U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,479.28
    +36.23 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,808.92
    +231.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,154.38
    +116.62 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.10
    +21.12 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.69
    +2.23 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.10
    -13.00 (-0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0300 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4070
    -0.2730 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,022.98
    +1,499.56 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,230.68
    +33.47 (+2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.49
    -17.57 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of MSON, HBMD, WNRP, and VEI Buyouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: MSON) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Misonix’s agreement to be acquired by Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus”). Under the terms of the agreement, Misonix’s shareholders will receive either 1.6839 shares of Bioventus common stock or $28.00 in cash for each share of Misonix per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-misonix-inc.

Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: HBMD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Howard’s agreement to be acquired by F.N.B. Corporation (“F.N.B.”). Under the terms of the agreement, Howard’s shareholders will receive 1.80 shares of F.N.B. common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-howard-bancorp-inc.

West Suburban Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: WNRP) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to West Suburban Bancorp’s agreement to be acquired by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (“Old Second Bancorp”). Under the terms of the agreement, West Suburban Bancorp’s shareholders will receive 42.413 shares of Old Second Bancorp for each share of West Suburban Bancorp common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-west-suburban-bancorp-inc.

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Vine’s agreement to be acquired by Chesapeake Energy Corporation (“Chesapeake”). Under the terms of the agreement, Vine’s shareholders will receive 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake and $1.20 in cash for each share of Vine common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-vine-energy-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Hut 8 Mining Announces Pricing of $US150 Million Public Offering

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering in the United States and Canada (the "Offering").

  • Is Palantir Stock a Buy?

    Palantir is creatively investing in building future revenue streams, making it a great idea for long-term investors.

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Blue Apron stock up 5% after meal-kit company's secondary offer, board resignations

    Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. rose more than 5% in late trading Wednesday after the meal-kit company said it plans a $78 million equity raise and, in connection with that, the resignation of co-founder Matthew B. Salzberg and Barry Salzberg from Blue Apron's board "to focus on their other board roles and business interests." The stock was briefly halted earlier. The equity tap includes rights offering and the sale of additional shares and warrants, including $3 million in a private placemen

  • Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) can Easily Afford its $15.5 billion Donation to the Common Prosperity Initiative

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) have fallen back toward the stock’s 52-week lows, as investors once again grow nervous about Chinese stocks. This time around the selling has been prompted by the apparent collapse of property development firm Evergrande Holdings.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • China Is Breaking Up Alipay: Time to Sell Alibaba?

    One year ago, Alibaba was the starting point for the regulatory crackdown on Chinese tech giants, when regulators canceled the IPO of Alibaba financial subsidiary Alipay following inflammatory comments by founder Jack Ma. Nearly one year later, Beijing returned to the subject of Alipay, with a new plan for the fintech giant. It will involve a breakup, bringing in the government as an investor, and turning over proprietary data.

  • Microsoft unveils $60 billion stock buyback plan, appoints Brad Smith as Vice Chair

    American technology corporation Microsoft announced plans to buy back up to $60 billion in stock. Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley shares the details.&nbsp;

  • Why Castor Maritime and Seanergy Stocks Popped Today

    What happened Following in the wake of fellow dry bulk shipping stocks Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) last week and Safe Bulkers (NYSE: SB) Monday morning, Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ: SHIP) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) surged ahead to close the trading session up 12% and 13%.

  • BofA Identifies Tech ‘Moonshots’ to Catch Next Apple, Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. strategists just came out with a fresh list of what they call technology “moonshots” to help guide investors in their search for the next Amazon.com Inc. or Apple Inc. From the sixth-generation telecom network that could download the entire collection of the New York Public Library in 20 seconds to wireless electricity, things that could radically change people’s lives are not far into the future as one might think, according to strategists led by Haim Israel

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Conditions lately have been perfect for growth stocks. Not only have interest rates been extremely low, but the Federal Reserve has been pumping money into the economy at a breakneck pace. This also helps explain why growth stocks have performed so well.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • China retail sales miss expectations, Casino stocks tumble amid concerns of China gambling regulations

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the latest retail sales data from China, as well as gambling regulatory concerns in China sending U.S. Casino stocks lower.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    Healthcare spending in the U.S. is estimated to reach as much as $6.2 trillion by 2028. In a crowded and competitive industry, virtual healthcare company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is seeking to distinguish itself in both the U.S. and abroad through a personalized, digital-first approach to medicine. Its virtual model provides patients an innovative "all-in-one" format, offering access to primary care, mental healthcare, and chronic-condition management.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Here's Why You Can (and Should) Buy Kroger Stock Now, Despite a Price Plunge

    Sellers of Kroger stock fixated on one data point rather than looking at the bigger picture, which is still quite bullish.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 10% Today

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock popped on Tuesday and was trading up 9.8% as of 2:10 p.m. EDT. Four factors drove the lithium stock higher today: lithium prices, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), Tesla, and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Lithium hydroxide prices hit all-time highs of $20,000 per metric ton on Sept. 8, according to S&P Global.

  • Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 9 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks Michael Burry is loading up on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Loading Up on These 4 Stocks. There are very few investors who command sweeping attention on Wall Street. Michael Burry, the California-born hedge fund […]

  • Exact stock surges as changes to Pfizer's sales agreement a 'positive,' analyst says

    Shares of Exact Sciences Corp. rallied 8.0% in afternoon trading Wednesday, after the molecular diagnostics company said it taking over the selling of its Cologuard at-home colon cancer screening test from Pfizer Inc. , and said it was discussing with Pfizer "material changes" to their promotion agreement. The company said it learned in late August that Pfizer cut the sales positions supporting its business tasked with selling Cologuard, so Exact offered those displaced sales representatives job