SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BLUE

·3 min read
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against bluebird bio, Inc. ("bluebird" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:BLUE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00777, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired bluebird securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased bluebird securities during the Class Period, you have until April 13, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

bluebird is a biotechnology company that engages in researching, developing, and commercializing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The Company's gene therapy programs include, among others, LentiGlobin (bb1111) for the treatment of sickle cell disease ("SCD").

In May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, bluebird announced that the Company expected to submit a U.S. Biologics Licensing Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021.

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird's BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) Defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 4, 2020, post-market, bluebird disclosed that it would no longer apply for FDA approval of its LentiGlobin product as a treatment for SCD in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing "feedback" from the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data "to demonstrate drug product comparability" for LentiGlobin for SCD, "alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts," bluebird adjusted its submission timing to late 2022.

On this news, bluebird's stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/638727/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-bluebird-bio-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline--BLUE

  • Credit Suisse shares rally while Archegos ripples spread

    TOKYO/ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shares rose on Thursday, ending a losing streak in which they shed close to a fifth of their value, though the lender is yet disclose how much it lost in trades for stricken U.S. fund Archegos. Defaults on margin calls by Archegos Capital, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, caused a clutch of banks to rapidly unwind billions of dollars of his leveraged trades. Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura have borne the brunt of those losses, with the Swiss lender warning it could have a "material impact" on its profits, but details of who else was exposed to Hwang are still emerging.

  • Coinbase’s COIN Stock to Go Live on Nasdaq April 14

    The COIN ticker is coming to public markets soon, Coinbase announced Thursday.

