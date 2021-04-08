SHAREHOLDER ALERT: REGI LDOS KDMN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/renewable-energy-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14489&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: May 3, 2018 - February 25, 2021
Allegations against REGI include that: (1) due to failures in the diesel additive system, petroleum diesel was not periodically added to certain loads by the Company and was instead added by the Company's customers; (2) as a result, Renewable Energy was not the proper claimant for certain BTC payments on biodiesel it sold between January 1, 2017 and September 30, 2020; (3) as a result, Renewable Energy's revenue and net income were overstated for certain periods; (4) there was a material weakness in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the purchase and use of the petroleum diesel gallons when blending with biodiesel; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/leidos-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14489&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 3, 2021
Class Period: May 4, 2020 - February 23, 2021
Allegations against LDOS include that: (1) the purported benefits of the Company's acquisition of L3Harris' Security Detection & Automation businesses were significantly overstated; (2) Leidos' products suffered from numerous product defects, including faulty explosive detection systems at airports, ports, and borders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial results were significantly overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/kadmon-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=14489&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2021
Class Period: October 1, 2020 - March 10, 2021
Allegations against KDMN include that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
