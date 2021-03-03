U.S. markets open in 5 hours 46 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG

2 min read
NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Galapagos NV ("Galapagos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GLPG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Galapagos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 10, 2021, Galapagos and its development partner Gilead Sciences ("Gilead") issued a press release "announc[ing] the decision to halt the ISABELA Phase 3 clinical studies with the investigational autotaxin inhibitor ziritaxestat in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis." Galapagos and Gilead stated that "[t]he decision is based on the recommendations of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) which, following a regular review of unblinded data, concluded that ziritaxestat's benefit-risk profile no longer supported continuing these studies."

On this news, Galapagos's stock price fell $19.41 per share, or 17.76%, to close at $89.90 per share on February 10, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-galapagos-nv---glpg-301239284.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

  • Stocks Advance With U.S. Futures; Treasuries Slip: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with U.S. equity futures on Wednesday as concerns over valuations eased and the focus turned back to the stimulus-fueled recovery from the pandemic. Treasury yields edged higher.The Stoxx 600 Index climbed for a third straight session, with U.K. shares outperforming after U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak extended furlough pay for workers ahead of presenting the country’s budget.U.S. equity futures rebounded from Tuesday’s losses, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq gauge leading gains. Shares outperformed in Hong Kong and China and climbed in Australia, where data showed the economy maintained its rapid recovery in the final three months of 2020. Oil edged higher after a three-day fall.The V-shape recovery coming into sharp relief in Australia highlighted expectations for a global rebound that boosts earnings and supports the run up in stocks. At the same time, investors remain wary of a widespread jump in inflationary pressures that could shake confidence by undercutting pledges from central banks to keep monetary policy loose.“Real yields are still pretty negative and it’s still really easy monetary policy,” said Kathy Jones, chief fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. “As we normalize and move away from a market dominated by central banks and policy, to one that is more driven by supply and demand, there’s going to be bouts of volatility.”The swings in fixed income that roiled markets last week have moderated, but the outlook for longer-term borrowing costs and real yields remains a major point of debate.“If interest rates start moving higher and quicker than expected, then there’s a chance there might be more significant pullback in the market,” Katerina Simonetti, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management senior vice president, told Bloomberg TV.Read: Guggenheim’s Minerd Says Treasury Yields Can Still Turn NegativeElsewhere, Bitcoin rose back above $49,000.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksFutures on the S&P 500 Index climbed 0.7% as of 8:16 a.m. London time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.7%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 1.3%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1.7%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.2084.The British pound advanced 0.2% to $1.3978.The onshore yuan strengthened 0.2% to 6.46 per dollar.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 106.83 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped three basis points to 1.42%.The yield on two-year Treasuries climbed less than one basis point to 0.12%.Germany’s 10-year yield increased one basis point to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.701%.Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.119%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.4% to $59.99 a barrel.Brent crude increased 0.4% to $62.96 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.5% to $1,729.51 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mining Deals to Pick Up as World Reopens, Leading Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Deals among cashed-up mining companies are poised to pick up once lingering uncertainties from the pandemic dissipate, according to the most-active investment bank in the industry.Miners are flush with cash and ready to expand through acquisitions, with resurgent demand and supply shortfalls driving up metals prices and company earnings to levels not seen for a decade, according to global metals and mining group co-heads Ilan Bahar and Jamie Rogers of BMO Capital Markets, which is hosting one of the world’s largest mining conferences this week.“History has shown that when there’s positive momentum in commodity prices that tends to drive M&A activity,” Bahar said in an interview ahead of the gathering. “As the world opens up -- if the commodity price remains strong -- we expect M&A to follow.”The deal-making environment is among this week’s topics at the 30th annual global metal and mining conference, which is being held virtually due to ongoing travel restrictions and risks associated with the pandemic. Such Covid-19 issues have already constrained mergers-and-acquisition activity in the past year, even though Bank of Montreal’s investment bank sees plenty of discussions happening.“It feels pretty busy,” Rogers said in the interview, while noting “there’s still that stumbling block of boards and directors trying to get over the hurdle of ‘How can I step out and make a big acquisition without putting boots on the ground?’”Pent-up demand for acquisitions should start to be realized as the world opens up assuming buoyant commodity prices hold up, the co-heads said of the five-day virtual gathering that has attracted a record number of equity investors and presenting companies.“If it weren’t for the travel restrictions associated with Covid -- with this commodity price environment, with this momentum -- we would have seen much more M&A,” Bahar said.The pace and type of deal-making varies by sector, according to the bankers, whose firm advised on 118 takeovers in the past decade and ranks among the top-10 based on total deal value and market share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Gold DealsIn gold, which saw a wave of large takeovers in 2019, producers are expected to buy more exploration and development companies to shore up future supply, with shareholders keen to see more consolidation.Among companies involved in industrial metals like copper and nickel, there are fewer players to consolidate. The main decision facing executives and directors is whether to spend the windfall on stepping up development of their own pipeline of projects or to go after complementary assets of other companies.“That’s a real dynamic we’re seeing right now,” Rogers said. “Many of the largest players are awash in cash because of metal prices and they look and say ‘OK, do I look outside or inside for my best returns?’”For now, the answer leans toward the latter, according to Rogers. Battery metals like copper have rallied so much that prices are reaching levels that might encourage companies to build rather than buy, especially as share values soar.Longer term, the industry may undergo further consolidation as it it becomes more expensive to operate and build mines due to declining ore quality and rising environmental and social expectations. “Usually higher prices bring further consolidation. We’ll have to see, but that’s a common trend,” Southern Copper Corp. Chief Financial Officer Raul Jacob said in an interview Monday. “We would expect there will be some consolidation in the future.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • OPEC+ Is Poised to Cool Oil Market With Extra Production

