U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,915.46
    -58.66 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,862.30
    -153.07 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,116.17
    -409.03 (-3.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,267.59
    -68.81 (-2.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.24
    -5.36 (-8.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.10
    +7.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.09
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0069 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7300
    +0.0890 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9010
    +0.0460 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,932.57
    -251.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.63
    -22.58 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.68
    +17.01 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in AstraZeneca plc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AZN

·7 min read
NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AstraZeneca plc ("AstraZeneca" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AZN) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-00825, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise, acquired AstraZeneca securities between May 21, 2020 and November 20, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased AstraZeneca securities during the Class Period, you have until March 29, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

AstraZeneca is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. The Company is primarily known for its development of drugs to treat cancer, asthma, and other chronic conditions, and has not historically specialized in vaccine development.

In April 2020, the Company partnered with Oxford University to develop a potential recombinant adenovirus vaccine for COVID-19, later dubbed AZD1222. Oxford University's work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine began in January 2020, almost as soon as the virus was recognized globally. Volunteers for the first clinical trial were recruited and screened in March 2020, and a Phase 1 clinical trial was launched the following month.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose to investors that: (i) initial clinical trials for AZD1222 had suffered from a critical manufacturing error, resulting in a substantial number of trial participants receiving half the designed dosage; (ii) clinical trials for AZD1222 consisted of a patchwork of disparate patient subgroups, each with subtly different treatments, undermining the validity and import of the conclusions that could be drawn from the clinical data across these disparate patient populations; (iii) certain clinical trial participants for AZD1222 had not received a second dose at the designated time points, but rather received the second dose up to several weeks after the dose had been scheduled to be delivered according to the original trial design; (iv) AstraZeneca had failed to include a substantial number of patients over 55 years of age in its clinical trials for AZD1222, despite this patient population being particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19 and thus a high priority target market for the drug; (v) AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222 had been hamstrung by widespread flaws in design, errors in execution, and a failure to properly coordinate and communicate with regulatory authorities and the general public; (vi) as a result of all the foregoing, the clinical trials for AZD1222 had not been conducted in accordance with industry best practices and acceptable standards and the data and conclusions that could be derived from the clinical trials was of limited utility; (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, AZD1222 was unlikely to be approved for commercial use in the U.S. in the short term, one of the largest potential markets for the drug; and (viii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 23, 2020, AstraZeneca issued a release announcing the results of an interim analysis of its ongoing trial for AZD1222. Although the release claimed that the drug candidate had met its primary efficacy endpoints, the announcement immediately began to raise questions among analysts and industry experts. AstraZeneca disclosed that the interim analysis involved two smaller scale trials in disparate locales—the United Kingdom ("U.K.") and Brazil—that, for unexplained reasons, employed two different dosing regimens.

On this news, AstraZeneca's American Depository Share ("ADS") price fell nearly $2.00 per share during the trading day on November 23, 2020, on extremely high trading volume of over 13 million ADSs traded.

To limit the fallout, AstraZeneca hastily put out statements defending its interim analysis and held conference calls with analysts covering the Company. However, the Company's responses raised more questions than answers and cast further doubt on the integrity of the trials' design, data, and conclusions. Most shockingly, AstraZeneca revealed that the half dosing regimen was not a part of the original trial design, but rather was forced upon the Company because of a manufacturing error discovered early in the trial process. Specifically, AstraZeneca discovered that a manufacturer had underpredicted the dose of the vaccine by half in the U.K. trial.

Additional damaging revelations came to light. For example, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the head of Operation Warp Speed, told reporters that the half-strength dose had not been initially tested in people over the age of 55, even though this population was the most vulnerable to COVID-19. He also stated that if AstraZeneca could not clearly explain the discrepancies in its trial results, the results would most likely "not be sufficient for approval" for commercial sale in the U.S. Moreover, certain trial participants received their second dose weeks later than originally planned. The trials also amalgamated a "bewildering array" of experimental groups and subgroups, each receiving subtly different treatments, and inexplicably excluded certain subgroups from the reported interim analysis. AstraZeneca further failed to timely provide data and information to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") after the emergence of neurological symptoms in two clinical trial participants earlier in the year, which had resulted in a temporary halt to U.S. clinical trials.

Analysts and reporters widely criticized the faulty trial design and failure of AstraZeneca to be forthright with the public and investors, describing AstraZeneca's interim results as a "mess," riddled with "irregularities and omissions," and the product of "cherry-picked . . . data" and "very shaky science." For example, on November 25, 2020, Wired issued a comprehensive report on AstraZeneca's botched trial results entitled "The AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Data Isn't Up to Snuff."

