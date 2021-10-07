U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,399.76
    +36.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.94
    +337.95 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,654.02
    +152.10 (+1.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.09
    +35.14 (+1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.80
    +0.50 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.50
    -3.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.05 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    +0.0470 (+3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.6600
    +0.0440 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,795.66
    -1,621.30 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +0.11 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.04
    +82.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SPPI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 21-cv-01612, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period, you have until November 1, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The Company's products under development include, among others, ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

In December 2018, Spectrum submitted a Biologics License Application ("BLA") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for ROLONTIS as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (the "ROLONTIS BLA").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the ROLONTIS manufacturing facility maintained deficient controls and/or procedures; (ii) the foregoing deficiencies decreased the likelihood that the FDA would approve the ROLONTIS BLA in its current form; (iii) Spectrum had therefore materially overstated the ROLONTIS BLA's approval prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the FDA regarding the ROLONTIS BLA. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility will be necessary.

On this news, Spectrum's stock price fell $0.70 per share, or 21.54%, to close at $2.55 per share on August 6, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert--pomerantz-law-firm-reminds-shareholders-with-losses-on-their-investment-in-spectrum-pharmaceuticals-inc-of-class-action-lawsuit-and-upcoming-deadline--sppi-301395771.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Sundial Growers to Acquire Alcanna Inc.

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Agreement") with Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ) ("Alcanna") pursuant to which Sundial will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alcanna ("Alcanna Shares") by way of a statutory plan of arrangement for total consideration of approximately $346 million (the "Transaction"). For more information on the announcement, a presentation deck

  • Why Alibaba shares are higher today

    Julie Hyman discusses the rally in Alibaba shares in early trading on Thursday, making it the top trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • These 2 COVID-19 Stocks Could Boost the Market Friday

    The stock market continued to gain ground on Thursday, picking up greater momentum as investors started to get more comfortable with the idea of a full economic recovery. A couple of stocks that have played instrumental roles with COVID posted big gains in after-hours trading on Thursday, and what they're saying about their businesses could have implications for the whole stock market. Below, we'll look at why Quidel (NASDAQ: QDEL) and Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) moved sharply upward late Thursday afternoon.

  • Dow Jones Surges As Schumer Takes Debt Deal; Tesla Stock Gains, Elon Musk Reveals HQ Move

    The Dow Jones surged after Chuck Schumer struck a debt ceiling deal. Tesla stock rose before Elon Musk revealed the firm is moving its HQ.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks You Can Buy Right Away

    Market research firm IDC's semiconductor industry report indicates that the demand for chips isn't going to dry up this year. The firm expects the semiconductor market to record 17.3% growth in 2021, up from the 10.8% increase it recorded last year. IDC points out that the semiconductor boom is being driven by smartphones, servers, notebooks, smart homes, gaming, wearables, and automotive, along with robust pricing for memory chips.

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Why Alibaba Shares Were Surging Today

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were rallying today on news of thawing tensions between the U.S. and China after President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold a virtual summit. Additionally, Charlie Munger's Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) revealed in a filing earlier this week that it upped its stake in Alibaba by 83%. Chinese stocks are often sensitive to geopolitical events, and news that Biden and Xi will meet later this year could signal a thaw in relations between China and the U.S. The Trump administration attempted to pressure China via a trade war, and Biden seems to want to unwind some of the tariffs imposed during the Trump years.

  • Why Square Stock Just Popped

    Shares of point-of-sale payments processor Square (NYSE: SQ) jumped out of the gate this morning, and were up a solid 3% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT. You can thank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF), which upgraded the stock and raised its price target. This morning, investment bank Jefferies announced a change in analyst coverage of Square and an upgrade of the stock to buy, with a higher price target as well: $300 a share.

  • Why Ford Stock Popped Today

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) got a lot of press for its investor day yesterday, but it is Ford's (NYSE: F) stock that is leading the way today, climbing as much as 5.9%. Yesterday, CNBC reported that GM told investors it was heading full bore into the world of electric vehicles, and with a recurring revenue strategy, it expects it to double annual sales by 2030. Ford announced last week that it is investing more than $11 billion to build an EV and battery manufacturing "mega campus" in Tennessee, as well as two other battery plants in Kentucky, along with Korean partner SK Innovation.

  • Elon Musk: Tesla Moving Headquarters To Texas

    At Thursday's shareholder meeting, CEO Elon Musk said Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas. Tesla stock dipped late.

  • Apple Stock Will Struggle From Here, Analyst Cautions. Here’s Why.

    Shares of the iPhone maker traded at a discount to the market from 2013 to 2019 but now trade at a forward P/E of 26 times, notes Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Alibaba higher as Biden, Xi plan to meet by year's end, Tilray and Levi shares up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Fell 10.4% Last Month

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) fell 10.4% in September, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Nasdaq Composite index ended the month down roughly 5.3%, and CRISPR Therapeutics was caught up in the sell-off. As a broader biotechnology category, gene-editing still boasts huge promise, but it's not surprising that CRISPR stock has lost ground amid recent market volatility.

  • Charlie Munger Just Doubled Down on Alibaba: Should Investors Follow Suit?

    In a recent regulatory filing, The Daily Journal (NASDAQ: DJCO) disclosed that it had bought more shares of Chinese giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) with its corporate cash. The decision was probably the work of Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's partner and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman. Munger is also the chairman of The Daily Journal and holds 3.6% of the company's shares.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were running 5.8% higher in morning trading Thursday after iFIT, the owner of rival fitness equipment maker NordicTrack, said it was delaying its initial public offering due to "adverse market conditions." The fitness equipment manufacturer sells treadmills and stationary bicycles like Peloton, having also entered the connected fitness market, but it also sells a broad range of other devices including elliptical trainers, fitness apparel, and footwear.

  • Life Time will be at pre-pandemic levels by end of the year: CEO

    Bahram Akradi, Life Time Group Holdings Chairman, CEO & Founder, joins Yahoo Finance Live following his company's public debut.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.