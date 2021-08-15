U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.48 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.60 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,035.31
    -854.75 (-1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.85 (-0.14%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – REKR; NVMM

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rekor Systems, Inc. f/k/a Novume Solutions, Inc. ("Rekor" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:REKR; NVMM) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland, Northern Division, and docketed under 21-cv-01604, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Rekor securities between April 12, 2019 and May 25, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Rekor securities during the Class Period, you have until August 30, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Rekor, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally.

One of the main drivers of Rekor's business is its automatic license plate recognition ("ALPR") technology, which the Company has pitched to investors as a major market opportunity since at least 2018. For example, Rekor has consistently touted the purportedly lucrative prospects of its uninsured vehicle enforcement diversion ("UVED") partnership with the State of Oklahoma ("Oklahoma"), under which the Company receives compensation and commission fees in exchange for using its technology to scan vehicle license plates and compare them against a database to identify vehicles without auto-insurance. Fueled by management commentary, Rekor's stock price has ballooned under the market perception that the Oklahoma UVED partnership is not only lucrative but the first stepping-stone to capturing similar deals with other municipalities.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Rekor's ALPR technology and UVED-related business is outclassed by global competitors with an established, dominant market share; (ii) it was unlikely that states would pass legislation authorizing deals similar to Rekor's Oklahoma UVED partnership because of, inter alia, state and local privacy laws and related public concerns; (iii) Rekor's UVED partnership was not as profitable as Defendants had led investors to believe because of known impediments to enrollment rates and costs associated with the partnership; (iv) accordingly, Rekor had overstated its potential revenues, profitability, and overall ALPR- and UVED-related business prospects; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 10, 2021, a bill authorizing the establishment of a state UVED program was excluded from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar and left pending in a state committee. Because May 10, 2021 was the deadline for the Texas UVED bill to move from the committee, news sources reported significant market speculation that the bill was dead. Further, on a post-market earnings call that same day to discuss Rekor's first quarter 2021 financial results, Defendant Berman also indicated that Rekor may not secure a UVED agreement with Texas.

On news of the Texas UVED bill's exclusion from the Texas Legislature's Daily House Calendar, Rekor's stock price fell $5.20 per share, or 27.5%, to close at $13.71 per share on May 10, 2021. Then, following Defendants' post-market conference call with investors the same day, Rekor's stock price fell an additional $2.45 per share, or 17.87%, to close at $11.26 per share on May 11, 2021-representing a two-day total decline of $7.65 per share, or 40.45%.

Then, on May 26, 2021, private investor Western Edge published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "Rekor Systems: Lackluster Growth Runway And Exaggerated Insurance Scheme Raise Substantial Downside Risk." The Western Edge report alleged, among other things, that global competition was "miles ahead" of Rekor in ALPR development and market establishment; that the Company's "realized results suggest management's potential revenue guidance could be overstated by up to 80%"; and that investors were at risk of facing a "massive downside if [the Company's] growth doesn't show up." The Western Edge report also noted that Rekor's predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership had exited it because "the program is not economically feasible" given costs associated with the program and because "there was typically no consequences for individuals that simply ignored the fines/insurance requirements after they were identified."

Also on May 26, 2021, Mariner Research Group ("Mariner") published a report addressing Rekor, entitled "REKR - Government documents do not support investor expectations." The Mariner report "highlight[ed] government documentation which shows that REKR's revenue opportunities are likely a fraction of what investors expect[.]" Among other things, Mariner alleged that "Oklahoma government budgets imply that REKR's much-vaunted UVED program is a sub $2MM revenue opportunity-almost 96% less than the >$40MM in revenue intimated by Rekor's CEO." The Mariner report likewise echoed the issues disclosed in the Western Edge report, including, inter alia, those that had caused Rekor's predecessor in the Oklahoma UVED partnership to exit the program.

Following the publication of the Western Edge and Mariner reports, Rekor's stock price fell $0.44 per share, or 3.93%, to close at $10.77 per share on May 26, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659830/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Reminds-Shareholders-with-Losses-on-their-Investment-in-Rekor-Systems-Inc-fka-Novume-Solutions-Inc-of-Class-Action-Lawsuit-and-Upcoming-Deadline-REKR-NVMM

Recommended Stories

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • These Semiconductor Stocks Can Fly Higher This Week (and Beyond)

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) have handsomely rewarded investors in 2021. Stocks of both tech companies have easily beaten the broader market on the back of impressive growth in revenue and earnings, which is being driven by favorable demand trends in their respective end markets. The good news for investors is that both stocks could get a nice shot in the arm when they release their quarterly results.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Released Earnings Last Week And Analysts Lifted Their Price Target To US$24.16

    It's been a pretty great week for Palantir Technologies Inc. ( NYSE:PLTR ) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to...

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Surging. When Will This Wave Peak?

    New cases of Covid-19 are climbing fast in the U.S., yet in the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the numbers have dropped sharply from their late-July peak. The July producer price index, however, blew past estimates, with a whopping 7.8% year-over-year rise.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Ranking the Currencies That Could Unseat the Dollar

    The dollar's share of global reserves has declined steadily for years. Will the euro, yuan, or bitcoin take its place at the center of global finance?

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in August

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has made buying stocks easy and accessible for millions of new investors. Users of the company's commission-free trading platform have earned a reputation for engaging in short-term trading, risky options plays, and volatile meme stock candidates including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, but they are also heavily invested in some more traditional, blue-chip names. Retail investors have emerged as a powerful force in today's stock market, and some companies favored by Robinhood investors will likely go on to deliver fantastic performance.

  • Cheap Energy Stocks Shrug Off Climate Alarm With Cash Flowing

    (Bloomberg) -- The sobering United Nations-backed report on global warming last week prompted a lot of hand wringing from governments and the general public about fossil fuels. The response from investors in the oil and gas industry? A big shrug.Shares of energy companies, which led the S&P 500 higher for much of the year, ended the week little changed. Oil prices rebounded from a selloff earlier in the month, despite the warnings that the world must wean itself off fossil fuels, and fast.Invest

  • 3 Reopening Tech Stocks to Buy in August

    Many tech stocks rallied last year as the pandemic generated tailwinds for the cloud, gaming, e-commerce, and remote work markets. Match, the online dating giant that owns Tinder and other popular dating apps, experienced a slowdown during the pandemic as more people stayed at home. During last quarter's conference call, Match CEO Shar Dubey noted that the world still needed to deal with COVID-19 "for a little while longer," but people were still consistently turning to its apps for "conversations, flirtations, first video dates, real-life dates."

  • Apple Ordered To Pay $300M In Royalties Over Wireless Technology Patent

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been ordered to pay $300 million over the use of the company’s wireless technology in iPhones and other products. What Happened: A Texas judge upheld a jury's decision that Apple owes royalties to PanOptis Patent Management and its Optis Cellular and Unwired Planet units for patents held by the company on the LTE cellular standard. Optis says Apple products that utilized 4G networks were using its patented technology. The order comes at the conclusion of a retrial o

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • A Closer Look At Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) Impressive ROE

    One of the best investments we can make is in our own knowledge and skill set. With that in mind, this article will...

  • Why fuboTV Stock Plunged on Friday

    Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) traded lower on Friday, with the stock falling as much as 10.1% earlier in the session, ultimately ending the trading day down 8.7%. While seeing the value of your investment diluted is never fun, the potential for a secondary offering shouldn't be a surprise to those who follow fuboTV. This was followed by a deal in January to offer roughly 32 million shares in exchange for its convertible preferred stock.