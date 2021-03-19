U.S. markets open in 9 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,918.75
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,923.00
    +43.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,791.50
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.90
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.03
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • Vix

    21.58
    +2.35 (+12.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3916
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9150
    -0.0220 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,915.08
    -1,033.48 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.58
    -22.63 (-1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,773.04
    -443.71 (-1.47%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - NEPT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-01386, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Neptune securities between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Neptune securities during the Class Period, you have until May 17, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Neptune operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Company builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. Neptune offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods. The Company also provides extraction and purification services from cannabis and hemp biomass; raw material sourcing, formulation, quality control, and quality assurance primarily for omega-3 and hemp-derived ingredients under various delivery forms, such as soft gels, capsules, and liquids; and formulation and manufacturing solutions for value added product forms comprising tinctures, sprays, topicals, vapor products, and edibles and beverages.

On May 9, 2019, Neptune announced that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of SugarLeaf Labs, LLC and Forest Remedies LLC (collectively, "SugarLeaf"), a registered North Carolina-based commercial hemp company providing extraction services and formulated products (the "SugarLeaf Acquisition"). On July 24, 2019, Neptune announced the closing of the SugarLeaf Acquisition.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves; (ii) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 15, 2021, Neptune announced disappointing financial results for the third quarter of the Company's fiscal year 2021, missing analyst expectations. Among other results, Neptune reported third quarter revenues of CA$3.32 million and a net loss of CA$73.8 million, down 63.81% and over 1,000% year-over-year, respectively. Neptune attributed the net loss, in part, to a CA$35.6 million impairment of goodwill and a CA$2.1 million impairment of "property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets related to the acquisition of SugarLeaf in July 2019," as well as accelerated amortization of CA$13.95 million "also related to the SugarLeaf acquisition." Additionally, the Company disclosed that its "[g]ross margin declined to a loss of 268.3%," which included a non-cash CA$7.39 million "write-down of inventory and deposits to reflect their net realizable value."

On this news, Neptune's stock price fell $0.86 per share, or 30.71%, to close at $1.94 per share on February 16, 2021.

Then, on February 17, 2021, prior to the start of the day's trading session, Neptune issued a press release announcing the termination of an at-the-market offering conducted by the Company, selling 9,570,735 of its common shares and raising approximately $18.6 million in gross proceeds. Just minutes later, Neptune issued a second press release announcing that the Company was conducting a $55 million registered direct offering.

On this news, Neptune's stock price fell another $0.21 per share, or 10.82%, to close at $1.73 per share on February 17, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-neptune-wellness-solutions-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--nept-301250761.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Gold falls over 1% as yields surge, palladium at 1-year peak

    Gold prices dropped more than 1% on Thursday as a surge in U.S. bond yields and a firmer dollar hammered bullion's appeal, while palladium jumped as much as 7% on strong demand prospects amid supply disruption worries. Spot gold was down 0.9% at $1,729.31 an ounce by 11:55 a.m. EDT (1555 GMT), after touching its highest since March 1 at $1,755.25. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $1,728.50.

  • Treasury Yields Top 1.75% After Powell Spurs Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields breached key levels as traders boosted bets the Federal Reserve will allow inflation to overshoot amid an economic rebound.Yields on the benchmark 10-year note climbed as much as 11 basis points to 1.75% -- the highest since January 2020, while the 30-year jumped to 2.5% for the first time since August 2019. Market measures of inflation expectations are near multi-year highs, with traders paring back bets the Fed would start tightening as soon as late next year. The dollar rebounded against its major peers. Treasury yields pared some gains but remained elevated during New York morning trading.The moves came after Fed Chair Jerome Powell indicated he wasn’t concerned over the recent surge in long-term yields -- with his focus still on whether financial conditions remained accommodative. Rates have surged this year on expectations that stimulus spending and vaccine rollouts will fuel a sharper economic recovery and a pickup in inflation.“Powell has given the green light to higher 10- and 30-year yields as progress out of the pandemic accelerates,” said BMO Capital Markets’ Ian Lyngen. “Underlying inflation expectations remain elevated and will remain a bedrock of the bearish trend in Treasuries until those assumptions are challenged. For now, it doesn’t pay to fight the cheaper and steeper yield curve.”Futures volumes surged after the benchmark 10-year yield broke past 1.7%, giving way to another bout of selling. Treasuries were already facing modest pressure in Asian hours before flows accelerated at the start of the London session and yields climbed to fresh highs in New York morning trading. Long positions amassed ahead of the Fed meeting were unwound, adding to the selloff.Block trades throughout the session kept the long-end under pressure, with cash buying later emerging as the gap between the 7- and 30-year yield pushed to the flattest levels of the day. The belly of the curve experienced large moves, with the five-year yield climbing as much as 10 basis points to just under 0.90% and the seven-year rate pushing ahead as much as 11.2 basis points to just shy of 1.39%, the highest since February 2020.Treasury 10-year yields are likely to hit 2% as traders are “coming to the view that stronger U.S. growth, and a Fed more tolerant of higher inflation, mean there is further upside for bond yields,” said Khoon Goh, strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.“The overall tone from the Fed leaves the back end of the curve largely unprotected,” wrote ING Groep NV strategists led by Padhraic Garvey. There is “no real barrier to a test higher in the 10-year yield in the coming weeks.”The reaction was more muted in European rates markets, with the European Central Bank striking a more concerned tone than the Fed on rising yields. That helped briefly push the spread between benchmark U.S. Treasuries and German bunds above 200 basis points for the first time in over a year. The comparable gap in real yields also widened to its largest since March 2020. Meanwhile, U.K. gilts pared losses after the Bank of England maintained its pace of stimulus and said it won’t tighten monetary policy until there’s clear evidence of an economic recovery.READ: U.S. Traders Hitting ‘Sell Button’ Push ECB Into Tight CornerWhile many including BlackRock Inc. say expectations for sustained inflation gains are misplaced, others note the risk of a substantial overshoot as being real. Deutsche Bank AG strategists see the U.S. 10-year yield rising to as much as 3% if price increases materialize sooner than expected.“The Fed’s steady as she goes approach may clarify the fact that it intends to be reactive than pre-emptive but this does not address the uncertainty regarding the outlook for inflation,” said Richard McGuire, the head of rates strategy at Rabobank. “Investors cannot rely upon the bank getting ahead of the curve should that prove necessary.”(Adds details on block trades, updates pricing in sixth paragraph, butterfly spread chart after eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fed’s Powell Says No Need to React to Rising Treasury Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against a surge in Treasury yields over the past month.“The stance of monetary policy we have today we believe is appropriate,” Powell said in a virtual press briefing Wednesday following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. “We think our asset purchases in their current form -- which is to say across the curve, $80 billion in Treasuries, $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, on net -- we think that’s the right place for our asset purchases.”U.S. Treasury yields have risen sharply in the past month as the economic outlook has improved amid accelerated vaccinations and $1.9 trillion in fresh fiscal aid, with investors increasing bets that the Fed will raise rates earlier than previously signaled.The benchmark 10-year rate climbed Wednesday to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold more than a year ago, while the 30-year yield touched its loftiest level since 2019.Even so, “if you look at various indexes of financial conditions, what you’ll see is they generally do show financial conditions overall to be highly accommodative,” Powell said. “And that is appropriate.”The increase in yields had triggered a debate on whether the central bank would push back against the move -- perhaps by suggesting the rise was causing an unwelcome tightening in financial conditions -- which could be a prelude to Fed intervention.Powell repeated his view expressed earlier this month: “I would be concerned by disorderly conditions in markets or by persistent tightening of financial conditions that threaten the achievement of our goals.”The Fed has tools to blunt rising yields if it chooses to use them, including buying more longer-dated Treasuries, shifting asset purchases to government bonds from mortgage-backed securities, or targeting specific numerical benchmarks for yields, known as yield-curve control.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysts Say ‘Buy the Dip’ in These 3 Stocks

