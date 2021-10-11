U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in PolarityTE, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PTE

Pomerantz LLP
·4 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PolarityTE, Inc. (“PolarityTE” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PTE) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Utah, and docketed under 21-cv-00561, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired PolarityTE securities between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased PolarityTE securities during the Class Period, you have until November 23, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

PolarityTE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The Company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product used to repair, reconstruct, replace, and supplement skin in patients for the treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts, as well as contract research services.

On April 30, 2020, PolarityTE issued a press release announcing that the Company had decided to pursue a plan to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (“IND”) and thereafter a Biologics License Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for SkinTE.

On July 23, 2021, PolarityTE submitted an IND to the FDA seeking authorization to commence a clinical trial to evaluate SkinTE for the proposed indication of treatment of chronic cutaneous ulcers (the “SkinTE IND”).

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the SkinTE IND was deficient with respect to certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items; (ii) as a result, it was unlikely that the FDA would approve the SkinTE IND in its current form; (iii) accordingly, the Company had materially overstated the likelihood that the SkinTE IND would obtain FDA approval; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 24, 2021, PolarityTE issued a press release “provid[ing] an update regarding correspondence from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to its Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for SkinTE® with a proposed indication for chronic cutaneous ulcers, which was filed on July 23, 2021. The FDA provided feedback that certain Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Control items need to be addressed prior to proceeding with a pivotal study. As a result, the study proposed in the IND has been placed on clinical hold. In accordance with standard practice and regulations, the FDA has advised that it will issue a clinical hold letter providing details on the basis for the hold to the Company by September 21, 2021.”

On this news, PolarityTE’s stock price fell $0.08 per share, or 9.52%, to close at $0.76 per share on August 24, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