As negative news reports continued to reveal previously undisclosed problems and flaws in AstraZeneca's clinical trials for AZD1222, AstraZeneca's ADS price fell to $52.60 per share by market close on November 25, 2020, a 5% decline over three trading days in response to adverse news on abnormally high trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-astrazeneca-plc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--azn-301250587.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

  • Biden Marks Vaccine Milestone; Paris Locks Down: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden announced the U.S. on Friday will clinch his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the mark six weeks ahead of time. More U.S. states announced all adults would be eligible for the vaccine before Biden’s May 1 target. The Paris area faces a four-week lockdown starting Friday to contain what it called a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic. European Union nations, including Germany, France, Italy, will all restart the AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccine after the EU’s drug regulator said it’s safe to use, though it warned it can’t completely rule out a link to blood clotting side effects.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said concert venues and baseball games will begin again this spring, ushering in what he called a rebirth of the state as Covid-19 rates drop and vaccinations increase across the state.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 121.5 million; deaths top 2.68 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 400 million shots given worldwideU.S. to reach 100 million vaccinations goal five weeks earlyElderly face higher risk of reinfection after Covid, study showsSupply of Covid swabs depends on two cousins who hate each otherVaccine populism is a game Europe can’t afford: Lionel LaurentSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Denmark to Ease Curbs (4:18 p.m. NY)Denmark will ease some restrictions on March 22, before a previous deadline of April 6, after the number of virus cases stabilized in recent weeks. The limit on public crowds will be raised to 10 from 5 and more students will be allowed to return to schools, the government said in a statement on Thursday.More States to Open Vaccines to All (3:59 p.m. NY)More U.S. states committed to a date to open vaccine eligibility to all people 16 years and older: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the state would open eligibility on April 12 except for Chicago, which makes its own rules. Chicago estimates that it will open up vaccines to adults with underlying medical conditions on March 29 and all adults on May 31Utah Governor Spencer Cox said the state would begin full eligibility on March 24Maryland Governor Larry Hogan said that all people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions would become eligible on March 30 and all adults “no later” than April 27Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said full eligibility would open April 19Biden Marks Vaccine Milestone (3:32 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden announced the U.S. on Friday will clinch his goal of administering 100 million Covid-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of his presidency, reaching the mark six weeks ahead of time.“I’m proud to announce that tomorrow, 58 days into our administration, we will have met my goal of administering 100 million shots to our fellow Americans. That’s weeks ahead of schedule,” Biden said, speaking Thursday at the White House.The U.S. recorded 2.7 million more doses on Thursday, pushing the cumulative total to 115.7 million shots given, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of data reported on inauguration day, the U.S. had given about 16.5 million doses.Ontario Leader Grateful for Shots (3:11 p.m. NY)Rarely at a loss for words, Ontario Premier Doug Ford was almost overcome with gratitude after learning of the Biden administration’s plan to send 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to Canada.“God bless America, they’re coming to our rescue, thank God!” Ford exclaimed during a news conference Thursday, after a local reporter asked about a Bloomberg report on the vaccine plan. “President Biden, thank you.”New cases of Covid-19 have been creeping higher in Canada’s most populous province as vaccination efforts have been slowed by lack of supply.France Plans Lockdown in Paris Area (2:35 p.m. NY)France is locking down the Paris area as it suffers to contain a third wave of the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced.In a bid to contain the resurgence in cases, only essential businesses and schools will stay open, he said on Thursday. The measures will start from midnight on Friday and will remain in place for four weeks.Biden to Share Astra Doses (1:46 p.m. NY)President Joe Biden’s administration plans to send about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to neighboring Mexico and Canada, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.The deal emerged alongside an announcement by Mexico that it will crack down on the flow of migrants across the U.S. border.The vaccine export plan is under assessment, Psaki said, and would see the U.S. send Mexico 2.5 million doses and Canada 1.5 million doses. It would represent the U.S.’s first known exports of domestically produced vaccines.EU Declares Astra Shot Safe (1:33 p.m. NY)The European Union’s drug regulator said AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe to use, but warned it can’t completely rule out a link between the shot and blood clotting side effects.At a briefing on Thursday, officials at the European Medicines Agency emphasized repeatedly that the vaccine is “safe and effective,” and the benefits outweigh the risks. The comments followed a review after several European countries suspended Astra shots after a number of cases emerged.The EMA said there were seven cases of blood clots in multiple vessels, and 18 cases of a type of cerebral vein clotting that’s hard to treat, out of about 20 million inoculations. While describing the cases as “rare,” it’s recommending that a warning is added to the shot to make sure the public is better informed.Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Bulgaria are among the European nations saying they would resume AstraZeneca’s vaccination, while Norway and Sweden will decide after conducting their own reviews.Italy Cases Slow (12:57 p.m. NY)Italy reported 24,935 cases Thursday, down 3% from a week earlier. That marks the first decline in a month and suggests the latest resurgence in infections in the country may have peaked. The country had 423 fatalities linked to Covid-19, down from 431 Wednesday, while the number of patients in intensive care units climbed again, to 3,333. In some regions such as Lombardy ICU occupancy rates are above 50%.Denmark Reports 10 Clotting Cases (12:32 p.m. NY)The Danish Medicines Agency said it’s gotten 10 reports of blood clots occurring after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot, one ending in death, in a statement on Thursday.