  • TSMC to invest $100 billion over 3 years to meet chip demand

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Contract chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity at its plants, days after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip making capacity. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, whose customers include Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, had already flagged a plan to spend of between $25 billion-$28 billion this year, to develop and produce advanced chips. "We are entering a period of higher growth as the multiyear megatrends of 5G and high-performance computing are expected to fuel strong demand for our semiconductor technologies in the next several years," TSMC said in a statement to Reuters.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Geely Weighs Reviving IPO of $20 Billion Volvo Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. is considering reviving plans for an initial public offering of its Volvo Cars unit that could value the business at around $20 billion, people familiar with the matter said.Closely held Geely Holding has been speaking with potential advisers about selling shares in Volvo Cars as soon as this year, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It is considering potential listing venues including Stockholm and Amsterdam, the people said.Automakers have been searching for ways to fund the enormous investments needed for the seismic shift toward electric vehicles. In February, Geely Holding scrapped plans to merge Volvo Cars with the Chinese group’s publicly traded unit, Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. It decided instead to bundle the two firms’ powertrain operations into a new company and team up on technology development.Early StageDeliberations are at an early stage, and details such as the potential valuation could change, the people said. A representative for Geely Holding declined to comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars said the February agreement “enables both companies to explore respective capital market options to realize shareholder value.”“Volvo Cars will be reviewing various options, which could include plans for a potential IPO and stock market listing,” the spokesperson said. “As yet, no decisions have been taken. Appropriate regulatory disclosures will be made in due course, should they be required.”Geely Holding previously pursued an IPO of Volvo Cars in 2018. It shelved the plans after investors balked at its proposed valuation of as much as $30 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time.Companies have raised $220 billion from IPOs globally this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up almost sixfold on the first quarter of 2020, when the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic grounded listings.Geely Holding acquired the maker of the XC90 SUV from Ford Motor Co. for $1.8 billion in 2010. The Swedish brand prospered under the new ownership, keeping much of its independence in running global operations. In 2020, Volvo sold more than 660,000 cars, with China as its largest market followed by the U.S., Sweden and Germany.Global TiesAn IPO of Volvo would add to globe-spanning ties and partnerships in vehicle manufacturing of Li Shufu, Geely Holding’s founder and chairman. Li is Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder and owns the second-largest stake in Volvo AB, the Swedish truckmaker, as well as control of sports-car maker Lotus and London’s iconic black cabs.This year alone, Li has forged ties with search-engine heavyweight Baidu Inc., Apple Inc.’s Taiwanese manufacturing partner Foxconn Technology Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., to keep pace with the quickening shift to electrification and more software in cars. Volvo this month set an ambitious goal to only sell cars powered by a battery from 2030. The pledge, which goes even further than plans announced by Volkswagen AG or BMW AG, puts Volvo on the trajectory of EV-only newcomers. Their soaring valuations -- with China’s NIO Inc. roughly on par with BMW -- have been a wake-up call to longstanding manufacturers.Geely Holding, China’s biggest manufacturer of local-branded conventional automobiles, has also been plowing resources into electric vehicles. Geely and Volvo’s jointly-held brand Lynk & Co. will start shipments to Europe in April of its China-made 01 SUV.Geely also controls electric-vehicle maker Polestar, which is exploring options to go public as soon as this year in the U.S. or Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.Polestar, which is jointly owned by Volvo and Geely, launched the electric Polestar 2 in 2019 to challenge Tesla Inc.’s Model 3.(Updates with IPO data in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s First Unicorn Plans U.S. IPO at Value of Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- InMobi Pte, which provides mobile-advertising services globally, is planning to list in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the plan, potentially the first among a slew of Indian startups targeting initial public offerings.The tech upstart, India’s first private company to reach unicorn status with venture funding, could kick off the IPO process in a few weeks, when its board is set to meet to consider a listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified talking about a confidential matter. The offering size could be as large as $1 billion, valuing InMobi at $12 billion to $15 billion, the person said.A successful debut could make InMobi the first of India’s unicorns to directly list in a U.S. stock exchange, highlighting the country’s shift beyond information technology and outsourcing services. The sale would be a windfall, at least on paper, for InMobi’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., which owns about 40% of the company.InMobi is about three months from filing an S-1 statement, a registration document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and plans an IPO roadshow after that, said the person. Among the banks in talks to work on InMobi’s listing are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., said the person.An InMobi spokesman declined to comment.The pandemic has been a boon for ad-technology companies including InMobi as it has accelerated a shift to mobile in gaming, video streaming and shopping. Advertisers have been quick to follow and capitalize on the trend.InMobi, which operates in markets including China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and India, uses algorithms to deliver targeted advertising to users’ phones. The company also helps advertisers create ads and monetize site traffic, providing real-time reports on campaign performance.Harvard Business School alum Naveen Tewari, now 43, co-founded InMobi in 2007 with fellow engineering and business-school peers after a brief stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. It became India’s first unicorn in 2011.Dozens of other Indian tech startups have reached $1 billion in valuation since. Of these, several including Walmart Inc.