    Smart stock investing shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human, after all, making it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember the advice of Warren Buffett: “We simply attempt to be fearful when others are greedy and to be greedy only when others are fearful.” What Buffett is advocating is the oldest of market advice: buy low and sell high. Taking this into consideration, we set out on our own search for compelling investment opportunities trading at a discount. Using TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks that are down from their recent peaks, while some Wall Street analysts are recommending to ‘buy the dip.’ Let's take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We'll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which makes use of online networking to connect patients with doctors for non-emergency matters, including ear-nose-throat issues, lab referrals, basic medical advice and diagnoses, and prescription refills for non-addictive medications. In the company’s words, it’s “remote house calls by primary care doctors,” using digital technology to offer an old-fashioned service. Teladoc’s service is in high demand, and the corona year saw the company thrive – its business model was a perfect fit for COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Full-year revenues in 2020 grew 98% year-over-year, to 1.09 billion, and total patient visits increased by 156%, to 10.6 million. In addition, the company in October completed its merger with competitor Livongo, in a deal worth $18.5 billion. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladoc’s capabilities and potential patient base, it also meant the company incurred large costs during Q4. Teladoc had to pay up in cash for the merger, and as a result, the Q4 earnings results showed a heavy EPS loss of $3.07 per share. In addition to the Q4 net loss, investors are also worried by the 2021 membership guidance. Specifically, the figure is likely to be between 52 million and 54 million, which implies growth of +3.4-7.4% year-over-year. This is way down from +40% in 2020 and +61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% since its recent peak in mid-February, but Canaccord's 5-star analyst Richard Close says to 'buy this dip.' “Bright spots such as multi-product sales, increasing utilization, new registration strength, and visit growth in noninfectious areas trump the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have presented themselves in the past to jump into (or accumulate shares of) Teladoc -- we believe this is one of the opportunities,” Close confidently noted. Close backs these comments with a Buy rating and $330 price target that implies an upside of 78% in the coming 12 months. (To watch Close’s track record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has engendered plenty of Wall Street interest. There are 21 reviews on the stock, of which 13 are to Buy and 8 are to Hold, giving TDOC a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The stock is selling for $185.43, while its $255.05 average price target suggests a one-year upside of ~38%. (See TDOC stock analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we'll move on to the mining industry, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the next best thing to owning the gold. Agnico Eagle is a Canadian gold miner in the business for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico, and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s Q4 report detailed over 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $771 per ounce – against an ‘all-in sustaining cost’ of $985 per ounce. That quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year 2020. Total gold production came in at more than 1.73 million ounces, the top end of the previously published yearly guidance, and the production cost per ounce, $838, was well below the year’s all-in sustaining cost of $1,051 per ounce. High production – the fourth quarter number was a company record – led to high income. Agnico reported Q4 net income of $205.2 million, which came out to 85 cents per share. For the full year, income came in at $511.6 million, or $2.12 per share. This figure included the 9-cent per share loss in Q1, and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite the strong 2020 full-year figures, AEM shares have slipped since the earnings release, falling some 21% of their value. While the company is profitable, and production is meeting expectations, earnings in Q4 were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-over-year. Covering this stock for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes, “In our view, the market reaction on the back of quarterly earnings was overdone and we would recommend investors add to positions on the dip… We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong reserve replenishment and resource additions in a COVID impacted year), project pipeline, and strong management.” In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $104 to go along with an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. Her target implies a one-year upside potential of 73% from current levels. (To watch Soni’s track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle gets a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 Buys against 3 Holds. The shares are priced at $60.12 and their $85.62 average price target implies a 42% upside potential for the coming year. (See AEM stock analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based, online real estate broker, with a business model based on modest fees (in the 1% to 3%) for sellers to list their homes and for closing the sale. The company aims to make the home tour, listing debut and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin reported a 4.7% year-over-year revenue gain in Q4, with the top line reaching $244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was far above the 8-cent net loss recorded in the year-ago quarter. Both numbers beat the Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss came in at $18.5 million, or less than one-fourth of the 2019 figure. Since the earnings were released, RDFN shares are down 25%. Investors are somewhat spooked by the company’s Q1 guidance, for a quarterly loss in the $36 million to $39 million range. This is higher than 2020’s total loss, and there is some worry that Redfin is slipping away from profitability. The company is facing growth headwinds from two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be met by a hiring drive, but the second is out of the company’s control – and only partly compensated for by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-star analyst with Wedbush, wrote a note on Redfin titled, ‘Buy the Dip, There’s a Lot to Like Here.’ “The strength in the housing market is continuing to drive material benefits to Redfin, where it is having trouble keeping up with demand. Customers seeking service from agents was +54 y/y, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting tours when an agent was unlikely to be available," Arounian wrote. The analyst added, "Redfin still doesn't have nearly the amount of agents it needs for the level of demand it is seeing and is hiring aggressively to get there. Agent recruiting increased by ~80% for lead agents in Dec/ Jan vs. Sep/Oct. Redfin is also seeing increasing repeat rates and referrals, which can support growth for longer.” To this end, Arounian put a $109 price target on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% one-year upside, and backing his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. (To watch Arounian’s track record, click here) Redfin’s shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a break down of 4 Buys and 6 Holds, for an analyst consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The average price target is $87.71, implying a 27% upside from the $69.22 trading price. (See RDFN stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Gold Falls as Yields Rise After Fed Meeting; Base Metals Slip