“It cannot be concluded whether there may be a connection with the vaccine, as studies have not been completed,” the agency said in statement. More than 140,000 Danes have received the AstraZeneca vaccination.N.Y. Concerts, Baseball to Reopen (12:15 p.m. NY)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said concert venues and baseball games will resume this spring, ushering in what he called a rebirth of the state as Covid-19 rates drop and vaccinations increase across the state.Cuomo, facing growing calls for his resignation by members of his own party and a legislative impeachment investigation over sexual-harassment claims and accusations of covering up Covid nursing home deaths, has held a series of briefings in recent days focused on vaccine distribution and overturning Covid restrictions.“It’s Spring. The weather changes. It’s a whole new look at life for New York,” Cuomo said during the Thursday briefing.Mexico Seizes Smuggled Vials (11:26 a.m. NY)Mexican authorities have seized 1,155 vials that they claim contained Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines, inside a small plane at a Campeche airport.The private plane was scheduled to fly to Honduras. The Mexican government said the vials were concealed inside two coolers filled with soft drinks and candies. They estimated vials contained 5,775 vaccine doses.NYC Not Consulted on Gym Rules (11:10 a.m. NY)New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accused Governor Andrew Cuomo of making decisions around lifting the state’s Covid-19 restrictions based on political reasons, rather than on underlying data. He said the governor rescinded a ban on group fitness this week without consulting the city or its health officials.“Is this being done based on what the data and science is telling us, or is this being done for political reasons? Because it sure as hell looks like a lot of these decisions are being made by the governor for his political needs,” de Blasio said in a Thursday virus briefing.Maine Cases Accelerate (10:55 a.m. NY)Maine reported 246 new cases on Thursday, the most in more than a month amid an uptick of infections over the last few weeks. People in their 20s account for the most cases since early February, about 18%, state data show, followed by people in their 50s, who make up 15%. The most vulnerable, people in the 70s and 80s, account for less than 12%. The state has given more than half a million doses of vaccine, mostly to people between 60 and 80.Pandemic Shrank Middle Class (10:00 a.m. NY)The global middle class shrank for the first time in decades last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, with almost two-thirds of households in developing economies reporting they suffered a loss in income, according to two new estimates based on World Bank data.In a study published Thursday, researchers at the non-partisan Pew Research Center found that the ranks of the global middle class -- those earning $10-$50 per day -- fell by 90 million people to almost 2.5 billion last year. That helped swell the ranks of the poor, or those living on less than $2 a day, by 131 million, Pew estimated.U.K. Doses Delayed (8:46 a.m. NY)A delayed shipment of AstraZeneca’s vaccine from India and a batch requiring re-testing are behind a cut in the U.K.’s available supplies, the first major interruption in Britain’s vaccine rollout.Vaccine doses made by one of Astra’s manufacturing partners, the Serum Institute of India Ltd., have been stalled, and another 1.7 million doses have been kept back in the last week for further checks on their stability, U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Parliament in a statement Thursday.Norway Makes Clots Finding (8:30 a.m. NY)An investigation at Rikshospitalet in Oslo has found that a immune response caused the blood clots in three health workers after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine, Pal Andre Holme, the hematologist leading the probe, said on Thursday.“The findings support our hypothesis that we launched quite early that these patients have had a powerful immune response which resulted in, among other things, the formation of antibodies, which can ignite the platelets and thus give a thrombus,” Holme told reporters.The investigation hasn’t yet been able to conclude why only some people have this response.Vaccines Seen Protecting Against Brazil Strain (7:42 a.m. NY)AstraZeneca’s and Pfizer Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccines may help protect patients from the coronavirus variant that emerged in Brazil, scientists said in a study that may alleviate some concerns about their role in slowing the pandemic.Laboratory experiments indicate that the shots are about as effective against the Brazil variant as another that surfaced in the U.K., which has already been shown to be halted by existing vaccines, according to data released Thursday by the University of Oxford. Both inoculations fared a lot less well against another mutant that surfaced in South Africa.The U.K. and Brazil variants rendered the vaccines about three times less effective than against earlier strains, the scientists found. Against the South Africa variant, the researchers found a nine-fold reduction in the level of neutralization by the Astra vaccine and a 7.6-fold reduction for the Pfizer shot.WHO Warns Over Europe’s Spike (6:45 a.m. NY)Europe is experiencing a third straight week of rising coronavirus cases and needs a bigger range of vaccines to combat the pandemic, said Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization.“We need to increase the portfolio of vaccines, which is why the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eagerly awaited,” Kluge said Thursday during an online briefing. Asked about an approval date for the Russian-developed Sputnik shot, he said the WHO is conducting a “rolling review” of that vaccine.The WHO won’t yet endorse the issuance of Covid passports. “We do not encourage at this stage that getting a vaccination is determining if you can travel or not. As with the global shortage of vaccines, it encourages inequities,” said Kluge.Hungary to Extend Lockdown (5:44 p.m. HK)Hungary can’t ease its lockdown because of “extraordinarily bad” virus data, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyassaid Thursday.The current two-week lockdown, which forced most stores to close, expires on Monday. Hungary reported a record 207 daily deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday as the country struggles to rein in a worsening pandemic despite the second-highest vaccination rate in the European Union.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Can Lordstown Motors Overcome the Credibility Hurdle? Analyst Weighs In

