rebound.Yields on the benchmark 10-year note climbed as much as 11 basis points to 1.75% -- the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year jumped to 2.5% for the first time since August 2019. Market measures of inflation expectations are near multi-year highs, with traders paring back bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year. The dollar rebounded against its major peers. Treasury yields pared some gains but remained elevated during New York morning trading.The moves came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative. Rates have surged this year on expectations that stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts will fuel a sharper economic recovery and a pickup in inflation.“Powell has given the green light to higher 10- and 30-year yields as progress out of the pandemic accelerates,” said BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. “Underlying inflation expectations remain elevated and will remain a bedrock of the bearish trend in Treasuries until those assumptions are challenged. For now, it doesn’t pay to fight the cheaper and steeper yield curve.”Futures volumes surged after the benchmark 10-year yield broke past 1.7%, giving way to another bout of selling. Treasuries were already facing modest pressure in Asian hours before flows accelerated at the start of the London session and yields climbed to fresh highs in New York morning trading. Long positions amassed ahead of the Fed meeting were unwound, adding to the selloff.Block trades throughout the session kept the long-end under pressure, with cash buying later emerging as the gap between the 7- and 30-year yield pushed to the flattest levels of the day. The belly of the curve experienced large moves, with the five-year yield climbing as much as 10 basis points to just under 0.90% and the seven-year rate pushing ahead as much as 11.2 basis points to just shy of 1.39%, the highest since February 2020.Treasury 10-year yields are likely to hit 2% as traders are “coming to the view that stronger U.S. growth, and a Fed more tolerant of higher inflation, mean there is further upside for bond yields,” said Khoon Goh, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“The overall tone from the Fed leaves the back end of the curve largely unprotected,” wrote ING Groep NV strategists led by Padhraic Garvey. There is “no real barrier to a test higher in the 10-year yield in the coming weeks.”The reaction was more muted in European rates markets, with the European Central Bank striking a more concerned tone than the Fed on rising yields. That helped briefly push the spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and German bunds above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year. The comparable gap in real yields also widened to its largest since March 2020. Meanwhile, U.K. gilts pared losses after the Bank of England maintained its pace of stimulus and said it won’t tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of an economic recovery.READ: U.S. Traders Hitting ‘Sell Button’ Push ECB Into Tight CornerWhile many including BlackRock Inc. say expectations for sustained inflation gains are misplaced, others note the risk of a substantial overshoot as being real. Deutsche Bank AG strategists see the U.S. 10-year yield rising to as much as 3% if price increases materialize sooner than expected.“The Fed’s steady as she goes approach may clarify the fact that it intends to be reactive than pre-emptive but this does not address the uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Investors cannot rely upon the bank getting ahead of the curve should that prove necessary.”(Adds details on block trades, updates pricing in sixth paragraph, butterfly spread chart after eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia's biggest lender to take on Afterpay, PayPal in buy now, pay later race

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the nation's first major lender to offer its own "buy now, pay later" service on Wednesday, taking on U.S. giant PayPal Inc and local heavyweight Afterpay Ltd with the promise of lower fees. Australia's so-called Big Four banks have acknowledged the rising popularity of BNPL which was worth A$5.6 billion ($4.3 billion) domestically in 2019, but none had so far entered the space with their own service. The CBA launch is planned for mid-2021, coinciding with the entry of PayPal into an Australian market where BNPL regulation is thin and adoption is high.

  • How China’s Digital Yuan Could Go Global

    China has been quietly testing platforms where the digital yuan can be freely traded with other fiat currencies.

