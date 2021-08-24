SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of ImmuCell Corporation - ICCC

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of ImmuCell Corporation ("ImmuCell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICCC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether ImmuCell and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 24, 2021, ImmuCell issued a press release announcing that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") "has issued a Technical Section Incomplete Letter covering the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) Technical Section for Re-Tain® (Nisin A intramammary solution)." In the press release, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer stated that "[w]e have evaluated the FDA comments and believe we can respond with a re-submission of the CMC Technical Section during the fourth quarter of 2021 without incurring significant costs or delays[.]" On this news, ImmuCell's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on August 24, 2021.

