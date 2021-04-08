U.S. markets open in 9 hours 19 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc - EBON

·2 min read
NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ebang International Holdings Inc. ("EBON" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EBON). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Ebang and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report on Ebang, alleging that the Company used the proceeds from recent stock offerings to funnel money to insiders and "questionable counterparties." According to the Hindenburg report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming that the proceeds would be allocated "primarily for development." The Hindenburg report alleges that $21 million was in fact directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dong Hu. The Hindenburg report also noted that EBang's earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange failed due to widespread media coverage of its relationship with Yindou, a massive Chinese peer-to-peer online lending scheme that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million "vanish[ing] into thin air."

On this news, Ebang's stock price fell $0.82 per share or 12.91% percent to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ebang-international-holdings-inc---ebon-301264679.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

