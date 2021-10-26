U.S. markets open in 7 hours 50 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.- FFIE

·2 min read
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. ("Faraday" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FFIE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Faraday and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 7, 2021, the veracity of Faraday's statements concerning its claimed reservations and production capabilities came into question when analyst J. Capital released a scathing report. J. Capital suggests that Faraday's claimed 14,000 deposits are fabricated, as 78% of these reservations were made by a single undisclosed company that is likely an affiliate. Based on interviews with former Faraday executives, J. Capital also claims the FF 91's technology is not ready to go into production. Citing battery issues, parts supply and unqualified personnel, J. Capital concludes that Faraday Future is unlikely to ever sell a car to a consumer.

On this news, Faraday's stock price fell $0.35, or 4.16%, to close at $8.05 on October 7, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-faraday-future-intelligent-electric-inc--ffie-301408173.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

