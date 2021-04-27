SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RIDE EBON CAN: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2021 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you.
Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/lordstown-motors-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=15216&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021
Class Period: August 3, 2020 - March 24, 2021
Allegations against RIDE include that: (i) the Company's purported pre-orders were non-binding; (ii) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown's Endurance; (iii) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (iv) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.
Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ebang-international-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=15216&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021
Class Period: June 26, 2020 - April 5, 2021
Allegations against EBON include that: (1) the proceeds from Ebang's public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company's operations; (2) Ebang's sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) Ebang's attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) Ebang's purported crytocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)
If you suffered a loss, contact us at:http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/canaan-inc-loss-submission-form-2?prid=15216&wire=1
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 14, 2021
Class Period: February 10, 2021 - April 9, 2021
Allegations against CAN include that: they concealed that due to ongoing supply chain disruptions and the introduction of the Company's next-generation A12 series bitcoin mining machines - which had cannibalized sales of the older product offerings - Canaan's 4Q20 sales had declined more than 93% year-over-year compared to its fourth quarter fiscal year 2019 (“4Q19”) sales and more than 93% quarter-over-quarter compared to its third quarter FY20 (“3Q20”) sales.
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/642697/SHAREHOLDER-ALERT-RIDE-EBON-CAN-The-Law-Offices-of-Vincent-Wong-Reminds-Investors-of-Important-Class-Action-Deadlines