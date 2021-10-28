SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Petrofac Limited - POFCY; POFCF

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Petrofac Limited ("Petrofac" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:POFCY)(OTC PINK:POFCF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Petrofac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 26, 2021, Petrofac announced plans to raise $275 million through a stock sale and to use the funds to pay a fine for bribery-related offenses in connection with its operations in the Middle East. On this news, Petrofac's share price fell sharply, damaging investors

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

