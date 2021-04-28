U.S. markets open in 7 hours 45 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of UBS Group AG

·2 min read
NEW YORK, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of UBS Group AG ("UBS" or the "Company") (NYSE: UBS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether UBS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In late March 2021, Archegos Capital Management ("Archegos") failed to meet margin calls, forcing the liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings and triggering significant losses at multiple banks that had lent heavily to Archegos. Then, on April 27, 2021, UBS disclosed that it had incurred losses of approximately $861 million in connection with Archegos's implosion. On this news, UBS's stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 1.04%, to close at $15.22 per share on April 27, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-ubs-group-ag-301278614.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

