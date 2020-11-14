U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.15
    +48.14 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,479.81
    +399.64 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,829.29
    +119.70 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,744.04
    +35.57 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    40.12
    -1.00 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.20
    +14.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    24.76
    +0.45 (+1.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1837
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.8930
    +0.0080 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3201
    +0.0083 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.6200
    -0.4790 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,082.70
    +109.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    315.08
    +2.21 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,316.39
    -22.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,385.87
    -135.01 (-0.53%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. - AXGT

·1 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2020 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. ("Axovant" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:AXGT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Axovant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 29, 2020, Axovant disclosed that manufacturing delays would potentially postpone the start of enrollment in the Company's planned randomized, sham-controlled trial of AXO-Lenti-PD gene therapy for Parkinson's disease, and that the trial seemed unlikely to enroll patients by the end of the calendar year 2021.

On this news, Axovant's stock price fell $1.52 per share, or 41.64%, to close at $2.13 per share on October 30, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/616745/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Axovant-Gene-Therapies-Ltd--AXGT

