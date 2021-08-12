U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,460.83
    +13.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,499.85
    +14.88 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,816.26
    +51.13 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.07
    -6.27 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.40
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.16
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3811
    -0.0057 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4160
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,464.75
    -1,564.55 (-3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,109.63
    -43.95 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of The ExOne Company Merger

Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·1 min read
In this article:
WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating The ExOne Company (“ExOne”) (NASDAQ GS: XONE) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to ExOne’s agreement to be acquired by Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) (NYSE: DM). Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne’s shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal for each share of ExOne common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-the-exone-company.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com