  • Treasuries Fluster Dollar Bears as Yields Rise Toward 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar’s rapid comeback on Thursday is derailing bearish bets as a surge in Treasury yields fuels conviction on more gains for the greenback.A day after a dovish message from Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell sent the currency reeling along with short-end U.S. interest rates, the greenback is again in the ascendant against most of its global peers. U.S. bond yields are climbing -- with the 10-year rate near 1.75% -- widening its advantage over major counterparts. In addition to that, there’s the rollout of coronavirus vaccines and the Biden administration’s stimulus measures bolstering expectations of faster economic growth. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4% at 3 p.m. in New York.The dollar’s resilience continues to stun many who had forecast it would wane this year. Instead of sapping demand for the currency, the stimulus-fueled explosion in the U.S. budget deficit is actually helping the greenback because it’s driven up bond yields relative to other nations. And the Fed’s reluctance to tame that rise has only emboldened those betting on higher Treasury yields, and discouraged those who had been looking for the dollar to weaken.“We are officially bearish on the dollar -- but this near disorderly selloff in Treasuries could delay that decline, as higher U.S. yields prompt a re-pricing of risk assets,” said Chris Turner, a currency strategist at ING. “With the dovish Fed leaving the long end of the U.S. Treasury market unprotected, the market is wary of just how quickly U.S. 10-year yields hit 2%.”Strategists are still divided on the outlook for the greenback, and while dollar bears have been capitulating in droves -- with pension funds, insurers and mutual funds cutting their net-short position by a record last week -- positioning continues to show traders looking for a weaker greenback.For Sebastien Galy of Nordea Investment, the underlying question is whether foreign-reserve managers “will look at the U.S. and see it inflate away its debt,” or whether the U.S. yield curve will steepen and lure those international investors.“The Fed is credible enough for the second path to dominate,” Galy said, adding that he sees the euro-dollar pair dropping to $1.15 by year-end, from about $1.19 now.While yield curves around the world have steepened, the 5- to 30-year Treasury yield spread is hovering around 161 basis points amid expectations of higher inflation. That compares with the German yield curve, which is around 90 basis points.Despite the greenback’s strength, however, there’s still much appetite for select commodity-linked currencies, according to Kristen Macleod, co-head of global currency sales at Barclays. She expects the Australian dollar, the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian krone to appreciate versus the greenback. The “low yielders,” such as the euro and the yen, “are likely to underperform on a more medium-term horizon given the widening of rate differentials,” Macleod added.For Viraj Patel, global macro strategist at Vanda Research, wider U.S.-euro zone rate differentials could trigger an “unwind” in bullish euro-dollar bets. In a tweet Thursday, he added that the past three major bearish positioning shifts have seen between 40% and 50% of the unwind occur in the first three months.The first “stop” for the euro-dollar pair is between $1.1700 and $1.1750 on an initial positioning unwind, he noted.Emerging MarketsThe dollar’s strength continues to pressure emerging markets, with losses in 15 of the 24 developing-nation currencies tracked by Bloomberg on Thursday. The reality of higher Treasury yields halted a relief rally by traders who had feared a hawkish turn from the Fed.The volatility in U.S. rates is “likely to remain elevated, and that is bad news for emerging-market currencies,” said Ilya Gofshteyn, a senior strategist at Standard Chartered.And then there’s the question of how U.S. policy makers will react to a stronger economy, with investors not ruling out the prospect of higher rates.“Actual growth exceeding expected growth, leading to a more robust labor market, will ultimately lead to higher sustained inflation,” according to Chris Osmond, chief investment officer at Prime Capital Investment Advisors, which oversees $11.2 billion of assets in Overland Park, Kansas.“Should this happen, the Fed is almost certain to change their current rhetoric, and look to start normalizing sooner than what is currently being telegraphed.”(Adds dollar trading to second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio Says Inflation Heightens Risk of an Earlier Fed Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, said rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated.“Think of the economy as being like an individual and their pulse is dropping,” Dalio said in an interview with David Westin on Bloomberg TV. “When the pulse is dropping the doctors come running in with the stimulant and they inject the stimulant. Now that the economy is rebounding inflation pressures are rebounding.”Dalio’s remarks are in line with comments Greg Jensen, his co-chief investment officer, made this week. He said that he expected economic conditions and inflation will adjust faster than either markets or the Fed are expecting.Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed on Wednesday that the central bank won’t raise interest rates until the U.S. economy shows tangible evidence that it has fully healed from Covid-19.“Our basic situation is that we are spending a lot more money than we’re earning,” Dalio said in the interview.In a LinkedIn post this week, Dalio wrote that “the economics of investing in bonds (and most financial assets) has become stupid. Rather than get paid less than inflation why not instead buy stuff — any stuff — that will equal inflation or better?”He also said in the post that assets in the mature developed reserve currency countries will underperform the Asian emerging markets, including China, adding that Chinese bond holdings by international investors are rising fast.Dalio’s flagship hedge fund, Pure Alpha II, lost about 1% so far this year, following a record 12.6% decline in 2020. The $150 billion firm saw several institutional clients pull their money in the wake of the poor performance last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. housing market takes breather amid bitterly cold weather