    Electric truck startup. Short seller accusations. A SEC probe. Sounds familiar? No, we’re not talking about Nikola, but the latest controversial EV maker: Lordstown Motors (RIDE). CEO Steve Burns said on Thursday it is cooperating with the SEC after the company was accused last week by short seller Hindenburg Research of duping investors. However, the CEO failed to appease a jittery Wall Street, and shares further retreated in the trading session, bringing the year-to-date losses to 33%. While BTIG analyst Gregory Lewis notes the SEC investigation has the ability to impact the stock’s performance, the analyst believes the company’s fate will be decided by the strength of its yet to be released product. “Management's ability to execute in terms of getting the Endurance through Beta testing and into production and winning vehicle orders will be the biggest driver of the stock over the next year,” Lewis said. Over the next few weeks, the company will begin sending out the initial batch of 57 Beta vehicles, with pre-production slated to kick off in late July ahead of final production, which is expected to start in late September. The Beta will be sent to a mix of regulators and customers, although Lewis thinks that the run out at the San Felipe 250 in Baja California in a month’s time, will be the first major public test for the hub-motor skateboard (not a true Beta). “One of the biggest pushbacks on the Endurance pickup is its hub-motor technology, a strong showing in Baja should alleviate some of those concerns,” the analyst noted. On the customer demand front, the company has signed a vehicle procurement agreement with Holman Enterprises, a fleet manager with approximately 2 million vehicles. Lewis says the agreement amounts to an “evolution of a pre-order, but still without a deposit.” The analyst estimates the agreement is for roughly 12,000 vehicles, which brings Lordstown’s total vehicle procurement agreements to the 20,000 region. Overall, Lewis sticks to a Buy rating on RIDE shares although the price target is reduced from $50 to $40. That said, the new figure still suggests massive upside of 198% in the coming year. (To watch Lewis’ track record, click here) Looking at the consensus breakdown, analysts are split when considering Lordstown’s prospects; with an additional 1 Buy, Hold and Sell, each, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. However, the projection is for plenty of 12-month gains; going by the $29.80 average price target, shares are expected to surge by 122%. (See RIDE stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gives Back Gains as Jump in Yields Signals Low Confidence in Fed

    The price action suggests traders may not believe the Fed will be able to continue its easy monetary policy for a few more years as Powell indicated.

  • Federal Reserve’s Powell Says CBDCs ‘Need to Coexist With Cash’

    The Fed chairman spoke at a virtual payments conference hosted by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • My parents want to use $300,000 in retirement savings to pay off $160,000 left on their home. Is that a good idea?

    ‘I would like to be able to help them financially and be their safety net, but my means are limited.’

  • Treasuries Are Selling Off Again, Sending 10-Year Yield Above 1.7%. Here’s Why.

    With the Federal Reserve showing little concern over rising yields, traders are trying to gauge when the Treasury market will offer enough yield to attract investors.

  • This man became financially independent at 36 and says the key to happiness is ‘owning your own time’

    Chad Dowshenko grew up watching his father flip properties. Dowshenko, who was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, reached $1 million Canadian dollars, or approximately $791,000 USD, in 2019, though he felt he had reached financial independence even sooner. The former network administrator and his partner, Catherine, who is a Ph.D. student and research coordinator, save between 50% and 80% of their income every year and live off of $27,000 in annual expenses.

