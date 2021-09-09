U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,494.00
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,892.00
    +22.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,572.00
    +13.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.20
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.04
    -0.10 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1830
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3845
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7390
    +0.0090 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,308.21
    +168.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,189.75
    -0.93 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tesla, Inc. - TSLA

Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TSLA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Tesla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 16, 2021, media outlets reported that the U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot partially automated driving system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles. The scope of the investigation includes 765,000 vehicles, or nearly every vehicle that Tesla has sold in the U.S. since the start of the 2014 model year.

On this news, Tesla’s stock price fell $31.00 per share, or 4.32%, to close at $686.17 on August 16, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


