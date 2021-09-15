U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,478.97
    +35.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,807.08
    +229.51 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.53
    +115.77 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.10
    +21.11 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +2.23 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -13.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0300 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4090
    -0.2710 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,022.98
    +1,499.56 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.68
    +33.47 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of FVCB, ADTN, and DVCR Mergers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: FVCB) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to FVCBankcorp’s agreement to be acquired by Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (“Blue Ridge”). Under the terms of the agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-fvcbankcorp-inc.

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: ADTN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ADTRAN’s agreement to merge with ADVA. Under the terms of the agreement, ADTRAN’s shareholders will receive 0.8244 shares of common stock in the new holding company for each share of ADTRAN common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-adtran-adva.

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Diversicare’s agreement to merge with DAC Acquisition LLC (“DAC”). Under the terms of the agreement, Diversicare’s shareholders will receive $10.10 in cash for each share of Diversicare common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-diversicare-healthcare-services-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Blue Apron stock up 5% after meal-kit company's secondary offer, board resignations

    Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. rose more than 5% in late trading Wednesday after the meal-kit company said it plans a $78 million equity raise and, in connection with that, the resignation of co-founder Matthew B. Salzberg and Barry Salzberg from Blue Apron's board "to focus on their other board roles and business interests." The stock was briefly halted earlier. The equity tap includes rights offering and the sale of additional shares and warrants, including $3 million in a private placemen

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the apparent collapse of property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • These 4 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $3.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    Few if any investors have been as successful over the long run as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. There are a number of reasons Buffett is a successful investor. This year, Berkshire Hathaway is set to collect more than $5 billion in dividend income.

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 3 Dividend Raises You Can Still Take Advantage of

    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    Healthcare spending in the U.S. is estimated to reach as much as $6.2 trillion by 2028. In a crowded and competitive industry, virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is seeking to distinguish itself in both the U.S. and abroad through a personalized, digital-first approach to medicine. Its virtual model provides patients an innovative "all-in-one" format, offering access to primary care, mental healthcare, and chronic-condition management.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea