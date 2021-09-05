U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,001.23
    +78.96 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Penumbra, Inc. - PEN

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Penumbra, Inc. ("Penumbra" or the "Company") (NYSE: PEN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Penumbra and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 10, 2020, market analyst Quintessential Capital Management ("Quintessential") released a research report on the Company, entitled "Penumbra and its 'Killer Catheter': A tale of corporate greed and seemingly blatant disregard for patients' lives[.]"

Then, on December 8, 2020, Quintessential released a follow-up research report entitled "Is Penumbra's core scientific research authored by a fake person?: The incredible story of Penumbra's Dr. Antik Bose[.]" This follow-up report alleged that some of the Company's scientific research pieces appear to have been incorrectly attributed to or even authored by a non-existent individual. On this news, Penumbra's stock price fell $19.95 per share, or almost 9%, to close at $204.07 per share on December 8, 2020.

Finally, on December 15, 2020, Penumbra announced that it was "voluntarily recalling all configurations" of its JET 7 Xtra Flex Reperfusion Catheter "because the catheter may become susceptible to distal tip damage during use. Distal tip damage in conjunction with pressurization or contrast injection may result in potential vessel damage, and subsequent patient injury or death." On this news, Penumbra's stock price fell $13.84 per share, or 7%, to close at $174.98 per share on December 16, 2020.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-penumbra-inc---pen-301369537.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Northeast continues to clean up after Ida remnants sweep through

    Cleanup continues after the storm that began as Hurricane Ida swept across thousands of miles, leaving behind a wake of widespread destruction and death. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi reports from Wayne, N.J. while correspondent Mireya Villareal joins CBSN from New Orleans ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to the region.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. EverQuote The Trade: Eve

  • Cathie Wood scooped up Zoom stock after it crashed — here's why

    Ark Invest's Cathie Wood is bullish on Zoom after the stock plunged following earnings. Here's what she told Yahoo Finance about the purchase.

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • EV Week In Review: Tesla's Many Delays, Chip Crunch Bites Nio, Apple Car Rumors, Trouble Brews For Workhorse, Volkswagen's Best-seller Reaches China

    EV stocks had a mixed outing in the week ending Sept. 3. The global semiconductor shortage was back in the headlines following warnings by EV makers, and after a brief pause, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Car chatter grew louder during the week. Here are the key developments from the EV space: Tesla Delays & Model 2 Budget Car: Tesla announced three delays during the week. Elon Musk relayed through a tweet the full-self driving, or FSD, beta 10 will roll out next Friday, a week later than the previ

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai's (NYSE: AI) stock tumbled 10% on Sept. 2 after the artificial intelligence software provider posted its first-quarter earnings. C3 initially gained a lot of attention because its founder and CEO is Thomas Siebel. The seasoned executive previously co-founded Siebel Systems, an enterprise software company that sold to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2005.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Plug Power at Its IPO, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Although Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been developing hydrogen fuel cells for almost a quarter of a century, its potential has yet to be fully realized. The pandemic certainly dealt a setback to Plug Power's plans for reaching $1 billion in annual sales by 2024, and the impacts of the current variant-propelled COVID-19 wave -- and others that might follow -- may push that achievement even further into the future. All that said, let's see where you would stand today had you invested $1,000 in Plug Power's IPO back in 1999.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • 5 Reasons Moderna May Prove Wall Street Wrong

    Most Wall Street analysts recommend buying or holding Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares. The average analyst estimate for that period is about $130 lower than Moderna's share price today. It's true that Moderna's shares have climbed at the speed of light.

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. But is it a good buy? Here's what the earnings and chart show for Berkshire stock.

  • Got an IRS ‘math error’ letter in the mail? Here’s what’s going on

    11 million taxpayers get the frustrating, confusing note.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Potential for Fivefold Growth

    Albert Einstein once said compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe. With that in mind, I think CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) have the potential to grow fivefold in the next decade. To that end, CrowdStrike has become a gold standard in cybersecurity.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Break 50 Day EMA

    The silver markets have broken the 50 day EMA during the trading session on Friday after the jobs number came out much worse than anticipated.

  • With interest rates incredibly low and the stock market doing so well, how much should I keep in liquid assets?

    Here's a rule of thumb, but the amount that's right for you depends on your spending and responsibilities.