U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.79
    +0.49 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.30
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1566
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3616
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6630
    +0.0470 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,795.66
    -1,621.30 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SAVA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cassava Sciences, Inc. ("Cassava" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAVA) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, and docketed under 21-cv-00856, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Cassava securities between September 14, 2020 and August 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased Cassava securities during the Class Period, you have until October 26, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Cassava is an Austin-based clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the development of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is called simufilam (formerly PTI-125) developed as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), and its lead investigational diagnostic product candidate was SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect AD. Simufilam purportedly targets an altered form of a protein called filamin A ("FLNA") in the Alzheimer's brain and reverts it to its native, healthy conformation, thereby countering the downstream toxic effects of altered FLNA. The Company's financial viability is largely dependent upon the clinical success of simufilam as the Company currently has no sources of revenues.

On February 2, 2021, Cassava announced results from its interim analysis of an open-label study of simufilam, which purportedly demonstrated that patients' cognition and behavior scores both improved following six months of simufilam treatment, with no safety issues. According to the Company, "[i]n a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health and conducted by Cassava Sciences, six months of simufilam treatment improved cognition scores by 1.6 points on ADAS-Cog11, a 10% mean improvement from baseline to month 6," and "[i]n these same patients, simufilam also improved dementiarelated behavior, such as anxiety, delusions and agitation, by 1.3 points on the Neuropsychiatric Inventory, a 29% mean improvement from baseline to month 6."

As the market digested this news, the market price of Cassava common stock spiraled up, nearly quadrupling from its close of $22.99 per share on February 1, 2021 to trade as high as $90 per share in intraday trading by February 3, 2021. The stock spiked on extremely high trading volume of more than 76 million shares trading on February 2, 2021 alone, more than 19 times the average daily volume over the preceding ten trading days. Cassava immediately cashed in on the stock price inflation, issuing and selling more than four million shares of its common stock at $49 per share on February 12, 2021 through an underwritten follow-on public stock offering and reaping more than $200 million in gross proceeds (the "Offering").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the quality and integrity of the scientific data supporting Cassava's claims for simufilam's efficacy had been overstated; (2) data underlying the foundational research for Cassava's product candidates had been manipulated; (3) experiments using post-mortem human brain tissue frozen for nearly 10 years was contrary to a basic understanding of neurobiology; (4) biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam had been manipulated to conclude that simufilam was effective; (5) Quanterix Corp. ("Quanterix"), an independent company, had not interpreted the test results or prepared the data charts for the biomarker analysis for patients treated with simufilam; (6) as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Cassava would face regulatory scrutiny in connection with the development of simufilam; and (7) as a result of all the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements during the Class Period about the Company's business metrics and financial prospects and the likelihood of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 29, 2021, Cassava issued a press release entitled "Cassava Sciences Announces Positive Cognition Data with Simufilam in Alzheimer's Disease." Although the press release touted supposedly positive cognition data, analysts and industry observers noted that the data had not demonstrated that simufilam was more effective at improving cognition than Biogen Inc.'s ("Biogen") drug Aduhelm.

On this news, Cassava's share price fell $65.77, or 48.61%, over two trading days, to close at $69.53 per share on July 30, 2021.

On August 24, 2021, after the market closed, reports emerged about a citizen petition submitted to the FDA concerning the accuracy and integrity of clinical data for simufilam. The petition requested that the FDA halt Cassava's clinical trials pending a thorough audit of the publications and data relied upon by the Company. Among other things, the petition stated that the "[d]etailed analysis of the western blots [relied on by Cassava to support the connection between simufilam and Alzheimer's] shows a series of anomalies that are suggestive of systematic data manipulation and misrepresentation." It also stated that the methodology for studies "about Simufilam's effects in experiments conducted on postmortem human brain tissue . . . defies logic, and the data presented again have hallmarks of manipulation." The petition further stated that, after initial analyses of Phase 2b trials found that Simufilam was ineffective in improving the primary biomarkers endpoint, "Cassava had these samples analyzed again and this time reported that Simufilam rapidly and robustly improved a wide array of biomarkers" and the reanalysis "shows signs of data anomalies or manipulation."

On August 25, 2021, before the market opened, Cassava issued a response to the petition, claiming that the allegations regarding scientific integrity are false and misleading. Among other things, the Company claimed that the clinical data, which the citizen petition stated had been reanalyzed to show simufilam was effective, had been generated by Quanterix, an independent company, suggesting that the reanalysis was valid.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $36.97, or 31.38%, to close at $80.86 per share on August 25, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

On August 27, 2021, before the market opened, Quanterix issued a statement denying the Company's claims, stating that it "did not interpret the test results or prepare the data" touted by Cassava.

The same day, Cassava responded to Quanterix's statement, stating that "Quanterix'[s] sole responsibility with regard to this clinical study was to perform sample testing, specifically, to measure levels of p-tau in plasma samples collected from study subjects."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $12.51, or 17.66%, to close at $58.34 per share on August 27, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-cassava-sciences-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--sava-301395747.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Seeking Rewards Should Get into Vivid Seats Before the Real Crowd Shows Up

    Horizon Acquisition Corporation (ticker: HZAC) merging with Vivid Seats in SPAC deal Ticker will automatically flip from HZAC to SEAT and trade on Nasdaq after deal closes later in October Vivid Seats offers secondary market for ticket buyers and sellers, taking a fee from each sale Company swung back to profits earlier in 2021 as […]

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

    Bitcoin is a popular cryptocurrency with a finite supply. What will happen when we reach the end of that supply?

  • Why Alibaba Shares Were Surging Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were rallying today on news of thawing tensions between the U.S. and China after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a virtual summit. Additionally, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) revealed in a filing earlier this week that it upped its stake in Alibaba by 83%. Chinese stocks are often sensitive to geopolitical events, and news that Biden and Xi will meet later this year could signal a thaw in relations between China and the U.S. The Trump administration attempted to pressure China via a trade war, and Biden seems to want to unwind some of the tariffs imposed during the Trump years.

  • Why Shares of Tata Motors Drove Higher on Thursday

    While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 were both rising Thursday, shares of giant Indian automaker Tata Motors (NYSE: TTM) were gaining considerably more ground than the benchmark averages. As of 1:44 p.m. EDT, shares of Tata Motors trading on the NYSE were up by 15.8% to a level they hadn't seen since April 2018. The catalyst behind Tata's surge on Thursday was an auspicious new view on the stock from Morgan Stanley analyst Binay Singh.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Billionaire Peter Thiel's Palantir pops — 3 more of his ideas that could soar next

    Pay attention. These three Thiel stocks can surge at any moment.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Why the recent market decline was likely just a shakeout before a major rally

    The recent market decline has many people wondering if this is the start of a bigger correction, or just a shakeout before a fourth quarter rally? I’m leaning towards the latter for the following reasons: seasonality, the Fed, technicals, and sentiment.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were running 5.8% higher in morning trading Thursday after iFIT, the owner of rival fitness equipment maker NordicTrack, said it was delaying its initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The fitness equipment manufacturer sells treadmills and stationary bicycles like Peloton, having also entered the connected fitness market, but it also sells a broad range of other devices including elliptical trainers, fitness apparel, and footwear.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.