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Lordstown Motors CEO: 'I Don't Think Anybody Thought We Had Actual Orders'

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) CEO Steve Burns was on CNBC Thursday morning to address recent short-seller allegations of fraud. What Happened: Commenting on Hindenburg Research's report against Lordstown, CNBC's Phil Lebeau told the electric automaker CEO Steve Burns he came on the network in the past and made references to "serious orders", or reservations. Burns said the company has always made it clear it has collected "non-binding letters of intents" but referred to them as "pre-orders in the real world." As such, the company "always classified them for that" and the company has "a lot of those pre-orders." "We have pre-orders directly from fleets, we have pre-orders from people that sell to fleets," the CEO said Thursday. Gauging demand is very important for a company like Lordstown that starts to manufacture a new vehicle every six minutes, Burns said. As such, management needs to know one-year in advance how many vehicles will be required to address future demand. "We never said we had orders. We don't have a product yet so by definition you can't have orders," @LordstownMotors CEO Steve Burns tells @lebeaucarnews. "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders. That's just not the nature of this business."$RIDE pic.twitter.com/64G9gvBsQS — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) March 18, 2021 Why It's Important: Burns on Wednesday told investors during a post-earnings call the company is cooperating with an information request from the SEC related to accusations of misleading claims by Hindenburg. Pre-orders are "by definition non-binding" with no deposit required and can be canceled, the CEO told CNBC. Such is the "nature of EV startups." "We don't have a product yet, by definition we can't have orders," he said. What's Next: The pre-order data did "exactly what it was supposed to do" and give the company insight into what was previously "completely unknown science." "I don't think anybody thought we had actual orders," he said. "That's just not the nature of this business." During Wednesday's call, Burns said the company is cooperating with the SEC inquiry and "the board of directors has formed a special committee to review these matters." Lordstown's stock was down 9.2% to $13.69 at publication time. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnheuser Busch's CEO On Hard Seltzer: 'Gift For The Beer Industry'Exclusive: Evolv's CEO On Why Its Technology Is 'Critical' To Travel, Events Comeback© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • SoftBank Loses Global Head of Communications Gary Ginsberg

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp.’s global head of communications Gary Ginsberg has left the company after two years on the job, another in a string of high-profile departures.Ginsberg resigned in December, a spokeswoman at SoftBank said, confirming the change that was never made public. Sarah Lubman, who was hired by Ginsberg in 2019 from Brunswick Group, has stepped in as acting chief of communications.Masayoshi Son’s conglomerate has lost a number of senior executives over the past several months. Chief Legal Officer Rob Townsend and Chief Compliance Officer Chad Fentress both resigned last year, while Chief Strategy Officer Katsunori Sago is leaving at the end of March after less than three years at the company. The Vision Fund, SoftBank’s mammoth venture capital unit, recently lost two managing partners in Colin Fan and Jeff Housenbold, Chief Operating Officer Ruwan Weerasekera, and its head of investor relations Penny Bodle.SoftBank shares dropped about 2% in Tokyo trading Wednesday and have climbed almost 30% this year.Ginsberg, a former adviser to Rupert Murdoch, joined SoftBank in November 2018 to oversee all of the Japanese conglomerate’s external and internal global communications, reporting directly to Son and Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure. His job was also to help Son, who is known for his quirky presentation style, translate his message for overseas audiences.The adviser took a two-month leave in 2019 to help advise the presidential campaign of Michael Bloomberg, owner of Bloomberg News.Read more: Inside the Baffling World of Masayoshi Son’s PresentationsSoftBank, which has long been a household name in Son’s native Japan, has only recently emerged as a global presence thanks to a string of massive deals. The company acquired U.S. wireless operator Sprint Corp. in 2012 in a $39.7 billion deal and U.K.-based semiconductor designer Arm Holdings for $31.6 billion in 2016. Then in early 2017 it launched the $100 billion Vision Fund, the largest pool of venture capital money ever assembled.One of Ginsberg’s first jobs was to help shape Son’s response to questions about the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi Arabia’s agents and his relationship to the country. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is the biggest investor in the Vision Fund with a $45 billion contribution and Son has a close relationship with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Son likes to say that SoftBank is in the business of making people’s lives better through technology, but often struggles to articulate his vision without relying on clichés like the information revolution. One awkward video the company has used for years to explain its view of technology’s future opens with a blond man wandering among stone ruins. “Sorrow is inherent to the human condition,” he says, staring into the camera. “Since the beginning of time, humans have sought to overcome sorrow.”Ginsberg has worked to sharpen the message, launching a global website and a series of more sophisticated videos that explain how SoftBank’s investments ranging from ride-hailing and office-sharing to solar power fit together. The company sponsored events in Washington, D.C. to raise its profile, though its head of government affairs who led the effort also left last year.Ginsberg, a former White House lawyer under President Bill Clinton, is currently working on a book about little-known people who shaped American presidents. ‘First Friends’ is slated to come out in July.(Updates with SoftBank shares in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Attention: Here’s one important tax deadline that has NOT been delayed

    May 17 is the new date to file 2020 income taxes and pay any amount due, but some workers may have to send the IRS money before then.