-owned online retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt and food-delivery startup Zomato Pvt are said to plan listings in India or the U.S.InMobi, based in Bangalore, said as far back as 2017 that it was operationally profitable and in 2019 stated that it was targeting $1 billion in gross revenue that year. It competes with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a digital-advertising market expected to reach $579 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by ad-agency network Dentsu.In December, Tewari’s other startup Glance Digital Experience Pvt received $145 million from Google and Mithril Capital at a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it his second unicorn. Glance, majority-owned by InMobi, was started less than two years ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden Aims to End Corporate Tax Cuts Rewarding Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- The corporate tax-cut party President Donald Trump kicked off will soon be over if his successor proves able to enact proposals to roll back half of the 2017 domestic income-tax reduction and to radically revamp levies on profits earned abroad.President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-centered plan, laid out by the White House Wednesday, relies on higher corporate levies to pay for it. The proposals would change tax benefits that were at the center of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed solely with Republican votes. Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, businesses would pay significantly more on their global earnings than they did before Trump took office, experts said.“They’re not just rolling back the tax cuts from 2017,” said David Noren, a former legislative counsel to the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation who now advises corporate clients on tax planning. “They are putting companies in a much much tougher spot than even before TCJA.”The administration is also proposing to eliminate all fossil-fuel tax breaks and repealing incentives to move assets and jobs offshore.The plan would largely revamp the complicated matrix of carrot-and-stick incentives implemented in 2018 that govern how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits -- which critics have said did little to spur U.S. investment or stop companies from shifting income and assets abroad. In its place, Biden has proposed a 21% global minimum tax. That would be an increase from the roughly 13% that corporations currently owe on offshore earnings.Trump’s tax law intended to make it easier for American companies to compete with foreign competitors in countries where taxes were lower and international tax regimes were more permissive.Repatriation DisappointedWhile the law lowered tax bills for some foreign profits, other changes -- like deductions to benefit U.S. manufacturers who sell abroad and rules to prevent companies from moving intellectual property offshore -- didn’t work as well as some Republicans who drafted the law had hoped.Companies ended up repatriating only a fraction of the foreign profits envisioned by the reform and uncertainty about the longevity of a law passed with GOP votes only led some companies to adopt a wait-and-see approach.Read More: Corporate America Is Repatriating a Fraction of Foreign ProfitsBiden’s proposals face significant changes, given the 50-50 split in the Senate and the Democrats’ narrow majority in the House, which gives extra power to individual lawmakers to shape the final legislation.Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said that he and Biden “are rowing in the same direction,” but that he plans to release his own international tax plan, along with Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Mark Warner of Virginia, next week.“While the proposals are distinct, our plans share the same goals of ending incentives to ship jobs overseas and rewarding companies that invest in the United States and its workers,” Wyden said in a statement Wednesday.Republican DefenseRepublicans have defended the 2017 tax law, saying that it reformed an archaic international tax system that made American companies prime targets for takeovers and inversions.An increase in the federal corporate rate to 28% would raise the average combined state and federal rate to 32.34%, which would be the highest among the G-7 countries, according to the right-leaning Tax Foundation. Republicans say this would harm economic growth and increase the cost of investment in the country.“In addition to giving the United States the highest combined corporate rate in the developed world, Biden wants to impose an uncompetitive minimum tax on American companies,” Republican members of the House Ways and Means Committee said in a joint statement Wednesday. “America is the only country that now sets a minimum tax on the foreign earnings of domestic companies -- now President Biden wants every country to impose such a tax, in exchange for his promise to keep the U.S. minimum tax higher than other countries.”The U.K. government recently announced a plan to raise corporate tax rates to 25% in 2023, from 19%, for businesses with profits over 250,000 pounds ($345,000). That would be mark the first hike since 1974 in the country. Rates in Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan are all above 25%.White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the plans would help stop a “race to the bottom internationally” on corporate taxes. And he argued that the overall infrastructure program would prove beneficial to private sector companies. “These public investments are among the highest-return investments in terms of spurring private investment,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV Wednesday.Mike Crapo, the top Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, warned at a hearing last week that Democrats’ plans could bring back corporate inversions -- deals where companies move their headquarters overseas for tax purposes, or takeovers of American businesses by foreign counterparts.Buybacks BoomedInversions are particularly difficult today because of regulations designed to prevent such maneuvers, according to Noren, who’s now a partner at the law firm McDermott Will & Emery. U.S. companies would likely be targets for foreign buyers if the new tax rules were to become law, he said.Trump’s reduction in the U.S. corporate-income tax rate to 21% from 35% proved to be a huge boon for the stock market. Many major U.S. companies said they would turn over most savings from the relief to their shareholders.A year after the law was enacted, data showed that companies such as Apple Inc. and Walt Disney Co. were among those distributing the benefits in the form of share buybacks and dividends. In 2018, the technology industry authorized the greatest number of buybacks ever recorded, according to TrimTabs Investment Research. The $387 billion involved was more than triple the amount in 2017.In terms of economic growth, the goal of encouraging companies to redeploy tax savings into assets and job creation had only mixed results, said Karen Brown, a law professor at George Washington University who focuses on taxes.There was a boost soon after the law was passed, but that has moderated lately, and hasn’t lived up to the expectations set out by the Trump administration, she said. Similarly, the negative impacts of a tax rate increase might also prove to be relatively limited.“In principle there should be no hit to capital spending provided that firms are still allowed to immediately expense capital outlays (as they have since the TCJA),” said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “Most studies indicate that there are supply-side benefits to public infrastructure spending, i.e. productivity in the private sector gains when it employs a larger stock of public infrastructure capital.”The capital spending tax benefits that Feroli refers to are set to begin phasing out at the end of next year -- setting up another fight for Democrats and Republicans over the legacy of Trump’s tax law.(Updates with link to article on technology stocks.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank Bond Drives $1.1 Million in Fees to Diverse Shops