    U.S. homebuilding dropped to a six-month low in February as severe cold gripped many parts of the country, in a temporary setback for a housing market that remains supported by extremely lean inventories amid strong demand for larger homes. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday also showed a sharp decline in building permits last month. Though the second straight monthly decline in homebuilding could lead economists to trim their lofty gross domestic product estimates for the first quarter, a rebound in starts is expected in the April-June period, keeping intact predictions that economic growth this year will be the strongest since 1984.

  • Biden’s Keystone Pipeline Halt Prompts Red States to Sue

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas and other red states sued the Biden administration for canceling the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline, stepping up a legal fight over the controversial pipeline that is extending into a third presidential administration.President Joe Biden lacks unilateral authority to change energy policy set by Congress, according to a complaint filed in a Texas federal court on Wednesday. The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen.“The executive’s unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit is contrary to the constitutional structure to which the states agreed at the time of ratification,” the states said. “The executive’s decision also encroaches upon the states’ abilities to steward and control the lands within their borders.”The states said in the complaint they will lose out on “tens of millions of dollars” in tax revenue from the construction and operation of the Keystone XL, In Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the total estimated property tax from the Keystone XL project in the first full year of operations is approximately $55.6 million, according to the complaint.The pipeline permit, which would connect oil sands in Canada to U.S. refiners, was approved by the Trump administration in 2019 after previously being rejected by President Barack Obama. Biden issued an executive order revoking the Keystone XL pipeline’s cross-border presidential permit as soon as he entered office in January. The Keystone pipeline is backed by the Canadian government, construction and energy industries but opposed by environmentalists, tribes and some landowners.Attorneys general from 19 states, including Alabama, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Ohio, Utah and Wyoming, joined in the Texas and Montana lawsuit.“The argument that transporting crude oil via pipeline is worse for the environment than by rail or shipment is preposterous and has been disproven numerous times, even by the Obama-Biden State Department,” said Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter. “The Keystone Pipeline also will move the United States closer to energy independence.”Canadian pipeline giant TC Energy Corp. had sued the Obama administration in a Texas federal court, similarly arguing that Obama’s rejection of the project conflicted with the will of Congress. TC Energy dropped the suit in 2017, without resolution, after Trump granted a presidential permit.Alberta also threw its weight behind Keystone XL last year, committing $5.3 billion in investment and loans for the project.“Currently we are examining all options following the executive order, including looking at all avenues – including trade agreements – to recoup our investment if the project,” the Premier of Alberta’s office said in an emailed statement.If built, the pipeline would stretch some 1,200 miles (1,900 kilometers) from Alberta oil sands to Steele City, Nebraska, to connect with existing infrastructure to move oil to Gulf Coast refineries.The case is State of Texas v. Biden, 3:21-cv-00065, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Texas (Galveston).(Updates with background, details from complaint)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Await Central Bank Intervention

    Gold is sitting sideways at a very low level, as we wait to figure out whether or not the FOMC will give hints of some type of action to bring down yields.

  • China Seen Needing More U.S. Corn to Plug Domestic Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the biggest corn consumer after the U.S., is still short of the feed grain, and more overseas purchases are likely.Asia’s top economy has to nourish the world’s largest hog herds and supply a growing local refining industry, which produces everything from sweeteners to starches and alcohol. The increased demand this year and in future years comes as the country grapples with limited amounts of productive farmland.The U.S. reported sales of more than 1 million tons of corn to China on Tuesday, a day after the government said weekly export inspections climbed to the highest level in at least 26 years. The announcement of the latest sales coincides with an in-person meeting of top U.S. and Chinese envoys this week in Alaska, the first since President Joe Biden took office in January. More large purchases are possible soon because of strong demand from the refining industry as well as from feed mills, said Meng Jinhui, a senior analyst with Shengda Futures in Beijing. While feed mills can use cheap state wheat or imported sorghum to replace corn, refiners’ only option is corn, Meng said.China’s corn imports could eventually climb as high as 40 million tons this calendar year from 11 million tons in 2020, according to Meng. The latest estimate from the U.S. Department of Agriculture puts purchases at 24 million tons in the 2020-21 marketing year, more than triple a year earlier.Still, this latest round of buying may not be as aggressive as earlier this year, when China booked almost 6 million tons of U.S. corn in a week, because local prices have eased from records, said Feng Lichen, chief analyst with industry portal www.yumi.com.cn. The premium of domestic over Chicago corn peaked in January and is now about $200 a ton, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Corn areas jostle for space with soybeans in the country’s northeast, and the question is how much will plantings rise this year in response to high prices. Wang Yanlong, who runs a farm cooperative in Heilongjiang province, the top corn area, said it bought 20% more seeds this year, hoping to expand the crop on all of its 350 hectares of farmland when sowing gets underway in May.The farm will shift all of the area that was under soybeans last year to corn, and he believes that lots of nearby state farms will do something similar by reducing areas under other crops, such as melons. Corn shortages drove Dalian futures to a record in January, and prices jumped more than 40% in 2020.The country’s northern regions are expected to grow more corn on acreage expanded for wheat, said Shengda’s Meng. Corn in the north will be planted on the same piece of land after the wheat is harvested in June. The shift of more farmland to grains, including corn, and away from other cash crops, will be driven politically this year to ensure food security, said Feng.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Dips With U.S. Crude Supplies Topping Half a Billion Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest in a week after U.S. crude stockpiles topped half a billion barrels and the International Energy Agency said global supplies are plentiful. Futures in New York slipped 0.3% on Wednesday, closing out the longest stretch of declines in more than six months. A U.S. government report showed domestic oil supplies rose for a fourth straight week. Further adding to downbeat sentiment, the IEA said that oil markets are not on the verge of a new price supercycle and any concerns of a supply shortfall are misguided.Late in the session, prices pared some losses alongside a weaker dollar after the Federal Reserve continued to project near-zero interest rates at least through 2023 and upgraded its economic outlook.“We’re still working through the ramifications of the freeze-off and it’s going to cause odd storage levels in different locations,” said Quinn Kiley, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. At the same time, “there’s the overhang of spare capacity from OPEC+.”While OPEC+ output cuts and vaccine breakthroughs have spurred a strong rally this year, prices have wavered in recent weeks as the demand rebound continues to be patchy and supply risks linger. Consumption is roaring back in some regions including the U.S., but parts of Europe are struggling.OPEC and its allies could quickly deploy their stalled production spare capacity to quash oil price rallies, the IEA said. Meanwhile, the agency said in a separate report that demand won’t return to pre-virus levels until 2023.While refinery outages from last month’s polar blast and a faster recovery in U.S. crude production have played a role in backing up domestic oil inventories, a decline in foreign demand for U.S. crude exports has also helped drive stockpile gains.Meanwhile, crude processing at refineries ticked higher last week with many of the plants impacted by the freeze coming back online, EIA data showed. Gasoline and distillate supplies also rose last week.Recovering refineries are coming back to some of the best margins in years. The refining margin for gasoline, a rough profit gauge for processing crude, has held above $20 a barrel since late last month, at the highest seasonal level since 2015.