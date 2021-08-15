SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - RETA

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Reata" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:RETA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.comor 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Reata and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2021, Reata issued a press release announcing the Company's financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. Among other news, Reata disclosed that it "recently completed a mid-cycle communication meeting with the" U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") regarding the Company's New Drug Application for bardoxolone for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, and that "in the preliminary agenda for, and during, the meeting, the FDA identified four significant clinical and statistical review issues for [the Company] to address."

On this news, Reata's stock price fell $22.13 per share, or 18.12%, to close at $100.00 per share on August 10, 2011.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

