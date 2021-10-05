U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.75
    +3.75 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,236.00
    +53.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,667.25
    +12.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,225.90
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.07
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.00
    -2.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    +0.0480 (+3.24%)
     

  • Vix

    21.30
    -1.66 (-7.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5920
    +0.1200 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,247.20
    +1,816.09 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,264.62
    +47.25 (+3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,106.41
    +284.29 (+1.02%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Hyzon or the "Company") (NASDAQ:HYZN, HYZNW, DCRB, DCRBW, DCRBU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Hyzon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 28, 2021, Blue Orca Capital ("Blue Orca") published a report (the "Blue Orca Report") concerning Hyzon, alleging, among other things, that "channel checks reveal . . . that Hiringa"-one of the Company's purported largest customers-"was not actually a customer, but a ‘channel partner' assisting Hyzon in marketing vehicles to real end customers in New Zealand." Additionally, although Hyzon claimed that "Hiringa will account for 24% of the Company's projected deliveries in 2021," the Blue Orca Report alleged that "Hiringa stated point blank that no deliveries would be taken in 2021," so Blue Orca "expect[s] a major guidance miss." Moreover, according to the Blue Orca Report, multiple executives left Hyzon because they "became uncomfortable with how Hyzon was presenting customer orders to investors" as it felt "a bit like unfortunately what Nikola was doing."

On this news, Hyzon's stock price fell $2.58 per share, or 28.01%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

SOURCE: Pomerantz LLP



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666957/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-Pomerantz-Law-Firm-Investigates-Claims-On-Behalf-of-Investors-of-Hyzon-Motors-Inc-fka-Decarbonization-Plus-Acquisition-Corporation-HYZN-HYZNW-DCRB-DCRBW-DCRBU

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.