“We are more or less returning back to normal here,” said Tom Finlon of Brownsville GTR LLC, a trading and logistics firm based in Houston. “Production of gasoline versus demand and production of distillate versus demand should be on a fairly even keel going forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top China Chipmaker Gets State Funds for $2.4 Billion Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. will build a $2.35 billion plant with funding from the government of Shenzhen, the first major project to emerge from China’s masterplan to match the U.S. and become more self-reliant as global chip supply dwindles.SMIC on Thursday warned that shortages could worsen this year and next and wallop Chinese businesses if the country doesn’t ramp up domestic capacity now. The company has agreed to a joint venture with the southern municipality in which it will develop and operate a chipmaking plant that can produce silicon of 28 nanometers or above, it said in a stock exchange filing. The partners aim to draw third-party investment, begin production by 2022 and eventually produce 40,000 12-inch wafers a month. Its shares rose as much as 3% in Hong Kong.China wants to build a coterie of technology giants that can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. While specifics of that endeavor won’t emerge for months, Premier Li Keqiang has pledged to boost spending and drive research into cutting-edge chips in the country’s latest five-year targets, laying out a technological blueprint to vie for global influence with the U.S.“The shortage in chip manufacturing capacity is very real and the situation could deteriorate in 2021 and 2022 if Chinese companies don’t speed up expansion,” SMIC Senior Vice President Zhang Xin told the SEMICON China conference in Shanghai.Beijing is moving swiftly to cut a dependence on the West for crucial components like chips, an issue that became more urgent after a global shortage of semiconductors worsened during the pandemic. Washington has also blacklisted major Chinese tech firms including SMIC, cutting it off from American technology while severely impairing its ability to procure the chipmaking gear it needs. It remains unclear whether the Biden administration might allow U.S. firms to resume selling to SMIC on a large scale, or ease up on pressuring allies in Europe and elsewhere to ringfence the Chinese company.Read more: How China’s Top Chipmaker Can Evade Trump’s Newest CrackdownTie-ups with the government may prove essential in achieving the country’s ambitions. Chinese chipmakers aim to progress past the more mature 28 nm nodes -- now used in industries from automaking to TVs -- but need billions of dollars and years of trial-and-error to get into more sophisticated semiconductors for gadgets like smartphones.Much of China’s hopes rest on making headway in burgeoning fields such as AI and third-generation chips: mainly made of materials such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride, they can operate at high frequency and in higher power and temperature environments, with broad applications in 5G, military-grade radar and electric vehicles.On Thursday, a key semiconductor industry official called on domestic chip giants to merge with their peers, creating national champions with the wherewithal to compete globally. Apart from SMIC, China’s other prominent chipmakers include state-backed memory giant Tsinghua Group, which is spending billions to expand capacity, and players such as Huawei Technologies Co.’s HiSilicon division and AI specialist Cambricon Technologies Corp.ByteDance Can Engrave Its Patriotism in Silicon: Tim Culpan“More industry integration is needed to improve our resistance to risk. M&A should be encouraged,” Ye Tianchun, vice director of the China Semiconductor Industry Association, told the conference.SMIC’s Shenzhen project would mark one of the few plants in the country focused on larger 12-inch rather than 8-inch wafers, which save on cost because more chips can be spliced from it, but are far more difficult to fabricate. SMIC already operates fabs or fabrication plants in four cities, including Beijing and Shanghai. It will own 55% of the proposed new plant, with a government-owned entity owning up to a 23% stake.“Silicon wafer is a fundamental raw material in semiconductor manufacturing, yet it is also one of the areas in China’s semiconductor supply chain that has the lowest level of local production, especially 12-inch silicon wafers,” Li Wei, executive vice president of the National Silicon Industry Group, a state-backed wafer manufacturer, said at the conference Wednesday.(Updates with SMIC executive’s comments from the second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.