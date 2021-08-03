U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -0.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.14
    -983.22 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. - DIDI

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of DiDi Global Inc. f/k/a Xiaoju Kuaizhi Inc. ("DiDi" or the "Company") (NYSE: DIDI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether DiDi and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around June 30, 2021, Didi conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling approximately 316.8 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), priced at $14.00 per ADS. Then, on July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC") stated that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. The CAC also reported that it had asked DiDi to stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation.

On this news, DiDi's ADS price fell $0.87 per ADS, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $15.33 per ADS on July 2, 2021.

Then, on July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the CAC ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the "DiDi Chuxing" app because it "collect[ed] personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations." Though users who previously downloaded the app could continue to use it, DiDi stated that "the app takedown may have an adverse impact on its revenue in China." Then, on July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the CAC had asked the Company as early as three months prior to the IPO to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to "conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security."

On this news, DiDi's ADS price fell another $3.04 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $12.49 per share on July 6, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-didi-global-inc-fka-xiaoju-kuaizhi-inc---didi-301347500.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Brokers Are Upgrading Their Views On Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) With These New Forecasts

    Celebrations may be in order for Pfizer Inc. ( NYSE:PFE ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant...

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 03, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Boston Beer on Hard Seltzer Innovation: The Luster Has Been Lost

    Investors sold off Boston Beer's (NYSE: SAM) stock last week after the company dramatically lowered its outlook for the fiscal year. Rather than boom over the early summer months, the hard seltzer beverage niche slowed. In a conference call with Wall Street analysts, Boston Beer's management team sounded confident about the business despite the disappointing Q2 results.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Why Shares of Leidos Holdings Are Tanking Today

    After a disappointing earnings report, investors were dropping the information technology company's shares.