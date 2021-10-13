U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,363.80
    +13.15 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,377.81
    -0.53 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,571.63
    +105.71 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.97
    +7.70 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.61
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.90
    +34.60 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    +0.59 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    +0.0067 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0310 (-1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3656
    +0.0068 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2700
    -0.3200 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,647.17
    +1,869.94 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,345.49
    +11.09 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lucira Health, Inc. - LHDX

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucira Health, Inc. ("Lucira" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LHDX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lucira and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 8, 2021, pre-market, Lucira issued a press release reporting that its supply partner Copan Italia SPA announced a recall of its FLOQSwabs included in the LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit and LUCIRA CHECK IT COVID-19 Test Kit. The press release stated that "[a]ccording to Lucira's records, Test Kits containing the recalled Copan swabs were distributed from April 22, 2021 through September 22, 2021," and that the recalled Copan swabs should not be used and should be disposed. On this news, Lucira's stock price dropped sharply during intraday trading on October 8, 2021, damaging investors.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668037/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Lucira-Health-Inc--LHDX