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG paid one of the largest fee shares ever to banks managed by women, minorities and veterans for helping oversee its recent bond sale, as diverse firms take on more significant roles in debt offerings.Over 60% of the deal’s fees, or about $1.1 million, were split among a group of 11 banks including joint lead managers Academy Securities, CastleOak Securities, Loop Capital Markets, Mischler Financial Group, R. Seelaus & Co. and Siebert Williams Shank, according to a Deutsche Bank spokesman and the transaction’s offering documents. That compares to an industry average of 20% or less in recent years for diverse firms, which have tended to serve mostly in lower paying co-manager roles.“This is very indicative of the trajectory of ascending roles for diversity and inclusion firms,” said Spencer Wilcox, a Navy veteran who now serves as Academy’s head of debt capital markets. “We’re graduating past these ancillary roles.”Banks with diverse ownership have been making inroads in the U.S. corporate bond market, which has long been dominated by the likes of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. Companies are increasingly factoring in diversity and inclusion goals into their capital markets activities, especially in the wake of racial justice protests that swept the U.S. last year.Read more: Up against Wall Street bond giants, minority firms want moreDeutsche Bank issued $750 million of bonds through its New York branch Tuesday, and the deal settled Thursday. The four-year senior non-preferred notes, which can’t be bought back for three years, priced at a spread of 112.5 basis points over Treasuries, a minimal concession to its outstanding debt.As joint lead managers, the diverse firms were included in every aspect of the transaction, from calls to determine when the deal would move forward, to building orders with investors and pricing, said Jeanmarie Genirs, head of U.S. investment-grade syndicate at Deutsche Bank.“We sat around a virtual table to figure out how we could make a difference in terms of really trying to increase diversity and inclusion on Wall Street,” Genirs said. “You can always pay out more money, but the other important part was to help raise their profile with investors and issuers.”Diverse firms not only pride themselves on their social missions, but also tend to cater to investors with backgrounds similar to their own, which helps issuers distribute bonds across a wider swath of the market.By being in on meetings to determine if a transaction will move forward, known as go-no-go calls, the diverse firms got a closer view of the discretion that issuers use in timing their transactions, Academy’s Wilcox said. That was especially valuable given the backdrop earlier this week, when of some of the world’s biggest banks reported significant losses tied to the implosion of Archegos Capital Management. The offering from Deutsche Bank, which managed to sidestep much of the tumult, likely would have gone on Monday, but was held until Tuesday to allow the market to process the headlines, Genirs said.Paving the WayFinancial issuers, some of the most frequent borrowers, have led the way in including diverse firms in their underwriting groups. Citigroup worked solely with Black-owned firms to distribute $2.5 billion of bonds in January, while Bank of America and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired diverse firms to help underwrite their respective bond sales in March.“I give these big banks a lot of credit for bending over backwards to be more inclusive,” said Leslie Graves, co-head of origination and syndicate at women-owned Seelaus. “It doesn’t feel concessionary, they really are committed and it’s not a one-time thing.”As banks lead the effort, corporate issuers will take notice and follow suit, Wilcox said. It’s already been happening -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. paid record absolute fees to diverse underwriters in a $10 billion bond sale in August, while Allstate Corp. in November hired solely banks owned by minorities, women or veterans for its $1.2 billion bond sale, the biggest corporate deal yet managed only by diverse firms.“When Wall Street sets the standard, corporates tend to follow,” Wilcox said. “It sends a signal to the marketplace very broadly.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.To watch the full 27-minute interview with Bloomberg, click here.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.“Many have expressed concern about the consequences of a loose monetary policy,” policy maker Olli Rehn said in a webinar on Wednesday. “Fear of inflation coming to the fore, hyperinflation -- however, there are no signs of this. On the contrary, inflation threatens to remain too slow in the euro area.”The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with comment from Rehn in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits 4,000 on tech power, recovery optimism

