U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,418.75
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,912.00
    -31.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,166.25
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.10
    -1.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.13
    +0.04 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.30
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1836
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -0.69 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3926
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8400
    +0.0870 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,708.73
    +1,026.91 (+2.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.33
    +28.44 (+2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,747.61
    +19.49 (+0.07%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Pomerantz LLP
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 20, 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, alleging that female employees of Activision Blizzard are subjected to “constant sexual harassment,” while Activision Blizzard’s top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.

On this news, Activision Blizzard’s stock price fell sharply over the following trading sessions, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Nikola A Buy Right Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others over the past year. Consider fuel cell and battery electric truck start-up Nikola. Back in May, NKLA stock traversed above a 50-day moving average that has now begun to bend higher.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Apple worker who complained about sexism and 'hostile' workplace put on paid leave

    A senior Apple engineer has claimed she has been placed on administrative leave after raising concerns about sexism and health and safety failings in the office.

  • Moderna CEO on importance of FDA approval: It's 'the credibility of our vaccine'

    Moderna posted earnings that beat expectations. Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Amazon delays return to office until 2022

    Amazon.com Inc. is delaying a return to the office until early January, four months later than originally planned.

  • ‘Businesses are sleepwalking into a mental health crisis’: COVID is pushing workers to the brink, new study shows

    Do your colleagues suffer from “pleasanteeism”? What about you?

  • Lawyers for Huawei CFO argue U.S. acted in ‘bad faith’

    Lawyers for a senior Huawei executive argued in a Canadian court Wednesday that the United States “strategically crafted” a misleading record of the fraud case against her and acted “in bad faith” when presenting reasons she should be extradited.

  • Congress Pushes Back on Amazon, Facebook in Antitrust Dispute

    Three U.S. senators and a House member told (AMZN) and (FB) to abandon their efforts to disqualify Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan from involvement with the commission’s antitrust activities related to the two businesses. The FTC has initiated antitrust litigation against Facebook (ticker: FB), seeking to separate Instagram and WhatsApp from the company and accusing it of operating a monopoly business. Facebook scored a significant victory when a federal judge agreed to dismiss the suit but gave the FTC a chance to refile its argument.

  • Rihanna reaches billionaire status, Bezos no longer the world's richest person

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Canal to break down Rihanna’s path to becoming a billionaire and Jeff Bezos being dethroned as the world’s richest person.

  • Deere, Bear Flag aim to automate tractors as 'fast as possible'

    U.S. tractor maker Deere & Co said on Thursday it would buy agriculture tech startup Bear Flag Robotics for $250 million, with the goal of developing over the next year systems Deere can sell to allow farm tractors to operate without a human driver in the cab. "We are effectively in market with real customers today," Dan Leibfried, Deere's Director of Automation and Autonomy, told Reuters. Bear Flag has been testing automated tractors on farms in California.

  • BlackRock and Wells Fargo Delay Return to Office on Delta Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. are pushing their return-to-office plans back a month to early October, as Wall Street grapples with rising Covid-19 rates across the U.S.BlackRock is allowing workers to choose whether or not to come into U.S. offices through Oct. 1, according to a memo. Wells Fargo, with almost 260,000 employees, will now begin bringing back staffers who have been working remotely starting Oct. 4 rather than Sept. 7, as previously announced, according to an i

  • Reasons 1 in 3 workers are thinking about quitting their jobs

    Ismat Mangla, Senior Content Director at MagnifyMoney, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss expectations for July Jobs report and MagnifyMoney’s latest report showing a large number of workers looking to leave their jobs.

  • Earnings Beat: Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

    It's been a good week for Li Auto Inc. ( NASDAQ:LI ) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest...