Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that is investigating Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) to determine whether certain Immunovant officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing IMVT-1401 for the treatment of Graves' ophthalmopathy and for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) Misled Shareholders About the Viability of its Drug Candidate IMVT-1401

According to a class action complaint filed on behalf of Immunovant shareholders, Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (HSAC) merged with Immunovant Sciences Ltd., a private biopharmaceutical company. As a result of the merger, HSAC acquired all shares of Immunovant Sciences and Immonvant Sciences became a wholly owned subsidiary of HSAC. HSAC then changed its name to Immunovant, Inc.

Between October 2, 2019 and February 2, 2021, defendants purportedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HSAC had performed inadequate due diligence into Immunovant Sciences prior to the merger; (ii) HSAC ignored safety issues associated with Immunovant Science's drug candidate IMVT-1401; and (iii) IMVT-1401 was less safe than the Company had led investors to believe, which foreseeably diminished its prospects for regulatory approval, commercial viability and profitability.

On February 2, 201, Immunovant issued a press release announcing "a voluntary pause of dosing in its original clinical trials for IMVT-1401," and disclosed that it "has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients." On this news, Immunovant's stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021. The stock currently trades under $10.00 per share.

Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of Immunovant, Inc. contact us to learn more about your rights. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

