U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,140.73
    -155.56 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SPPI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 21-cv-01612, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you have until November 1, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The Company's products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the "ROLONTIS BLA").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--sppi-301369531.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. EverQuote The Trade: Eve

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy in September

    Even if the broader market struggles -- as it often does at this time of year -- these stocks should hold up for investors.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • Biotech Is Due for a Comeback. 5 Stocks That Could Lead a Revival.

    The breakout success of Moderna and the rich premiums being paid for biotech M&A targets point to the substantial value that is hiding among the sector’s dross.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • 'We couldn't be further from' a market bubble: Cathie Wood

    ARK Invest's Cathie Wood joined Yahoo Finance Live for an exclusive interview to discuss her market outlook, crypto, and the rise of the retail investor.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • At Less Than $50, Could Pfizer Reach $100 Before 2025?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, and as you may have heard, it makes one of the most widely distributed coronavirus vaccines. Right now, its stock price is around $47, and it hasn't beaten the market consistently over the last five years. Could it be possible for Pfizer to ride its newfound fame into a share price near $100 over the next few years?

  • Better Buy: Biogen vs. Cassava Sciences

    Two companies that have thrown their hats into this ring are Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA). It might be tempting to declare Biogen the runaway leader in this contest. The biotech's medicine for AD, Aduhelm, has already earned approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).