    The S&P 500 breached the 4,000 mark for the first time on Thursday, powered by gains in technology shares and optimism about a pickup in global economic activity. Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors rose, with technology , communication services and energy gaining more than 1%.

  • Asian Stocks Climb After U.S. Shares Hit Record: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Friday after U.S. shares reached a record on optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic recovery. Equity trading volumes were below average because of holidays across the region.Chip-makers bolstered South Korean equities following a report that the U.S. plans to meet with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global microprocessor shortage. Markets in Japan and China posted modest gains.U.S. equity futures edged up after the S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time. Tech shares outperformed and value stocks rallied as traders weighed President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion spending plan and signs of faster growth.Treasuries rebounded after the worst quarter in decades with 10-year yields falling back below 1.7%. The dollar retreated. Oil climbed after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to boost output gradually. In Asia, markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India are shut for holidays, as are many worldwide.Investors are cheering increasing signs of strength in the U.S. economy. Manufacturing growth roared ahead in March, and government job-market data due Friday are expected to show the first in a series of outsized monthly increases. Biden’s plan to rebuild infrastructure strengthens the outlook, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered.Investors for now are looking past worsening virus trends, such as Chile’s move to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France. They remain focused on inflation risk amid the economic rebound.“Before you worry about inflation, there’s reflation and I think that’s the main theme in the market,” said Ed Campbell, fund manager and managing director at QMA.Traders are braced for the U.S. jobs report, which could roil the bond market in a holiday-shortened trading session. Very strong data may push benchmark yields back toward a recent one-year peak of 1.77%.Read More: Navigating the Recovery Trade Is Getting a Whole Lot TrickierSome key events to watch this week:U.S. employment report for March on Friday.Good Friday starts the Easter weekend in countries including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia and Canada.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 12:45 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 1.2% Thursday.Japan’s Topix index climbed 0.5%.South Korea’s Kospi index advanced 0.8%.China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.4%.CurrenciesThe yen was little changed at 110.62 per dollar.The offshore yuan added 0.1% to 6.5692 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% Thursday.The euro traded little changed at $1.1780.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell seven basis points to 1.67% on Thursday.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.9% to $61.45 a barrel on Thursday.Gold added 0.1% to $1,731.72 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Killing Off Libor Gets Real for Banks on Key Milestone Date

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s efforts to disentangle itself from sterling Libor by year-end just went up a gear.Starting Thursday, firms should stop issuing new loans, bonds and securitizations tied to the discredited benchmark, according to the Bank of England. It’s ramped up the pressure in recent days, warning bankers that continued use is a risk for business and could cost them their bonuses.The process will be closely watched in the U.S. where firms have until year-end at the very latest to cease issuing any new Libor products. Britain’s cutoff will offer a test case about how to force out a rate that still underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets around the world.“U.S. regulators have been relatively hands off compared to the U.K.,” said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. front-end rates strategy at NatWest Markets Plc. “Someone is going to have to get more forceful. When a regulator says ‘we are going to need the names of individuals responsible and to see plans or else’ that tends to get things moving faster.”In a coordinated move, from Thursday the BOE will begin reducing the amount it lends to banks using Libor-linked collateral in some programs, an effort to make it less appealing.The net is also tightening on the vast derivatives industry. Firms should stop issuing Libor-linked linear instruments, which include interest-rate swaps, unless they need to manage risk, the central bank said. A similar deadline kicks in at the end of June for derivatives such as swaptions, which give the owner the right to buy a swap in the future.Britain has already made progress in retiring the London interbank offered rate, which has been tainted by manipulation scandals and is being phased out globally. The amount of outstanding bonds pegged to its replacement, the Sterling Overnight Index Average, or Sonia, is almost double that linked to the legacy benchmark.Regulators are hoping that number will rise as the ban on new debt kicks in, and are intensifying scrutiny to make sure there’s no slippage before the final year-end deadline.“This is a transformational moment in the sterling loan market where Libor has played an integral part,” said Bobby Butcher, a managing associate at Linklaters LLP in London. “Whilst it probably won’t be the smoothest transition, market preparedness has certainly accelerated over the last two or three months.”Since late 2019, new floating-rate notes and securitizations have been linked almost exclusively to Sonia, according to a BOE-backed industry group. Yet cash products still face challenges. Some firms have piles of old contracts that will struggle to make the change because they are so complicated and require consent from everyone involved.Standardized legal forms to help the lending market transition meanwhile were only published as late as this week.On derivatives, Britain is also far ahead of its peers. In February, trading activity pinned to Sonia stood at 46%, with the remainder pegged to Libor. The U.S. Libor replacement, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, is only at about 5%.The BOE’s move on Libor debt could put a further dent in the benchmark’s hold.“The derivatives market is reactive, it will hedge sterling Libor or Sonia, depending on the market need,” said Patrick Clancy, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling. Without new lending, the sterling Libor derivatives market will be limited to hedging historic positions and adjusting that hedging, he said.Similar changes are now coming in the U.S. The Federal Reserve has been intensifying its scrutiny of banks and asking them for specifics on their Libor exposures. Yet until now it has spelled out few direct consequences for firms that are lagging.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The transition to SOFR should accelerate in the second half of 2021 in the U.S. as regulators request no new contracts referencing Libor after 2021. Other products, like a Treasury issued SOFR-linked floating rate note could help accelerate the transition.”-- Angelo Manolatos, U.S. interest rate associateSince Wednesday, dealers should be quoting derivatives using SOFR rather than dollar Libor, according to best practice guidance from the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the Fed-backed body monitoring the transition. And from the end of June, firms should for the most part cease issuing new Libor-linked derivatives altogether.“That’s fair but a really ambitious target,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest-rate strategy at TD Securities, adding that she hopes SOFR use will pick up in the cash market and have a knock-on effect for derivatives. “It is a much bigger market in the U.S. so there are tons of legacy Libor hedging needs.”(Adds comment from NatWest Markets, Bloomberg Intelligence, from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rio’s Next Chair Must Navigate Greening China, Restive Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- It could be the toughest job in mining. Whoever replaces Simon Thompson as chair of Rio Tinto Group will face a raft of complex and problematic global issues -- not least relations with its biggest customer and shareholder, China.Thompson in March announced plans to step down at next year’s annual meetings, completing a clear-out of top management in the wake of last year’s Juukan Gorge heritage fiasco. Rio is under increased pressure from investors on environmental and social policies, but trade and political tensions between China and Australia may present a major headache for the incoming chair.