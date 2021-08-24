U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmuCell Corporation - ICCC

·2 min read
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmuCell Corporation ("ImmuCell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICCC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)
Fighting for victims of securities fraud for more than 85 years (PRNewsfoto/Pomerantz LLP)

The investigation concerns whether ImmuCell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 24, 2021, ImmuCell issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter covering the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Section for Re-Tain® (Nisin A intramammary solution)." In the press release, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated that "[w]e have evaluated the FDA comments and believe we can respond with a re-submission of the CMC Technical Section during the fourth quarter of 2021 without incurring significant costs or delays[.]" On this news, ImmuCell's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 24, 2021.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-immucell-corporation---iccc-301362127.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

