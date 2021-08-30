SHAREHOLDER ALERT: QFIN KPLT VIEW: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/360-digitech-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19115&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 13, 2021

Class Period: April 29, 2021 - July 7, 2021

Allegations against QFIN include that: (i) the Company had been collecting personal information in violation of relevant People's Republic of China laws and regulations; (ii) accordingly, 360 DigiTech was exposed to an increased risk of regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/katapult-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=19115&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2021

Class Period: December 18, 2020 - August 10, 2021

Allegations against KPLT include that: (1) Katapult was experiencing declining e-commerce retail sales and consumer spending, (2) despite Katapult's assertions that it was clear and compelling value proposition to both consumers and merchants, transforming the way nonprime consumers shop for essential goods and enabling merchant access to this underserved segment, Katapult lacked visibility into its consumers' future buying behavior; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

View, Inc. f/k/a CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: VIEW)

Story continues

If you suffered a loss, contact us at:https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/view-inc-f-k-a-cf-finance-acquisition-corp-ii-loss-submission-form?prid=19115&wire=1

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

Class Period: November 30, 2020 - August 16, 2021

Allegations against VIEW include that: (1) View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) there was a material weakness in View's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) as a result, the Company's financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/662002/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-QFIN-KPLT-VIEW-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines



