SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Romeo Power, Inc. - RMO

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
NEW YORK, April 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Romeo and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 30, 2021, Romeo issued a press release announcing its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020. With respect to its 2021 outlook, citing “supply constraints” and “the significant shortfall in battery cell capacity industrywide,” Romeo advised investors that is “now expects its revenue for 2021 to be in the range of $18-40 million”—significantly lower than analyst expectations.

On this news, Romeo’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 19.67%, to close at $8.33 per share on March 31, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


  • Better Buy: Activision Blizzard vs. Roblox

    This is a major tailwind for top game producer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) and the online platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX). Let's see which of these growth stocks offers the best balance of risk and reward. Roblox is sort of like a social media platform and video game company rolled up into one.

  • Tesla Hits Record Production, Deliveries Despite Global Semiconductor Shortage

    There’s a cloud hanging over automakers these days, and it’s made of silicon. A global semiconductor shortage has been rippling through the auto industry, which needs chips for infotainment systems, engine management for better fuel economy, and power braking and steering. But amid news that legacy automakers, as well as Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NIO), have been halting production because of the chip shortage, Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) production and delivery numbers are at record highs. Tesla did halt production at its Fremont, California, plant in February for two days because of what CEO Elon Musk called “parts shortages.” He didn’t elaborate on which parts were in short supply, but in the company’s Q4 earnings conference call, TSLA’s chief financial officer said “we’re working extremely hard to manage through the global semiconductor shortage, as well as port capacity.” The global chip shortage appeared to be compounded for TSLA as Samsung Electronics in February said it has paused production at a factory in Austin, Texas, which TSLA has said before makes chips for the electric vehicle maker, according to Reuters. That stoppage came as severe winter weather caused power outages. While investors next week are likely eager to hear more about how Tesla is navigating the chip shortage, there seem to be some clues heading into Monday’s earnings release. FIGURE 1: EXTRA JUICE. Although the past 12 months’ return for the S&P 500 Index (SPX—purple line) has been nothing to sneeze at, it pales in comparison to shares of Tesla (TSLA—candlestick). One period of heightened interest in the stock was the lead-in to TSLA’s joining the SPX in December, 2020. Data sources: S&P Dow Jones Indices, Nasdaq. Chart source: The thinkorswim® platform. For illustrative purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Record Deliveries Despite Chip Shortage Earlier this month, Tesla said it delivered 184,800 vehicles. Almost all of that record number came from deliveries of its Model 3 and Model Y, with just 2,020 of the more expensive Model S and Model X delivered out of inventory, with no new ones produced. Both the S and X models are due for upgrades and in the early stages of ramping up production. So it seems possible that TSLA may have been able to prioritize chips for 3 and Y models. Investors may want to keep in mind that the higher volume 3 and Y models don’t capture as much margin as the more expensive S and X models. There may also be other reasons why Tesla may be weathering the chip shortage better than other automakers. “Other automakers purchase much less valuable silicon content, and become less of a priority when compared to Tesla, who designs chips in house, secures wafer supply from foundries directly, and buys chips directly from the various chip designers like NXP, Infineon, and so forth,” according to a note from Cho Research. “They don’t outsource the design of their chip stack; they in-source wherever possible and work extremely closely with their suppliers.” Musk alluded to good supplier relationships with a tweet after the latest production and delivery figures came out, saying: “Thanks Tesla suppliers for providing us with critical parts!” Fatal Crash, Chinese PR Headache Mar Current Quarter In addition to the chip shortage, the Fremont closure, and port capacity issues, it seems like TSLA’s first quarter may also have been impacted by a fire at its Fremont, California, plant, although it remains to be seen whether that is material enough for executives to discuss next week. View more earnings on TSLA TSLA also appears to be hitting some speed bumps more recently. While these happened during the second quarter—past the Q1 reporting period—investors may be hoping for more clarity from executives next week. TSLA got a black eye recently when a customer complaint in China went viral, and the company stumbled in its response. The company has been in the crosshairs of Chinese media and regulators, but its cars remain quite popular in China, and shares don’t seem to have suffered much. Authorities in the United States are also eyeing TSLA after a fatal crash involving a Model S in Texas. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have opened investigations into the incident amid scrutiny from lawmakers. The crash brings renewed attention to TSLA’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance feature. Consumer Reports said this week that it was able to get the Autopilot system of a Model Y to drive the car even with no one in the driver’s seat. Musk tweeted that data logs showed that Autopilot wasn’t enabled in the Texas crash and the car did not purchase TSLA’s separate Full Self-Driving system that also requires human supervision. He also said cars operating with Autopilot engaged have an almost 10 times lower chance of getting in an accident than an average vehicle. The Road Ahead If you recall, last quarter TSLA revenue came in ahead of expectations but earnings fell short, coming in at $0.80 vs. a consensus expectation of $1.03. Investors were also disappointed that the company didn’t provide clearer guidance for this year’s delivery expectations. Later, the company said “over a multi-year horizon, we expect to achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries. In some years we may grow faster, which we expect to be the case in 2021.” By a back-of-napkin estimate that could mean 750,000 deliveries this year, but the phrasing isn’t as catchy as its 500,000 vehicle forecast for 2020, which it just slightly missed. And investors may want to see more specific guidance this time around. If TSLA does start facing increasingly serious repercussions from the global chip shortage during the current quarter, that might hamper production at a time when automakers could see increased demand, at least domestically as the pandemic eases, travel opens up, and people spend stimulus money and have a brighter outlook for the economy and their jobs. Over the longer term, it seems that the increasingly crowded field for electric vehicles could be a challenge for Tesla. The EV market has gotten more crowded, with new interest from not only legacy auto companies and EV startups, but also from big tech players Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). For now, TSLA is still in the driver’s seat in terms of its place in the electric vehicle market. TD Ameritrade® commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options involve risks and are not suitable for all investors. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options Image by Qube's Pictures from Pixabay See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIntel, American Express, Honeywell All Under Pressure After Earnings, But Snap ReboundsStrong Results From IBM And Johnson & Johnson Not Enough As Covid Worries Rise© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • U.S. Corporates Ready $30 Billion of Bond Sales After Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment-grade primary sales are projected to remain strong next week, with syndicate desks estimating about $30 billion in fresh supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More corporate deals are expected to come forward as companies emerge from earnings-blackout periods.Banks have anchored high-grade issuance over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. the only two of the top six U.S. banks yet to issue new bonds after reporting earnings.High-grade debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlooks on $128 billion of IG index debt in the week ended April 22, Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote.M&A activity also remains robust, which may boost new bond supply. Investment-grade issuer Panasonic Corp. agreed last week to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $7.1 billion. The deal will be partially financed with a bridge loan that will be refinanced with hybrid financing, according to a statement.High YieldThe high-yield calendar is light heading into the week, but the issuance backdrop remains strong.Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is set to price a $350 million 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil rally are all contributing to a friendly backdrop for high-yield issuance. This week, junk-rated U.S. companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s supply currently stands at more than $40 billion.Next month has the potential to be even busier.“May is seasonally the strongest month of high-yield issuance,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Oleg Melentyev wrote in a report Friday. BofA is projecting $47 billion of high-yield supply next month.Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in 2021, driven by better expectations for U.S. GDP growth, looser lending standards and strong new issue markets, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday.Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals earmarked to fund acquisitions and buyouts. Loan funds continue to see robust demand, posting a $1 billion-plus inflow for the third week in a row, according to Refinitiv Lipper. That’s the first time this has happened since December 2016, the data show.In distressed debt, mall owner Washington Prime Group’s amended forbearance agreement is set to expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline on its debt exchange offer that expires Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mattel Hits Four-Year High on Surging Barbie Purchases

    (Bloomberg) -- Mattel Inc. shares jumped to a four-year high after the toymaker beat Wall Street’s estimates for the first quarter and raised its outlook for all of 2021.Revenue rose 47% to $874 million on soaring doll sales, Mattel said Thursday, beating analysts’ predictions of $684.8 million and marking the fastest growth in at least 25 years. The company reported a loss of 10 cents a share, excluding some items, but that was far less than the 33-cent loss analysts had predicted.The El Segundo, California-based company is bouncing back from disastrous results a year ago, when the pandemic wiped out stores and led to factory closings and production delays. Barbie and American Girl doll sales led the rebound, particularly in North America, with worldwide billings soaring 69%.Mattel now expects sales to rise 6% to 8% in 2021, an increase from its previous projection of a mid-single-digit gain in revenue. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will be $800 million to $825 million, about $25 million more than estimated in February.“Following the third consecutive quarter of growing market share, we are strengthening our position as a consistent leader in the toy industry,” Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We believe we are very well-positioned to improve profitability and accelerate top-line growth in 2021 and beyond.”Mattel rose as much as 12% to $23.31 in New York trading Friday, the highest price for the shares since April 2017. The stock had already advanced 20% this year through Thursday, mostly as Barbie sales continue to outperform.The company has worked to improve profitability through cost cuts and other measures, and its adjusted gross margin increased to 47% from 43.5% a year earlier. Further, its credit rating has improved after the company was downgraded to junk in 2017, when sales and margins were tumbling. It completed a $1.2 billion refinancing over the quarter, reducing annual interest expense by $40 million.(Updates with shares starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • Miami Man Indicted For $21 Million Investment Fraud That Allegedly Involved Fake Smartphone App

