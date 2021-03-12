U.S. markets closed

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Buyout Investigation

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cubic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation for $70.00 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cubic-corporation.

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cantel’s agreement to be acquired by STERIS plc for $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 shares of STERIS per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cantel-medical-corp.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CoreLogic’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-corelogic-inc.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Perspecta’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Peraton for $29.35 per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-perspecta-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


