U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,605.38
    +8.96 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,819.56
    +89.08 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,498.39
    +50.27 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.19
    -0.79 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.22
    +0.41 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.00
    -17.60 (-0.98%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.16 (-0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3688
    -0.0106 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0000
    +0.4280 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,160.57
    +1,628.73 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,522.08
    +21.11 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. - HOOD

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOOD). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Robinhood and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 30, 2021, Robinhood conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 55 million shares priced at $38.00 per share. Then, on October 26, 2021, Robinhood announced its 2021 third-quarter financial results. Among other items, Robinhood reported third-quarter revenue that fell short of consensus estimates on crypto transaction revenue totaling only $51 million, a 78% plunge compared to the preceding quarter.

On this news, Robinhood’s stock price fell $4.13 per share, or 10.44%, to close at $35.44 per share on October 27, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Fell Today

    Apple's revenue surged 29% year over year to $83.4 billion. "Our record September quarter results capped off a remarkable fiscal year of strong double-digit growth, during which we set new revenue records in all of our geographic segments and product categories in spite of continued uncertainty in the macro-environment," CFO Luca Maestri said in a press release. Apple's stock price pulled back on Friday.

  • Uber is beating Lyft for both riders and drivers, analysts say

    Uber Technologies Inc. appears to be outperforming its smaller competitor, Lyft Inc., as the ride-hailing companies attempt to drive their businesses back from pandemic lows, some analysts say. As the two companies prepare to release their third-quarter financial results, Analyst data indicates more spending on Uber (UBER) — which also has a delivery business — than Lyft (LYFT) and the incentives both companies offered to drivers appear to have been more beneficial to Uber. RBC Capital Markets analysts say Uber is delivering riders to their destinations faster, and for a lower cost, than Lyft.

  • Dow Jones Fights Back As Microsoft Snatches Apple's Crown; Donald Trump SPAC Dives Bigly; Amazon Falls On This

    The Dow Jones rallied as Microsoft stole the market cap crown of Apple stock. The Donald Trump SPAC made a huge weekly loss. Amazon fell.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • In a market full of crazy swings, Warren Buffett's 'bargain' ideas might have the best upside

    Boring is often better. Especially at a discount.

  • GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months

    GameStop Corp, the company whose stock became a sensation with day traders this year, said on Friday that Jenna Owens agreed to leave, just seven months after joining the video game retailer as it is chief operating officer. It is the first major executive departure at GameStop since the company hired a new chief executive officer, Matt Furlong, in June. Owens, who was a top executive at Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google, joined GameStop in March.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • Why MicroVision Shares Are Cratering Today

    Shares of lidar (light detection and ranging) technology outfit MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) are down nearly 20% as of midday Friday following the release of its fiscal Q3 results. The company's top and bottom lines both missed analyst estimates, extending and rekindling a pullback that's been underway since June's peak. For the three-month stretch ending in September, MicroVision lost $9.3 million on $718 million worth of revenue.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Are Rising

    Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher. The stock has been volatile this week following third-quarter earnings and the release of third-party test results on the performance of the company's solid-state lithium-metal battery cells. QuantumScape Thursday reported quarterly losses of 13 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 10 cents per share. "We are happy that these independent test results substantially replicate the cycling performance we repo

  • Amazon shares see major declines after earnings- here's why

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss Amazon's Q3 earnings.

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • Not FAANG but MAMAA: Jim Cramer reveals new acronym for the 5 largest tech giants

    With Facebook’s rebrand to Meta, the acronym for the five biggest American tech companies changes from FAANG to MAMAA, according to the acronym’s inventor, Mad Money’s Jim Cramer.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Rising Today

    After climbing nearly 7% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to climb higher today. While some investors who missed the news Thursday morning that President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan may still benefit fuel cell stocks like Plug Power, other investors are likely picking up shares in response to an analyst's optimistic take on the stock. As of 2:44 p.m. EDT, Plug Power' stock is up 2.2%, giving back some of the 3.1% rise that it had gained earlier this morning.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • Tesla board member sells shares worth $200 million after stock bump -filings

    A Tesla Inc board member sold shares of the electric carmaker worth more than $200 million on Wednesday, after the stock crossed the $1,000 mark for the first time to hit a record, according to filings and Reuters' calculation. Tesla became the fifth company to hit the trillion-dollar benchmark on Monday following a deal with rental car company Hertz and after it recorded its best quarterly revenue and profits. Ira Ehrenpreis, an independent director on Tesla board, exercised options to buy 370,000 shares at about $50 each on Wednesday before their expiration in June next year, filings with the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission showed.

  • Why Atlassian Stock Jumped 15.8% Today

    The project management software company from Down Under crushed Wall Street's estimates in the first quarter.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Novavax Stock Offers ‘Another Attractive Entry Point,’ Says Analyst

    Well folks, it finally happened. After a series of delays which culminated in a recent Politico article saying Novavax (NVAX) was unable to get its Covid-19 vaccine (NVX-CoV2373) manufacturing up to the standard required for filing with the regulators, the company at last submitted its EUA filing to the UK MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency). “Importantly,” said B. Riley analyst Mayank Mamtani, “The filing with MHRA includes all modules required for regulatory review, incl