    In Miami, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 34-year-old Larry Ramos Mendoza with defrauding investors out of more than $21 million. What Happened: According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Florida, beginning from December 2013 through June 2020, Ramos convinced victims to invest their money with his company named The W Trade Group, or TWT. Ramos lured clients by misrepresenting that the company’s investment strategy was based on a commodities trading algorithm that he had developed, prosecutors say. Clients allegedly were told they could earn investment returns as high as 19 percent, and that investment losses would be limited to 2 percent. However, Ramos never invested the clients’ money, instead using it for his benefit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Fake App: According to the indictment, Ramos created a TWT smartphone app to make the fraudulent scheme appear legitimate. With the app, clients could monitor the supposed progress of their investments. When investors sought to reap the returns on their investment funds, Ramos used new investment money to pay earlier investors — the mark of a Ponzi scheme. The indictment has charged Ramos with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and five counts of wire fraud. If convicted, Ramos faces up to 20 years in prison on each count. Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCanadian Pacific Railway Wins Regulatory Exemption In Proposed Merger With Kansas City Southern4 Sentenced Over Million Scheme That Promised To Turn Dirt Into Gold© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Inflation Forces the Bank of Canada’s Hand Ahead of Fed and ECB

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada sent out a warning to investors this week that inflation still matters.In a surprise move, it accelerated the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase and began paring back its bond purchases on Wednesday. That made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.It’s a turn in policy by Governor Tiff Macklem that shows there’s a limit to how much he’s willing to test the upper boundaries of inflation, with new forecasts showing the central bank expects the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades. The question is whether Canada’s situation is unique, or foreshadowing the start of a global exit from stimulus.Markets, however, see it as an outlier so far.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada in Sydney.While the Canadian dollar jumped the most since June on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada’s big move didn’t cause much of a ripple effect in global markets. The MSCI benchmark for global stocks is trading within 1% of a record high. Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields have fallen below 1.6%, from 1.74% at the end of March, as investors pare expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates soon.‘Distinguishing Factors’Counterparts elsewhere, meanwhile, are resisting. At a decision Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the institution isn’t discussing the phasing out of its emergency bond buying, while the Federal Reserve has long been adamant it won’t scale back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation.“Central banks of small economies can sometimes be canaries in the coal mine,” Krishna Guha, vice chairman at Washington-based Evercore ISI, said in a report to investors. “But while there are some elements of this decision that have an obvious read-across to other central banks, there are also distinguishing factors that caution against naive extrapolation.”Some analysts don’t even see the Canadian central bank taking a dramatically more aggressive policy stance, even after Wednesday’s move. At a press conference after the decision, Macklem emphasized the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.Macklem is right-sizing one of the more aggressive quantitative easing programs relative to the size of its bond market, in an economy also being supported by massive fiscal stimulus. The Bank of Canada owns more than 40% of outstanding federal government bonds, potentially distorting the market.“Canada is different. The amount of the bonds they are buying is huge,” Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered Bank in New York, said by phone. “The Fed doesn’t have that issue.”The economic fundamentals are also pretty solid. Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% of U.S. losses made up so far. Canada’s red-hot housing market is another worry.“The situation is sufficiently unique in Canada that I’m not sure it applies to the Fed, or ECB,” Jean-Francois Perrault, chief economist at Bank of Nova Scotia, said by phone. “Our labor market basically is back to where it was.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The Bank of Canada brought forward when it expects the economy’s excess slack to be absorbed, but the accompanying Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor a full report, see herePerhaps more consequential, the Bank of Canada’s mandate is narrow -- focused on a 2% inflation target, with some flexibility over timing. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above that mark for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. The central bank sees inflation at 2.4% in the final quarter of 2023, a rare divergence from target at the close of its forecasts.Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation this week by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until a full recovery. It’s a policy that’s paralleled in the U.S.But the Fed is juggling a number of objectives. These include growing concerns about racial equity that suggest it’s waiting for the headline jobless number to drop even below estimates of full employment.A more accommodative approach was formalized in a policy review last year that now allows the Fed to explicitly overshoot 2% inflation moderately for some time. It’s an option the Bank of Canada is considering as it completes its own mandate renewal later this year.(Updates with inflation forecast in final quarter of 2023 in 14th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • ‘Disability keeps getting left out’: A Google exec on boosting representation of people with disabilities — and bringing them into the C-suite

    The Value Gap is a MarketWatch Q&A series with business leaders, academics, policymakers and activists on how to reduce racial and social inequalities. Liu, who was diagnosed with severe hearing loss at age 2, became skilled at disguising her disability by lip reading and relying on technology to communicate. “Email and instant messaging was wonderful to me, because I hated talking on the phone,” Liu said.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • Apple’s business is roaring, and investors are about to find out how much of that cash is coming their way

    After posting record sales and profits in its latest fiscal year, Apple Inc. will show how much of its financial success gets delivered right back to shareholders.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.