“The challenge for the new chairman is the relationship with China -- it’s very delicate,” said Philip Kirchlechner, director of consultancy Iron Ore Research Pty and a former head of Rio’s Hamersley iron ore division in Shanghai. The miner “will have to be sensitive not only to local communities, but also to different markets and the complexity of China,” he said.The diplomatic spat that began in 2018 and intensified last year has seen China bar Australian goods ranging from coal to copper, wine and lobsters. While iron ore hasn’t been targeted yet, the world’s second-biggest economy has long held ambitions to reduce its dependence on major overseas producers for the material critical to its giant steel industry -- one that’s pivoting toward the lower-emissions future being proscribed by government.The ongoing fallout from the destruction of ancient caves at Juukan Gorge in the iron ore heartland of Western Australia also poses a potential financial -- as well as ESG -- risk for Rio and its iron ore business, which accounts for more than three quarters of total earnings.Rio needs up to 12 replacement mines to maintain output out to 2027, much more than peers BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a March 16 report. Proposed state legislation to tighten heritage protection laws could mean longer lead times for its growth projects. This process will maintain pressure on Rio and its management.​Investors in Australia are pushing for a local to replace the Oxford-educated, Englishman Thompson -- who became chairman in March 2018 -- to better reflect the importance of the group’s West Australian iron ore business. Rio’s shares have risen about 45% during his tenure, with the bulk of the gains coming since late 2020 on the back of a China demand-driven surge in ore prices.“Rebuilding trust with Australians, particularly with the indigenous community and stakeholders, must be a priority,” said Fiona Reynolds, chief executive officer at the London-based investor group Principles for Responsible Investment. “To do this, the chair must ensure that processes are in place so that we never again see the destruction of indigenous cultural heritage.”The incoming chair will also need to navigate sensitive local relationships in Mongolia, where the government is pushing for a greater share of the spoils from Rio’s giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project, and in Arizona, where local cultural heritage campaigners are seeking to derail the Resolution copper project, which Rio is jointly developing with BHP Group.When it comes to corporate governance, Rio still has ground to make up on its peers. The resources giant met just five of 14 ESG criteria in a ranking system devised by analysts at Morgan Stanley, putting it among the worst performers among Australia’s top listed miners.Signs of a change in approach are emerging. The company in March announced plans to bolster its reporting on heritage protection and has taken steps to strengthen its climate policies this year. Independent board members Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon are jointly leading the search for Thompson’s successor, Rio said in a statement on March 3.In staying in his post until next year’s AGMs, Thompson would “provide an important period of stability and support” for new Chief Executive Officer Jakob Stausholm and his executive team, Laidlaw said in the statement. “This will allow an orderly process for the appointment of our new Chair and other key Board members.” The group will hold its London annual meeting on April 9.Rio shares rose 1.7% in Sydney on Thursday, out-pacing a 1% gain in the S&P/ASX 200 resources sub index.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • U.S. Treasuries’ Worst Quarter Since 1980 Upended Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The promised end of the pandemic draws closer with every shot in the arm. So in the first three months of 2021, traders raced to position themselves for a post-Covid world by girding for super-charged growth and higher inflation.This reflation trade put Treasuries on course for their worst quarter since 1980, with the global bond plunge sending yields surging to pre-pandemic levels. These sharp moves spooked investors, who were already turning away from pandemic favorites, like tech companies, into value stocks poised to benefit from economic reopening. Market fever dreams played out in cryptocurrencies and newfangled ways to take companies public. And even as the U.S. dollar proved its resilience, traditional haven currencies were battered.At the same time, recovery measures of new U.S. President Joe Biden helped to flood money markets and, if he has his way, this will soon be followed by trillions of dollars in additional infrastructure spending. All the while, the Federal Reserve shows little inclination to rein in long-end yields.“Generally reflation has been the dominant driver of global price action,” said Simon Harvey, senior market analyst at Monex Europe, who revised his dollar outlook this week. “What wrong-footed most people coming into 2021 is just how aggressive the U.S. outperformance was going to be.”Here are some of this quarter’s most notable moves:Treasuries’ RoutWith the size of U.S. stimulus putting the nation on course for a swift economic rebound from the pandemic, it’s no surprise that U.S. Treasuries led the global rates selloff. They’re on track to record their worst quarter since 1980, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes. By comparison, the retreat seen in Europe and Asia was in line with quarterly declines seen in 2019 and 2020, respectively.Treasuries extended losses this week, fueled by Biden’s plans to accelerate the vaccine campaign and rebuild infrastructure. The divergence between U.S. and European markets was borne out in the spread between benchmark Treasuries and bunds, which widened more than 50 basis points. That about matched the move seen in the final quarter of 2016, and a bigger jump hasn’t been seen since 1993.Read More: Bond Rout Reignites as U.S. Stimulus Bets Overshadow Quarter-EndDominant DollarThe climb in U.S. yields relative to major peers helped to drive a surge in the dollar that ran counter to many expectations for 2021 as the currency turned from a prime haven at the height of market turmoil in March 2020 into a bet on U.S. economic supremacy.Traditional havens of the currency world -- the Japanese yen and Swiss franc -- bore the brunt of the selling, with each suffering their worst quarter in years.The importance of pandemic recovery was evident across currency markets. In a change from last year’s Brexit wrangling, the outlook for the British pound was all about the U.K.’s vaccine drive, which far outpaced the European Union’s effort, setting the euro up for its worst quarter since 2015.Brazil’s currency, which fell more than 7%, was among the poorest performers over the period as the country struggled to contain its mounting Covid crisis. Turkey was one of the few emerging markets whose currency did even worse. While much of that is the result of a shock decision to fire the central bank chief, that move came after the monetary authority raised its benchmark in response to global rate and foreign-exchange pressures.Read More: Dollar Reigns Supreme With Rate Gaps ‘Too Big to Be Ignored’Stock RotationsBillions are on the move as investors rotate away from previously high-flying areas and toward pockets of the market that stand to benefit from a brightening economic outlook. In that environment, tech stocks -- 2020’s undisputed winners -- have lagged, while smaller companies have outperformed. The Russell 2000 index of smaller firms outperformed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 for the second-straight quarter, beating it by about 10 percentage points. Value stocks, too, stepped into the limelight, with the Russell 1000 value index beating its growth counterpart by roughly the same amount.“We would expect that rotation to continue,” said Adam Phillips, managing director of portfolio strategy at EP Wealth Advisors. “Moving forward, it’s going to be more about the recovery plays, and that’s not a story that’s going away.”But the rise in rates rattled more speculative corners of the market as investors started to question lofty valuations. Sentiment soured, for instance, on special purpose acquisition companies, a group that came to symbolize risky behavior in equities. An index tracking SPACs is down roughly 21% since its mid-February peak. Meme-stock mania also cooled: An index tracking companies including GameStop Corp. and Naked Brand Group Ltd. is down about 28% since its recent January high, data compiled by Bloomberg show.“You’re seeing corrective phases in those previously hot areas, but it’s happening through a process of rotation, so the money is just going to other parts of the market,” Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, said by phone. “There was so much hype and so much appreciation that, yes, I think it’s natural and healthy to see rollovers in those areas.”Volatility EverywhereBut while benchmark stock indexes glide along, the subsurface churn has been extremely violent. A model from Bank of America that plots how much value is being created and destroyed each day in individual stocks shows that 2021 has generated more turbulence than virtually any other year. The volatility -- which is prevalent among small-cap stocks as well -- is just being masked because up-and-down moves in different companies over days and weeks have tended to offset each other.Read more: Blowups and Rotations Making This Market Just as Brutal as 2020Meanwhile, turbulence in the $21 trillion Treasury market has been on the rise. The ICE BofA MOVE Index, a gauge of U.S. bond volatility, has been grinding higher. The measure currently clocks in at 67, higher than its one-year average of 52 and well above September’s low of 37.Commodities SupercycleRaw materials from copper to oil have started the year off strong, with investors flocking to commodities as a popular pandemic recovery trade and to hedge against inflation.The 23-member Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index in February reached the highest in almost eight years before easing this month, and still remains on track to notch a gain this quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. even went as far as to flag the start of a new commodities supercycle. An upcoming energy transition could constrain oil supplies, while at the same time boosting demand for metals required in renewables infrastructure, JPMorgan analysts said in a report last month.Bond SalesInvestors in credit benefited from a narrowing in spreads to pre-pandemic levels, but that did little to offset the negative impact from the broader rise in rates -- the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Bond Index’s 5% drop has it on course for its worst quarterly return since 2008.Emerging-market bond spreads drifted wider, but the shift wasn’t enough to throw bond sales off track. The gap between emerging-market hard currency debt and Treasuries rose seven basis points in the quarter, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. index, compared with a 335-basis point jump the same period last year.That said, cracks have recently started to show on issuance front. Indonesia shrank the size of a debt offering, Russia canceled a bond sale and South African debt saw lower demand than usual.Read More: ‘The Sweet Spot Is Behind Us’: Bond Rout Hits Deals Around WorldBitcoin BoomCryptocurrencies have had a marvelous 2021 so far. Bitcoin, the world’s largest digital asset, has doubled since the start of the year, gaining 104% in its second-best quarterly performance since June 2019. Much of its momentum has been driven by wider institutional acceptance, with more mainstream firms taking a greater interest in crypto assets. At the same time, applications for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds also trickled in, with Fidelity Investments the latest firm to join the list of crypto-ETF hopefuls.Meanwhile, fans, including Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk, have argued the coin can be a great store of value -- Bitcoin gained after the electric-vehicle maker said that it put more than $1 billion into the coin.Still, others worry it’s run up too far, too fast and could be losing its shine as speculation grows that retail investors are becoming less involved in the market. Bitcoin hit a record of $61,742 in mid-March and is roughly 4% off its highs.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street closes higher, pushing S&P 500 past 4,000 points

    Wall Street kicked April off with a milestone Thursday, as a tech company rally helped drive the S&P 500 past the 4,000 mark for the first time. The benchmark index finished 1.2% higher a day after closing out the first three months of the year with its fourth straight quarterly gain. Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Google's parent company were among the winners, along with smaller companies, which stand to benefit from a quickly growing economy.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.