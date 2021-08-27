U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. - ANVS

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether Annovis and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 28, 2021, Annovis attended the 2021 Alzheimer's Association International Conference and presented new clinical trial data for its lead drug candidate, ANVS401 (Posiphen), that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer's and Parkinson's patients relative to a placebo.

On this news, Annovis's stock price fell $65.94 per share, or over 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-annovis-bio-inc---anvs-301364525.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

