SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – SPPI

Pomerantz LLP
·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 21-cv-01612, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you have until November 1, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The Company’s products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the “ROLONTIS BLA”).

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA’s approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company’s manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


