SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Generac Holdings Inc. - GNRC

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac" or the "Company") (NYSE: GNRC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Generac and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 29, 2021, Generac issued a recall of certain models of the Company's portable generators, citing reports of seven finger amputations and a finger-crushing incident.

On this news, Generac's stock price fell $31.04 per share, or 7.2%, over three trading sessions, closing at $400.00 per share on August 2, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-generac-holdings-inc---gnrc-301347465.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