  • Cathie Wood’s Funds Buy Teladoc’s Dip in Face of Amazon Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood appears undaunted that Amazon.com Inc. is eyeing a business staked out by her biggest bet in telemedicine, Teladoc Health Inc.Three funds at Wood’s Ark Investment Management expanded their stakes in Teladoc, seizing on the dip Wednesday caused by Amazon’s move to offer its virtual-doctor-visit system to other companies, according to trading disclosures. Teladoc shares slipped 4.4% Wednesday on the heels of Amazon’s announcement and continued to drift lower Thursday.“The pandemic has materially accelerated the adoption of virtual care,” Simon Barnett, an investment research analyst with ARK, said in an interview Thursday. “It’s like trying to put toothpaste back in the tube. It’s not something that’s going to go back to brick and mortar as the pandemic abates.”“We don’t really think that Amazon, despite its balance sheet and brand name, is necessarily going to do something that will help it get inroads very quickly in the healthcare ecosystem,” he said. “There’s a lot of difficult to crack components that are really key, like relationships with insurers health systems that are not necessarily something that you can just buy.”Barnett predicts that the global telehealth market could reach around $150 billion over the next five years -- the typical time horizon for the funds’ investments -- though advances in preventative testing in areas like cancer detection could expand it even more.Teladoc is the largest holding in the ARK Genomic Revolution fund and the third largest in the ARK Innovation ETF.The stock has dropped about 37% from February’s record highs after a conservative membership forecast spooked investors and sentiment on tech stocks soured.Sellside analysts have stuck by Teladoc and peer American Well Corp. after Amazon’s latest venture. The specter of Amazon has long loomed large over the sector, despite the goliath’s limited success so far in health care.“The threat is overstated, because Teladoc and American Well have contracts with many of the large health plans,” BTIG’s David Larsen said in an interview. “Amazon has been very successful taking share from your traditional retail store fronts in many areas. But health care is different.”He expects Amazon may be able to make inroads with the uninsured instead of employer health plans, a segment where Teladoc and American Well have a head start.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • No stimulus check yet? 7 possible reasons for your wait

    Check this list to see why you're still waiting for the cash to show up.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Do you like roller coasters? According to Deutsche Bank, we’re looking at some roller coaster volatility for the next few months, with near-term gains likely, followed by a Q2 retreat, and second-half gains. The firm expects share values to fall in the next three months, perhaps by as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons laid out by the firm’s strategist Binky Chadha. “The more front-loaded the impact of the stimulus, and the direct stimulus checks at around a quarter of the new package clearly are one off, the sharper the peak in growth is likely to be. The closer this peak in macro growth is to warmer weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and to an increased return to work at the office, the larger we expect the pullback to be,” Chadha noted. That’s the mid-term. In the longer view, Chadha expects markets to strengthen by year’s end, and has put a 4,100 target on the S&P 500. This is up from his previous 3,950 target, and suggests potential gains of 4% from current levels. So, for investors, we’re looking at a rocky summer and fall, with some dips and gains likely in the markets. In that environment, a defensive stock play makes sense; it provides some stability to the portfolio, as well as some insurance should the gains not materialize. Reliable dividend stocks, with their regular payouts, provide an income stream that’s independent of the share price appreciation, as well as a share profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal move for investors worried about keeping up returns while coping with high macro volatility. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a reliable dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s see what Wall Street’s pros have to say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We'll start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the health care, media, retail, and tech sectors. Monroe is focusing its business on minority and women-owned companies, or on companies with employee stock ownership plans. Monroe offers these sometimes underserved demographics access to capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two contradictory trends so far this year: declining revenues and earnings, along with rising share value. The company’s top line, at $12.6 million, was down 6% from Q3, and 25% year-over-year, while EPS fell 40% sequentially to 42 cents. Year-over-year, however, EPS more than doubled. Looking at share price, Monroe’s stock has gained 60% in the past 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid out 25 cents per share in December; the next is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annualized payment of $1, the dividend yields a strong 9.8%. This compares favorably to the 2% average yield found among peer companies. The dividend attracted attention from Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-stars by TipRanks. “We continue to see a runway to eventual dividend coverage with full fees expensed as management grows the portfolio to its target 1.1–1.2x leverage (from 1.0x currently) and redeploys funds currently tied up in non-accruals once resolved... The primary driver of return for a BDC is its dividend payout over time, and we have confidence that MRCC's new $1.00 distribution (equating to a ~10% yield) is sustainable,” Kotowski noted. In line with his comments, Kotowski rates MRCC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $12 price target suggests it has room to grow 25% in the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) The analyst reviews on MRCC break down 2 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Holds, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The shares have a trading price of $9.59, and their $11.13 average target implies an upside of 16% in the year ahead. (See MRCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle-market financial sector. Eagle Point is another of the capital investment companies that seeks to turn middle-market debt into returns for investors. The company invests in CLO equity, and focuses on current income generation – in other words, ensuring a return for its own investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company does boast $3 billion in assets under management – showing that it punches above its weight. Last month, Eagle Point reported 4Q20 earnings, with EPS of 24 cents, below the expectation of 29 cents. However, the current earnings just edged into growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, as 3Q20 and 4Q19 both came in at 23 cents. Turning to the dividend, we find that Eagle Point does something slightly unusual. The company pays out a monthly dividend, rather than quarterly. The current payment, at 8 cents per common share, has been held steady for over a year now, and the company has not missed a distribution. At 96 cents per common share annually, the dividend yields is 8.4%. This is robust by any standard. B. Riley’s 5-star analyst Randy Binner covers Eagle Point, and he notes that the company should have no problem in maintaining its dividend coverage moving forward. “The company’s reported quarterly recurring CLO cash flows averaged $0.75/share over the last 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flows would leave a large cushion to service the $0.24 quarterly dividend going forward…. The company announced $29.5M of cash on the balance sheet as of February 9. This balance sheet cash and serviceable quarterly dividend of $0.24 contribute to a favorable liquidity position,” Binner wrote. Binner’s comments back up a Buy rating on the stock, and his $14 price target implies a 12-month upside of 23%. (To watch Binner’s track record, click here) Wall Street takes the same stance on ECC that it did on MRCC: a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a 2-1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. ECC shares have an average price target of $14, matching Binner’s, and the shares are trading for $11.41. (See ECC stock analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream Operations (HESM) Midmarket financials are not the only place to find strong dividends. Wall Street pros also recommend the energy sector, and that is where we now turn. Hess Midstream is one of many companies in the midstream sector of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure needed to gather, process, store, and transport a fossil fuel products from the well heads into the distribution network. Hess has a range of midstream assets in the North Dakota Bakken formation, moving crude oil and natural gas, along with their derivatives. Hess reported results for 4Q20 earlier this year, showing $266 million at the top line and EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenues were up 5% year-over-year, and relatively flat from Q3. EPS rose 20% quarter-over-quarter, but were down sharply compared to the 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Of interest to investors, the company reported over $126 million in free cash flow, which it used to fund the dividend. Hess pays out its dividend quarterly, and has a reputation for not missing payments. The company has been raising the payment regularly for the past four years, and most recent dividend, at 45 cents per common share, was paid out in February. This dividend is considered ‘safe,’ as the company expects to generate between $610 million and $640 million in free cash flow next year. Those funds will fully cover the dividend, with approximately $100 million left over. Writing from Scotiabank, analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees the free cash flow as Hess’s priority going forward. “We expect the focus this year to be on the harvesting of free cash flow (FCF) with deployment toward buybacks and further de-leveraging. Improved FCF profiles this year also better position the group for a 2H21 demand recovery. Continued energy policy changes and the energy transition may be headwinds this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to the more diversified companies with FCF after dividend (FCFAD) optionality and torque to a recovery,” the analyst opined. To this end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $27 price target indicating a potential upside of 26% by year’s end. (To watch Guerra-Garcia’s track record, click here) All in all, there are only 2 reviews on this small-cap energy company, and they are evenly split – one Buy and one Hold – giving Hess a Moderate Buy rating. The shares are trading for $21.41 and their $27 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 26%. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Column: Forget GameStop and short sellers — the SEC says 'OCMillionaire' manipulated a worthless stock higher

    While Wall Street complains about short sellers, manipulation by long investors is a bigger problem.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Oppenheimer’s Top Analysts

    Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones average have closed at record highs, and the NASDAQ has reversed the brief foray it took into correction territory in the second week of March. The market gains reflect several factors: relief that the $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill passed Congress and was signed by the President; a general optimism that the ongoing vaccination program will allow a normal economic environment sooner rather than later; and a growing sense that recent inflationary indicators will remain low-grade. In short, the sentiment among investors is generally positive, and looks to remain so, despite a rally by Treasury bonds that saw the 10-year note reach its highest yield in over a year and the 30-year note yield hit a year-to-date high. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out in a recent macro note, “…government bond prices tend to suffer as economies exit a recession while equities tend to benefit from an improvement in economic growth…” Per Stoltzfus’s reminder, what we’re seeing should be expected: rising equities, falling bond prices – and rising bond yields. The Oppenheimer strategy chief goes on to outline his view of the right investment stance given current conditions, saying, “We continue to favor equities in the current transitionary environment…. We persist in favoring information technology and cyclicals over defensive sectors as well as exposure across large, mid and small capitalizations.” Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at two stocks recommended by some of Oppenheimer’s top analysts. These are analysts who stand tall among their peers, ranking the Top 25 out of more than 7,300 Wall Street pros covered by TipRanks, and their recommendations command respect. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the stocks they’ve tagged as winners have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Let's take a closer look. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) The first stock we’ll look at, ChargePoint, operates the necessary infrastructure in the background of the electric car industry. EVs are the ‘in’ thing, and as adoption grows they will change the way that we view our motor transport. ChargePoint works to make that possible, and has a leading position as the largest EV charging station operator in North America, and with a growing position in Europe. The company went public this month in a SPAC transaction. The SPAC merger that took the company public saw ChargePoint start trading as CHPT on the NASDAQ on March 1. After the transaction, ChargePoint had $615 million in available cash, for use in paying down debt and funding business operations. Those business operations are extensive. ChargePoint boasts over 70% market share in the North American EV charging infrastructure segment, and more than 4,000 commercial and fleet customers. The company’s network includes over 132,000 charging stations in North America and Europe. Among the fans is Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, ranked #4 overall in the TipRanks database. Rusch sees a bright future for CHPT and an opportunity for investors. “We view CHPT as the leading play on electric vehicle charging infrastructure... As a pioneer in electric vehicle charging, ChargePoint is building a highly defensible business by designing smart charging infrastructure… We believe this product design is crucial for enabling functionality driven through ChargePoint’s cloud-based platform," Rusch opined. The analyst added, "We believe that ranks CHPT among the largest EV charging networks globally and positions the company for accelerating growth given its technology leadership.” To this end, Rusch gives ChargePoint an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $39 price target that suggests a 62% one-year upside. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here) This stock, new to the public markets, has already picked up three analyst reviews – and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. CHPT shares are selling for $24.01, and their $42.67 average price target – even more bullish than Rusch allows – implies a robust upside of ~78%. (See CHPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) EVs are not the only realm where high tech innovation can impact consumers’ daily lives. Purple, a company founded in 2015, offers a new technological twist on products that we are all intimately familiar with: mattresses, seat cushions, and pillows. The company uses a ‘hyper-elastic polymer’ technology to create soft, heat-dissipating mattresses and cushions. All of Purple’s products are made in the USA, and the product line includes, in addition to mattresses and cushions, bedding, pajamas, and even pet beds. Through Q3 of 2020, Purple saw a strong, multi-year run of growth. The stock more than tripled in value (248% growth) over than time period, while sales revenue has showed consistent growth for over two years. That hit a snag in 4Q20, when the company missed expectations on revenues and earnings. The top line in that quarter, at $173.89 million, was down 7% sequentially (although up 39% year-over-year), while EPS, at 7 cents, was below the forecast of 11 cents. On the positive side, the company’s full-year revenue for 2020, $648.5 million, was up 51% from 2019 – and was a company record. Purple finished 2020 with an annual EPS of 78 cents, up from 16 cents in the prior year, and grew its cash holdings by $89.5 million. Still, the stock lost 33% when the Q4 report was released, and has not yet regained that ground. Oppenheimer’s Brian Nagel, however, is not put off by this recent downturn in the stock. The 5-star analyst, rated #2 overall on TipRanks, describes Purple “as a disruptor within the market for premium mattresses and bedding products and one of the most exciting growth stories in consumer, broadly.” Turning to the company’s prospects, Nagel says, “…while over the past several quarters, market share figures for the company have improved significantly, PRPL still controls just 3% of the overall mattress sector and only 6% of the market for premium mattresses. This suggests still meaningful sales expansion opportunities going forward.” Nagel gives PRPL shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $45 price target that indicates confidence in a 42% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) Purple mattresses maybe comfortable, but Wall Street’s analysts are not sleeping on this stock. They’ve given it a unanimous 9 recent Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $36.78, which suggests a 16% one-year upside from the trading price of $31.67. (See PRPL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks recommended by top-performing analysts, visit TipRanks’ Analysts' Top Stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.