U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.40
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0000
    -0.0500 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,441.14
    -983.22 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky Law, P.A. Announces Investigation of Translate Bio, Inc. Merger

Rigrodsky Law, P.A
·1 min read

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating Translate Bio, Inc. (“Translate Bio”) (NASDAQ GS: TBIO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Translate Bio’s agreement to be acquired by Sanofi. Under the terms of the agreement, Translate Bio’s shareholders will receive $38.00 in cash for each share of Translate Bio common stock they own.

To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-translate-bio-inc.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky Law, P.A.
Seth D. Rigrodsky
Gina M. Serra
(888) 969-4242 (Toll Free)
(302) 295-5310
Fax: (302) 654-7530
info@rl-legal.com
https://rl-legal.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Translate Bio Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) surged 29% on Tuesday after the U.S. biotechnology company said it agreed to be acquired by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY).  So what The all-cash deal values Translate Bio at roughly $3.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tyson Foods, once riddled with Covid-19, is now requiring vaccinations

    Tyson Foods, one of the largest meat packing companies in the US, says it is aiming to vaccinate all of its 120,000 workers, both at its processing plants and corporate office, by Nov. 1. As Covid-19 variants continue to spread, Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said the decision was made to protect the safety of Tyson’s workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. “We did not take this decision lightly,” King wrote in a memo to employees.

  • Tale of Fake Hewlett-Packard Gear Spurs Arrest in China, Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- When three Chinese nationals were jailed in Beijing almost a decade ago and accused of selling fake Hewlett-Packard Co. networking gear, it looked like an example of U.S. companies getting what they’d long demanded: aggressive protection of intellectual property in the world’s most populous nation.A drawn-out court case heading to trial in Massachusetts paints a much muddier picture. The three, exonerated in China, accuse the former Silicon Valley icon of setting them up. They arg

  • Oregon: Settlement with Victoria 's Secret owner ends 'fear'

    Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement it has reached with the parent company of Victoria's Secret guarantees an end to its “culture of harassment and fear.” Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., each committed to invest $45 million over at least five years to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs, Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum and Treasurer Tobias Read said in a statement sent by email Monday. The settlement is on behalf of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders who alleged that L Brands’ board of directors failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s close personal ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and ignored a widespread culture of sexual harassment at the company, the two Oregon officials said.

  • Julio Jones denies allegations of fraud, money laundering

    Titans receiver Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, which a lawsuit filed by California-based company alleges. “For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.” Genetixs filed suit [more]

  • HSBC UK Blocks Payments to Binance Exchange

    The move follows the FCA's announcement that Binance cannot conduct regulated activities in the country.

  • Zoom reaches $85M settlement in 'Zoombombing' lawsuit

    Zoom has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the video conferencing giant of violating users' privacy by sharing their data with third parties without permission and enabling "Zoombombing" incidents. Zoombombing, a term coined by TechCrunch last year as its usage exploded because of the pandemic, describes unapproved attendees entering and disrupting Zoom calls by sharing offensive imagery, using backgrounds to spread hateful messages or spouting slurs and profanities. The lawsuit, filed in March 2020 in the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, also accused the firm of sharing personal user data with third parties, including Facebook, Google and LinkedIn.

  • Activistion Blizzard Faces Second Lawsuit Over First Lawsuit

    A class action lawsuit filed today in the U.S. District Court of Central California on behalf of investors alleges that Activision Blizzard’s intentional failure to disclose its ongoing problems with sexual harassment and discrimination artificially inflated the company’s stock value. In layman’s terms, if investors had known the extent of Activision Blizzard’s issues, they wouldn’t have invested in its stock.

  • Andrew Napolitano Out At Fox News After Business Network Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment

    Fox News Media said it has parted ways with legal analyst Andrew Napolitano, following an associate producer’s claim of sexual harassment. The employee, John Fawcett, who works on Fox Business Network’s Kudlow, filed a lawsuit Monday in New York Supreme Court (read it here) against the network, outlining his claims against Napolitano. Fawcett also alleged […]

  • Zoom agrees to $85 million settlement in privacy lawsuit

    Zoom Video Communications Inc. has agreed to pay $85 million and improve its security practices as part of a preliminary settlement to a two-pronged lawsuit filed against it over privacy violations and so-called "Zoombombing."

  • Maryland judge slams Trump-tied lobbyist for defying court order

    Montgomery County, Md., Circuit Judge Christopher Fogleman also rebuked Bennett’s lawyer Patrick Gaffney for essentially being unresponsive to the litigation filed in 2019.

  • Zoom set to pay $85 million to settle customer privacy lawsuit

    Zoom users would be eligible for a 15% refund on their paid account if a proposed settlement is approved. A federal judge in California must still OK the settlement. Anne-Marie Green has more.

  • ‘No jab, no job’ policies set to spark deluge of employment tribunals, lawyers warn

    Unions lead backlash after minister claims ‘good idea’ for companies to insist staff are double-jabbed

  • Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner over breach of modelling contract

    MILAN (Reuters) -U.S. top model Kendall Jenner is being sued by Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for allegedly breaching the terms of a modelling contract requiring her to appear for two photoshoots, according to a legal complaint filed by Liu Jo. The complaint, lodged late on Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, states that Jenner only took part in the first of two planned photoshoots but never turned up for the second one, which had originally been due to take place in March 2020 but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Liu Jo is seeking at least $1.8 million in damages, according to the complaint.

  • Hong Kong regulator fines UBS $1.5 million for compliance breaches

    Swiss bank UBS was fined HK$11.55 million ($1.5 million) by Hong Kong's securities regulator for failing to disclose its holdings in some companies covered in its research reports, the watchdog said on Tuesday. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that the bank's failure to disclose its financial interests in the reports published between 2004 and 2018 was attributed to an error in using legacy technology, which tracked the share holdings of UBS. UBS reported the issue to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, which then alerted the SFC, the regulator said.

  • Just when investors thought carmakers were over the worst of the chips crisis, BMW delivers a doozy

    Shares in the German auto giant fell 5% on Tuesday.

  • Robinhood Rockets 24% Higher. It Looks Like a Meme Stock.

    (HOOD) has profited off the meme stock movement. The gains have built slowly; the commission-free broker started the day up less than 1%, but climbed over the next three hours to trade as high as $45, 18% above the company’s $38 price of its initial public offering. ARK Investments bought Robinhood (ticker: HOOD) after the IPO and has continued buying, and the company was praised on Monday night by CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who said “the stock would soar” if it made a deal like Square’s (SQ) deal to buy Afterpay.

  • GE’s Reverse Stock Split Is Rare– Only 5 in S&P 500 Since 2012

    GE’s reverse stock split Monday was only the fifth since 2012 among S&P 500 companies. Companies generally avoid reverse splits because they can signal that management has been unsuccessful at raising the stock price. It was only the fifth such action among companies in the S&P 500 index since 2012, according to Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

  • My ‘shifty’ husband keeps our $3.5M property business in his name only. I don’t want to get kicked out if he should die

    ‘What if he decides to divorce me? How will I be protected? He tells me everything is just fine and those issues will never be a problem for me.’