U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,400.27
    -47.81 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,960.69
    -382.59 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,525.91
    -130.27 (-0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,158.78
    -18.39 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.45
    -2.14 (-3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.90
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.18 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1712
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7640
    +0.1890 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,578.75
    -411.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,116.06
    -12.63 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigation of XONE, SAFM, XENT, and CSOD Buyouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ GS: XONE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ExOne’s agreement to be acquired by Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”). Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne’s shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal for each share of ExOne common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-the-exone-company.

Sanderson Farm, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: SAFM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Sanderson’s agreement to be acquired by Cargill and Continental Grain Company. Under the terms of the agreement, Sanderson’s shareholders will receive $203 in cash for each share of Sanderson common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-sanderson-farms-inc.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ GM: XENT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Intersect’s agreement to be acquired by Medtronic, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Intersect’s shareholders will receive $28.25 in cash for each share of Intersect common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-intersect-ent-inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: CSOD) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cornerstone’s agreement to be acquired by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (“Clearlake”) and it’s affiliate, Sunshine Software Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Cornerstone’s shareholders will receive $57.50 in cash for each share of Cornerstone common stock they own. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cornerstone-ondemand-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra


Recommended Stories

  • Replay: Status Meets Security – CompoSecure CEO in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with the CEO & President of CompoSecure on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 2pm EDT to discuss the company’s positioning in the metal cards market, the use of manufacturing scale and security know-how to build Arculus, a cryptocurrency hardware cold-storage wallet. CompoSecure is poised to […]

  • SEC charges Netflix engineers with $3 million insider trading ring

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged three former Netflix Inc. software engineers and two others with participating in an insider trading ring that netted the group more than $3 million in profits, the agency said Wednesday.

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Nvidia beat Wall Street expectations on its Q2 2022 earnings thanks to the strength of its gaming and data center businesses.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Cisco Stock Dips As Fiscal 2022 Revenue Guidance Shows A Slowdown

    Cisco stock slipped after earnings topped estimates but its full-year 2022 revenue guidance indicated a possible slowing in growth.

  • Cisco Systems’ Q4 sales, earnings edge above Wall Street estimates

    Cisco Systems Inc.'s stock was initially flat in extended trading Wednesday after the computer-networking company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results slightly above Wall Street estimates.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Robinhood earnings: Crypto trading skyrockets in Q2

    Robinhood's (HOOD) revenue based on crypto transactions skyrocketed in the 2nd quarter, with more than 60% of its users trading digital currencies. However the company warned of lower revenue expectations for the third quarter. Shares fell about 5% in after hours.

  • Here’s Why Nelson Capital Disposed its Oracle Corporation (ORCL) Stake

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • ‘The Next Facebook Inc. (FB)’: 10 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued internet stocks with huge upside. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to ‘The Next Facebook’: 5 Undvervalued Internet Stocks with Huge Upside. The age of internet and social media has minted several billionaires at the market over the past decade […]

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Can Afford Driving Growth at This Pace

    After an extremely volatile price action through most of the year,fuboTV(NYSE:FUBO) has temporarily bottomed around US$26. While we won't speculate on price action, we will examine the company's cash burn to check whether it mandates further debt or shareholder dilution.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.