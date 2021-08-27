U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ARDX

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ardelyx, Inc. ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ARDX) and certain of its officers. The class action was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, Oakland Division, and docketed under 21-cv-06228. Plaintiff brings this federal securities class action under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, 17 C.F.R. § 240.10b-5, on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities, other than Defendants and their affiliates, who purchased Ardelyx securities between August 6, 2020 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Class").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Ardelyx securities during the Class Period, you have until September 28, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the Class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease. This includes patients with chronic kidney disease ("CKD") on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia; and CKD patients and/or heart failure patients with elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding tenapanor and the likelihood that it would be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). Defendants possessed, were in control over, and, as a result, knew (or had reason to know) that the data submitted to support a New Drug Application ("NDA") for tenapanor was insufficient in that it showed a lack of clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect, making it foreseeably likely (if not certain) that the FDA would not approve the drug.

In June 2020, Defendants submitted an NDA to the FDA for Ardelyx's lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. According to Ardelyx, tenapanor has "a unique mechanism of action and acts locally in the gut to inhibit the sodium hydrogen exchanger 3, or NHE3," resulting in the "tightening of the epithelial cell junctions, thereby significantly reducing paracellular uptake of phosphate, the primary pathway of phosphate absorption." If approved, tenapanor "would be the first therapy for phosphate management that blocks phosphorus absorption at the primary pathway of uptake[,]" and "could greatly improve patient adherence and compliance with one single pill dosed twice daily in contrast to current therapies where typically multiple pills are taken before every meal." Thus, tenapanor (and its promise) was widely touted by Defendants and, accordingly, extremely important to the valuation (and future success) of Ardelyx securities.

The FDA accepted Ardelyx's NDA in September 2020 and set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date of April 29, 2021.

The Company repeatedly lauded this development, highlighting the FDA's acceptance and review of the NDA, supported by so-called "successful" Phase 3 studies, in each subsequently filed quarterly report and in the Company's 2020 annual report. Even when the FDA requested that the Company provide additional information related to Ardelyx's clinical data, which caused the PDUFA date to slip by three months, Defendants continued to hype Ardelyx's "positive" clinical trial results, which, according to them, showed "improvements" over current treatments, supported tenapanor's "clinical safety and efficacy," and reinforced its "potential" as a "transformative" treatment. At no point did Defendants state (much less suggest) that there may be fatal issues with the drug, its clinical trial data, or both. Rather, Defendants simply claimed that the FDA's request was merely because they needed help to "better understand the clinical data in light of tenapanor's novel mechanism of action as compared to approved therapies."

Defendants' rosy narrative, however, came to a halt after the market closed on July 19, 2021. At that time, Ardelyx announced that it had received a letter from the FDA, dated July 13, 2021, that said the administration had found deficiencies that precluded discussion around the would-be labeling and post-marketing requirements for tenapanor. Critically, the FDA said it detected issues with both the size and clinical relevance of the drug's treatment effect.

Immediately, analysts cut their price targets and downgraded the Company's rating. Piper Sandler, for example, rated Ardelyx neutral (down from a buy-equivalent rating) and wrote, "we struggle to see a path forward for Tenapanor." Raymond James, another analyst, reset the Company's price target to $4.00 from $14.00 per share.

The Company's share price likewise plummeted, falling $5.69 per share, or nearly 74%, in a single day, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021, before falling another 4.2% by market close on July 21, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-ardelyx-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--ardx-301364442.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Need to conserve water? Here are 6 things that can help

    Experiencing a water outage or water restriction in your area? Stay hydrated with bottled water and get refreshed with dry shampoo and more.

  • Philly Fed's Harker: Asset purchases not 'providing a whole lot' in jobs recovery

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told Yahoo Finance Friday that quantitative easing isn't 'providing a whole lot' in terms of supporting the jobs recovery.

  • Why the Cassava Sciences Bears Are Wrong

    The stock's been a wild ride for investors all year, and it's dropped more than 50% in two days. What's going on, and why am I bullish?

  • Why Dynavax Stock Is Skyrocketing 45.8% This Week

    What happened Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) have skyrocketed 45.8% this week as of the market close on Thursday. Most of this big gain came after Dynavax's partner, Medigen, announced the launch of its COVID-19 vaccine MVC-COV1901 in Taiwan.

  • Why Cassava Sciences Is Plunging Again Today

    Shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) are falling off a cliff yet again today, down 25% to $53 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. The company is investigating its lead drug candidate, simufilam, for treating Alzheimer's disease. On Aug. 27, Quanterix (NASDAQ: QTRX), a third-party lab involved in the sample testing of simufilam's disputed phase 2 results, released a statement saying that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data charts" regarding a key presentation on simufilam during the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) last month.

