SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sesen Bio, Inc. - SESN

·1 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sesen Bio, Inc. ("Sesen Bio" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SESN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sesen Bio and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 13, 2021, Sesen Bio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the Company's Biologics License Application for its bladder cancer treatment Vicineum.

On this news, Sesen Bio's stock price fell $2.80 per share, or 57.03%, to close at $2.11 per share on August 13, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-sesen-bio-inc----sesn-301356263.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

