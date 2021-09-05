U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,087.71
    -211.38 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Orphazyme A/S of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ORPH

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Orphazyme A/S ("Orphazyme" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ORPH) and certain of its officers and directors. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-03640, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Orphazyme American depositary shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 29, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) Orphazyme securities between September 29, 2020 and June 18, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired (a) Orphazyme ADSs pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the IPO, and/or (b) Orphazyme securities during the Class Period, you have until September 7, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The Company conducts its U.S. operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Orphazyme US, Inc., which is focused on U.S. regulatory review and preparing for the Company's first potential U.S. commercial launch, including legal, commercial, finance, advocacy relations, regulatory, and medical affairs functions.

Orphazyme's lead drug candidate is arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C ("NPC"), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis ("ALS"), and Inclusion Body Myositis ("IBM"). In August 2017, Orphazyme initiated a multicenter randomized 1:1, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for assessing efficacy and safety of arimoclomol citrate 400 mg three times per day in patients with IBM; in August 2018, Orphazyme initiated a 2:1 randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial assessing efficacy and safety of arimoclomol citrate 400 mg three times per day in patients with ALS; and in September 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") accepted Orphazyme's new drug application ("NDA") for arimoclomol for NPC.

On September 4, 2020, Orphazyme filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on September 28, 2020 (the "Registration Statement").

On September 29, 2020, pursuant to the Registration Statement, Orphazyme's ADSs began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ORPH." That same day, Orphazyme filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (collectively, the "Offering Documents").

Pursuant to the Offering Documents, Orphazyme conducted the IPO, issuing 3,966,146 of its ordinary shares to the U.S. public in the form of 3,966,146 ADSs at the Offering price of $11.00 per ADS, while concurrently offering 3,650,000 of its ordinary shares in Europe in a private placement to qualified investors, for total approximate proceeds of $77,913,174 to the Company before expenses and after applicable underwriting commissions.

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Additionally, the complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating IBM as Defendants had represented; (ii) arimoclomol was not as effective in treating ALS as Defendants had represented; (iii) the arimoclomol NDA for NPC was incomplete and/or required additional evidence and data to support the benefit-risk assessment of that NDA; (iv) as a result of (iii), the FDA was unlikely to approve the arimoclomol NDA for NPC in its present form; (v) the Company's overall business prospects, as well as arimoclomol's commercial prospects, were significantly overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

On March 29, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release "announc[ing] its phase 2/3 trial evaluating arimoclomol for the treatment of [IBM] . . . did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints."

On this news, Orphazyme's ADS price fell $3.59 per ADS, or 28.97%, to close at $8.80 per ADS on March 29, 2021.

On May 7, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release "announc[ing] topline data from pivotal trial of arimoclomol in [ALS.]" The press release disclosed that the Company's "pivotal trial . . . did not meet its primary and secondary endpoints to show benefit in people living with ALS."

On this news, Orphazyme's ADS price fell $2.81 per ADS, or 32.83%, to close at $5.75 per ADS on May 7, 2021.

Then, on June 18, 2021, Orphazyme issued a press release announcing receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA following the agency's review of the NDA for arimoclomol for the treatment of NPC. The press release disclosed that the FDA had rejected the arimoclomol NDA for NPC "based on needing additional qualitative and quantitative evidence to further substantiate the validity and interpretation" of certain data and "that additional data are needed to bolster confirmatory evidence beyond the single phase 2/3 clinical trial to support the benefit-risk assessment of the NDA."

On this news, Orphazyme's ADS price fell $7.23 per ADS, or 49.66%, to close at $7.33 per ADS on June 18, 2021.

Finally, on June 21, 2021, investor resource website Seeking Alpha reported that "Orphazyme [was] cut to sell at Guggenheim after [the Company's] regulatory snub" by the FDA, stating, among other things, that "[w]ith a $1.00 price target for the stock indicating a downside of ~86.4%, Guggenheim notes that there is 'little optionality left in the stock,' and adds 'it might make sense to wind down the company.'"

On this news, Orphazyme's ADS price fell $0.81 per ADS, or 11.05%, to close at $6.52 per ADS on June 21, 2021.

As of the time the complaint was filed, the price of Orphazyme ADSs continued to trade below the $11.00 per ADS Offering price, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-orphazyme-as-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--orph-301369501.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. EverQuote The Trade: Eve

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in September

    Even if the broader market struggles -- as it often does at this time of year -- these stocks should hold up for investors.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • 7 Heavily-Shorted Stocks Beg For Meme Buying Frenzies

    It takes major guts to be a bear now — surges in shorted stocks in and out of the S&P 500 are crushing doubters.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The breakout success of Moderna and the rich premiums being paid for biotech M&A targets point to the substantial value that is hiding among the sector’s dross.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • 4 Reasons to Avoid Robinhood

    In the past year, retail investors have flocked to mobile trading apps to get in on the stock market -- but Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and its well-known trading app have had a rough 2021 thus far. In the first quarter of 2021, options made up 38% of Robinhood's revenue; on each option trade, the site earned $2.90, compared to $0.40 on each equities trade. Robinhood's significant earnings from option bets give it an incentive to push inexperienced investors to trade those risky securities -- and potentially lose all their entire investment on a single trade.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • 'We couldn't be further from' a market bubble: Cathie Wood

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live for an exclusive interview to discuss her market outlook, crypto, and the rise of the retail investor.