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ is poised to agree a production increase this week as it seeks to cool a rapid rally in crude prices.There’s a widespread view within the group that the market can absorb additional barrels, according to people familiar with the deliberations. While the usual differences are present -- with Saudi Arabia cautious and Russia keen to open the taps -- all sides are ready to increase production, they said, asking not to be named because the information was private.That could put the group on track to implement the majority of the 1.5 million barrel-a-day output increase that’s up for debate on Thursday.An agreement to hike OPEC+ supply would be the latest sign that the global economy is recovering from the damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic. The cartel has endured a year of pain, dominated by the deepest output cuts in its history. But the sacrifice has paid off, reviving oil prices back to pre-crisis levels above $60 a barrel.Brent crude rose 0.3% to $62.89 a barrel as of 7:54 a.m. in London. The international benchmark has surged more than 20% this year.“Both the global economic outlook and oil market prospects show signs of continued improvement,” OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said at the opening of a meeting of the group’s technical experts on Tuesday. “The headwinds of uncertainty that shocked and disrupted the market last year continue to abate.”There are two distinct elements to the production increase that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and it allies will debate this week.First, will the cartel proceed with a 500,000 barrel-a-day collective output hike in April? Second, how will Saudi Arabia phase out the extra supply reduction of 1 million barrels a day it’s been making voluntarily in February and March?Robust DemandRussia has been the most consistent advocate for the 500,000 barrel-a-day increase, and other members now largely agree that it should go ahead, according to people familiar with the matter.The top oil executive from the United Arab Emirates, which has also supported output hikes at recent OPEC+ meetings, gave a bullish assessment of the market on Tuesday.“Oil demand is robust,” Sultan Al Jaber, the chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., said at the IHS Markit Ltd. CERAWeek virtual conference. “Demand will rise to above pre-Covid levels by the end of this year.”Adnoc has already signaled it’s preparing to open the taps, allocating customers greater volumes of Murban, Das and Upper Zakum crudes for April compared with March.Saudi ChoiceSaudi Arabia always said that its voluntary supply reduction would only last for two months, but seasoned OPEC-watchers have suggested that Riyadh could phase it out gradually.The kingdom will start to roll back its extra cut as planned in April, but is still discussing internally whether to return all of the barrels in a single month, or over a longer period, said people familiar with the deliberations. The decision will take into account the commissioning of the new 400,000 barrel-a-day Jizan refinery, which could affect both domestic crude consumption and exports, they said.At CERAWeek, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser struck a more cautious tone than his counterpart from the UAE, predicting strong demand in the second half of 2021, and a return to pre-Covid consumption next year.Remarkable ComebackWhatever the Saudis decide, the global oil market is poised to receive its biggest supply boost since August, when OPEC+ first began the process of tapering the 9.7 million barrel-a-day cut agreed in April last year as the pandemic crushed demand.The group appears to think the market is ready for it. Even if OPEC+ boosts production by 2.4 million barrels a day between February and June -- the maximum amount allowed under the current deal -- it will still be able to clear the remnants of the 2020 supply glut by August, the secretariat’s analysts predicted on Tuesday.Achieving that would be a remarkable comeback from one of the biggest crises in the cartel’s history. It’s almost exactly a year since a disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia over how to respond to the early stages of the pandemic triggered a monthlong price war. The group flooded the market just as demand plunged, a disastrous decision that pushed crude prices below zero for the first time in history. Twelve months later, fuel stockpiles in industrialized countries aren’t far off target levels and crude prices are close to break-even for some members, presenting “the perfect opportunity for OPEC+ to raise production,” analysts at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. said in a note. (Updates with oil price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Leads Stock Losses Amid Valuation Warnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks dropped after the biggest rally in nine months spurred speculation about excessive investor optimism. Treasuries stabilized, following a recent spike in yields. The dollar retreated.Technology shares led losses in the S&P 500 as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. dragged down the Nasdaq 100 -- with the electric-car maker tumbling more than 4%. Target Corp. sank on an underwhelming profitability outlook. Rocket Cos., a Detroit-based holding company, soared after a news report that the stock could become a Reddit target for its high short-interest.Bullishness among Wall Street strategists is near levels that have presaged potential trouble for stocks, according to a Bank of America Corp. gauge. The measure assesses the average recommended allocation to equities and is close to triggering a sell signal. A valuation methodology, sometimes called Fed model that compares corporate profits to bond rates, recently showed stocks were losing their edge. Earlier Tuesday, China’s top banking regulator said he was “very worried” about risks from bubbles in global financial markets.For Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, rising rates are seen as an important element of what’s “giving investors pause at this point in time.” He also noted that they’re relevant when it comes to figuring out the appropriate level of valuations against the stream of corporate earnings.“Did we come too far, too fast in pricing in a strong economy and corporate earnings recovery?” he said.An almost year-long surge in U.S. stocks is due for a pause about now, according to Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at LPL Financial LLC. “History would say be open to some type of weakness or consolidation,” he said in a blog post Friday. Detrick cited the S&P 500’s performance after bull markets that began in 1982 and 2009, the two fastest starters before the current advance. Both rallies faltered near the one-year mark, and the S&P 500 was little changed to lower six months later.There are some key events to watch this week:U.S. Federal Reserve Beige Book is due Wednesday.OPEC+ meeting on output Thursday.U.S. factory orders, initial jobless claims and durable goods orders are due Thursday.The February U.S. employment report on Friday will provide an update on the speed and direction of the nation’s labor market recovery.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.8% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.4%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index decreased 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.3%.The euro gained 0.3% to $1.2089.The Japanese yen was unchanged at 106.76 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.41%.Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.35%.Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.687%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold rose 0.5% to $1,733.71 an ounce.Silver added 0.5% to $26.71 per ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

