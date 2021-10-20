SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Novavax, Inc. (“Novavax” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVAX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Novavax and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On October 19, 2021, Politico published an article entitled “’They rushed the process’: Vaccine maker’s woes hamper global inoculation campaign.” The Politico article reported, in relevant part, that Novavax “faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators’ quality standards” with respect to Covid-19 vaccination. The Politico article cited anonymous sources as stating that Novavax’s “issues are more concerning than previously understood” and that the Company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues and win regulatory authorizations and approvals.

On this news, Novavax’s stock price fell $23.69 per share, or 14.76%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021.

