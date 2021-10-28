U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,551.25
    +6.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,434.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,612.00
    +24.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,255.70
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.05
    -1.61 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.90
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3743
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6390
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,904.57
    -1,892.59 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.00
    -62.33 (-4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,825.62
    -272.62 (-0.94%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPPI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPPI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 21-cv-01612, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you have until November 1, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The Company's products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the "ROLONTIS BLA").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/670036/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Spectrum-Pharmaceuticals-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-SPPI

Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Teva CEO Says He’s Still Hoping For a Nationwide Opioid Settlement

    The generic drugmaker reached a tentative deal with a handful of attorneys general in late 2019, but the pandemic halted progress, and the company has yet to reach a resolution.

  • Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Fell Today

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) was an underperforming stock on Wednesday, and it wasn't hard to discern the reason why. The company's latest quarterly figures came in below analyst expectations, and investors punished the shares by driving them down by nearly 5% on the day. For its third quarter, the results of which were unveiled that morning, Teva earned revenue of $3.9 billion.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Exxon Mobil Will Remain a Dividend Aristocrat

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • Teladoc Stock Is Down Again After Earnings. This Time Results Beat Expectations.

    The virtual health company lost less money and reported higher revenue than expected in the third quarter.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Microsoft nearly overtakes Apple as most valuable company

    Fueled by strong quarterly growth in its Azure cloud-computing business, Microsoft's shares jumped 4.2% to end at a record $323.17, elevating the software maker's market capitalization to $2.426 trillion, just short of Apple's $2.461 trillion valuation, according to Refinitiv data. Apple's shares dipped 0.3% ahead of its report due after the bell on Thursday, with investors focused on how the global supply-chain crisis is challenging the company's ability to meet demand for its iPhones. Microsoft's stock has rallied 45% this year, with pandemic-induced demand for its cloud-based services driving sales.

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.