  • Cassava Sinks After Lab Distances Itself on Alzheimer’s Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Cassava Sciences Inc. plummeted 18% on Friday after a lab denied it had prepared recent results for the biotech’s lead product, an experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment.The denial counters a Wednesday statement from the company that Quanterix Corp. generated the results. Cassava shares have fallen about 50%, shaving off roughly $2.4 billion of value over the past three trading days. The fall comes after a former Securities and Exchange Commission lawyer petitioned the U.S. Fo

  • Should unvaccinated employees pay more for health insurance? American workers give their verdict

    Delta Air Lines announced this week it would introduce a $200 health-insurance surcharge for workers not vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Gilead Sciences wins reversal of $1.2 billion award in patent case with Bristol Myers

    A U.S. appeals court on Thursday threw out a $1.2 billion ruling against Gilead Sciences Inc, finding a patent on a cancer therapy it was accused of infringing was invalid, in a blow to rival Bristol Myers Squibb Co. The two companies have been embroiled in a case involving accusations that Yescarta, the CAR-T cell cancer immunotherapy from Gilead's Kite Pharma unit, infringed on a patent for a similar therapy from Bristol's Juno Therapeutics. Last year, a federal judge increased the damages from a jury trial and ordered Gilead to pay Bristol Myers $1.2 billion in the patent infringement case.

  • This Potential Indication Could Mean Profit for Eli Lilly Investors

    Eli Lilly updated investors on its ongoing phase 3 trials to treat patients who have moderate to severe eczema with a new drug.

  • China Spells Out How Excessive ‘996’ Work Culture is Illegal

    (Bloomberg) -- China has issued its most comprehensive warning yet against the excessive-work culture that pervades the country’s largest corporations, using real and richly detailed court disputes to address a growing backlash against the punishing demands of the private sector. The Supreme People’s Court and Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security published a lengthy essay Friday about labor violations and unreasonable overtime, labeled ‘996’ because of the common practice of working 9

  • BeyondSpring: Analyst Sees Little Trouble in Big China

    Shares of BeyondSpring (BYSI) stock exploded ~19% higher in Thursday trading after the NYC-based cancer researcher announced that it has inked an "exclusive commercialization and co-development agreement" with local partner Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals to manufacture and sell BeyondSpring's plinabulin drug throughout Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan). Plinabulin is described as a "first-in-class, selective immunomodulating microtubule-binding agent" which will be used to pre

  • If You Got This Vaccine, You May Have More Antibodies, New Study Says

    The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. are highly effective because they trigger an immune response to produce antibodies that can protect against the virus. Of course, each vaccine is made differently, meaning that each can have a different effect on the body, work differently against new variants, and offer different levels of protection over time. But a new study has found that one current vaccine in particular may produce considerably more antibodies than the others.RELATED: If You Got

  • Cells in GM, Hyundai EV battery fires linked to several LG plants

    Shares of Korean battery maker LG Chem slid to a nine-month low on Friday as investors digested reports linking fires in General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co vehicles to LG batteries from at least two Asia plants. Documents filed by GM and Hyundai with the U.S. safety regulator show how the two automakers separately identified the same cause of battery fires in their newest electric vehicles, tracing them to similar manufacturing defects in battery cells made at at least two plants operated by a unit of LG Chem. "The reserves and ratio of cost to the recall will be decided depending on the result of the joint investigation looking into the root cause, currently being held by GM, LG Electronics and LG Energy Solution."

  • Sidney Powell, Lin Wood and other pro-Trump lawyers sanctioned in Michigan

    Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan's election results that certified Joe Biden as the winner.

  • The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

    The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

  • As Allegations Swirl, Can Investors Still Count on Cassava Sciences Stock?

    On Aug. 25, shares of Alzheimer's biotech Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) fell by more than 30% before recouping some of their losses. Investors had come across a citizen petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by New York-based securities litigation firm Labaton Sucharow calling for a clinical trial halt of the company's phase 3 study for its lead Alzheimer's drug, simufilam. Labaton Sucharow filed the petition on Aug. 18, and the FDA acknowledged the reports in the petition on Aug. 23.

  • Cummins Demonstrates Its Electrified Power Technology

    Cummins Inc. is gearing up for the North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE) Run on Less - Electric (RoL-E), an electric truck technology demonstration, in less than three weeks.

  • The Challenges Vaccine Stocks Face As They Try To Fight Delta Variant

    Vaccine makers face a formidable opponent: delta. And, despite an ambitious booster shot plan, experts say the Covid fight is far from over.

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • The market reaction is consistent with what Fed Chair Powell is trying to achieve: Strategist

    Kathy Jones, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Charles Schwab, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market reaction following remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, outlook on inflation, and risks for the overall market.