SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Groupon, Inc. - GRPN

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Groupon, Inc. ("Groupon" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GRPN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Groupon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2021, media outlets reported that, following an investigation launched in April of 2021, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") had written to Groupon UK and other Groupon entities outlining certain concerns. Specifically, following its investigation, the CMA found evidence that Groupon UK's practices were potentially in violation of consumer protection law as well as certain formal commitments that it had made to the CMA's predecessor, the Office of Fair Trading, in 2012.

On this news, Groupon's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 9, 2021.

