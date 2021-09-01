U.S. markets open in 9 hours 10 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

Pomerantz LLP
·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (“Deutsche Bank” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DB). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Deutsche Bank and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 25, 2021, post-market, the Wall Street Journal published an article entitled “U.S. Authorities Probing Deutsche Bank’s DWS Over Sustainability Claims”. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” the article reported that “U.S. authorities are investigating Deutsche Bank AG’s asset-management arm, DWS Group, after the firm’s former head of sustainability said it overstated how much it used sustainable investing criteria to manage its assets” and that “[t]he probes, by the Securities and Exchange Commission and federal prosecutors, are in early stages[.]”

On this news, Deutsche Bank’s share price fell $0.40, or 3.15%, to close at $12.28 per share on August 26, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


    Shares of enterprise contact center outfit Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) were down nearly 15% as of 12:45 p.m. EDT. The cloud software company was being hit after Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) second-quarter earnings report disappointed, sending Zoom stock tumbling over 16%. With a Five9 shareholder buyout consisting of Zoom stock on the way, Zoom's poorly received quarterly update and lower share price isn't great news for Five9 now that the two companies' fates are tied together.