SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

Pomerantz LLP
Oct. 20, 2021
NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Novavax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 19, 2021, Politico published an article entitled “’They rushed the process’: Vaccine maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign.” The Politico article reported, in relevant part, that Novavax “faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators’ quality standards” with respect to Covid-19 vaccination. The Politico article cited anonymous sources as stating that Novavax’s “issues are more concerning than previously understood” and that the Company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues and win regulatory authorizations and approvals.

On this news, Novavax’s stock price fell $23.69 per share, or 14.76%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


