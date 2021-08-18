U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of RIVE, IACB, BCYP, and RFL Mergers

Rigrodsky Law, P.A
In this article:
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Riverview Financial Corporation (NASDAQ GM: RIVE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Riverview’s agreement to merge with Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ GS: MPB). Under the terms of the agreement, Riverview’s shareholders will receive 0.4833 shares of Mid Penn common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-riverview-financial-corporation.

ION Acquisition Corp. 2 Ltd. (NYSE: IACB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Ion’s agreement to merge with Innovid, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ion-acquisition-corp-2-ltd.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ CM: BCYP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Big Cypress’ agreement to merge with SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-big-cypress-acquisition-corp.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RFL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Rafael’s agreement to merge with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-rafael-holdings-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


