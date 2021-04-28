U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.50
    +5.50 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,840.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,978.25
    +25.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,295.20
    -2.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.76
    -0.18 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.10
    -7.70 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.34 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2085
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6220
    +0.0520 (+3.31%)
     

  • Vix

    17.56
    -0.08 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3883
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8400
    +0.1500 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,532.68
    +1,838.52 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.85
    +61.94 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,944.97
    -18.15 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,103.41
    +111.52 (+0.38%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Bank of Santa Clarita Merger

Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·1 min read
WILMINGTON, Del., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Bank of Santa Clarita (“BSC”) (OTC: BSCA) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to BSC’s agreement to be acquired by Southern California Bancorp (OTC: BCAL).

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-bank-of-santa-clarita.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


