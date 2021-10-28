SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Vipshop Holdings Ltd. - VIPS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vipshop Holdings, Inc. ("Vipshop" or the "Company") (NYSE:VIPS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Vipshop and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 12, 2021, a complaint was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York alleging that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley ("Morgan Stanley") (collectively, "Defendants") traded while in possession of material non-public information and that: (i) Defendants obtained the material non-public information pursuant to their agreements with Archegos Capital Management's ("Archegos") and as a result of their serving as prime brokers of Archegos. (ii) Defendants knew, recklessly disregarded, or should have known that they owed a fiduciary duty, or obligation arising from a similar relationship of trust and confidence, to Archegos to keep the information confidential. (iii) Nevertheless, while in possession of material, non-public adverse information, Defendants collectively sold billions of dollars' worth of Company shares. Later, when the information became publicly known, the price of the Company's common stock declined sharply as a result of such disclosure.