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined as Treasury yields reached their highest in more than a year, continuing their climb after being briefly held back by the Federal Reserve’s dovish words. Most base metals also fell.Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues remained dovish at the end of their meeting Wednesday, despite upgrading their U.S. economic outlook and mounting inflation worries in financial markets. While more Fed officials saw an earlier start to the withdrawal of ultra-easy monetary policy, Powell stressed this remains a minority view.That message helped briefly stem the relentless rise of bond rates, which have been putting pressure on non-interest-bearing gold this year. The haven has made a weak start to 2021 as investors position for the end of the pandemic. A resurgent dollar, driven by expectations that U.S. growth will outpace gains in other countries, also hurt bullion and base metals including zinc on Thursday.“The U.S. bond market was not particularly reassured by the Fed’s outlook,” Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets, said in a note. “Clearly, markets are concerned that the Fed ‘could get it wrong’ in that inflation may not fall back as easily as it expects, especially on the factory-input side of things, where costs are soaring.”Powell said price increases this year are likely to be transient and won’t mark progress toward the Fed’s long-term goals. He added that current monetary policy is appropriate and there’s no reason to push back against the surge in Treasury yields.“Gold has, despite the outlook for higher inflation as the Fed allows the economy to run red hot, traded lower today as yields continue to climb,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank A/S. The Fed allowing inflation to rise should support a turnaround, “but first we need to scale $1,765 an ounce which has become a level that many are watching,” he said.Meanwhile, holdings in exchange-traded funds have fallen in every session since mid-February for the longest decline on record. The selloff from ETFs, which helped gold touch its record price in August, has proved a major headwind for bullion this year.Spot gold declined 0.7% to $1,733.14 an ounce by 2:36 p.m. in New York, after advancing 0.8% on Wednesday. Futures for April delivery advanced 0.3% to settle at $1,732.50 an ounce. Spot silver also fell while platinum was little changed.Palladium rose as much as 7%, the most since May. It has risen about 12% over the past three sessions after MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, the world’s largest producer of the metal, lowered its 2021 production guidance for due to flooding at two of its Arctic mines.Zinc slipped 1.2% to settle at $2,792 a metric ton, pacing declines among base metals traded in London. Copper inched lower, while tin advanced for a second straight day.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • The Fed is dovish but bond yields are soaring. What gives?

    Here's some of the theories why the Fed's dovish messaging on Wednesday didn't stave off a sharp bond-market selloff on the following session.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? 90 million already arrive, more hitting ‘in the coming weeks’

    Now that the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill has been signed into law, the wait is on for the sweeping package's $1,400 stimulus checks.

  • Here’s a ray of hope for people worried they missed a valuable tax break on jobless benefits by filing too soon

    Though jobless benefits count as taxable income, one part of the sprawling law says the first $10,200 of those benefits are exempt from federal income taxes for households making under $150,000.

  • Plug Power receives 'expected' Nasdaq non-compliance notice

    Plug Power Inc. said late Thursday it was working "diligently" to file its form 10-K, which got delayed after the fuel-cell companydetected accounting errors in recent financial statements and said earlier this week it would have to restate them. The company also said it received an "expected" notice from Nasdaq related to the filing delay. The goal is to file the form "as soon as possible," Plug Power said. The company has until May 17 to do so. Shares of Plug Power rose 0.2% in the extended session Thursday after ending the regular trading day down 7.6%.